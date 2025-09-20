  • home icon
  • “THIS IS AN ARMIDZY WIN”: Fans react as ITZY's Ryujin covers BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next To You’ at the group’s fanmeet 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 20, 2025 14:11 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook and ITZY's Ryujin (Image via X/@bts_bighit, Instagram/@ryujin__itzy)

On Saturday, September 20, ITZY's Ryujin performed BTS' Jungkook's track, Standing Next To You for her solo stage during the K-pop girl group's 4th fan meeting, ITZY MIDZY, LET'S FLY! “ON AIR”. The idol was dressed in a formal black suit paired with a light blue shirt and a red tie, akin to the attire worn by Jungkook for the performance of his track, Standing Next To You.

As she rolled out the performance, the audience was surprised by the unexpected cover and immediately fell in love with it. When clips of the performance landed on the internet, many fans and netizens gushed over Ryujin's dance skills. They also commended the idol for her impressive cover of Jungkook's Standing Next To You.

Moreover, fans of both ITZY and BTS cherished the most out of the recent crossover. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"THIS IS AN ARMIDZY WIN IDGAF" said a fan
Many fans and netizens continued to swoon over the idol's performance.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about Ryujin and her recent activities with ITZY

ITZY's Ryujin or Shin Ryu-jin is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019, alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She was cast by the agency during her middle school years while attending a GOT7 concert. The idol also had several other projects in the industry before her official debut with ITZY.

In 2017, she participated in a reality survival competition called MixNine, and she also appeared on the first episode of the reality show that debuted Stray Kids, called Stray Kids, along with her bandmates Yejin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Around the same year, she also appeared on BTS' Love Yourself highlight reel with Yuna, and also made a small appearance in the drama film, The King.

On the other hand, she debuted with ITZY in 2019 with the release of the group's first album, It'z Different, which held the song, Dalla Dalla, as its title track. Following the debut, the group garnered much attention for its experimental and addictive tracks, such as WANNABE, LOCO, Not Shy, and more.

Ryujin also garnered a lot of attention for her skills in dance, rap, and vocals. The idol was chosen as Studio Choom's Artist of the Month in November 2021, where she covered Billie Eilish's Therefore I Am. Additionally, she also collaborated with her bandmate, Yejin, for another Studio Choom performance in June 2022, where the two covered Bebe Rexha's Break My Heart Myself.

She continued her solo ventures with the release of a cover song of Every Second by Mina Okabe in April 2023. In December of the same year, she released her own solo track, Run Away, and its music video as part of ITZY's eighth EP, Born To Be. Ryujin also released two other covers, There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths in September 2024 and (The Long To Be) Close To You by The Carpenters in February 2025.

Most recently, in June 2025, ITZY released their tenth EP, Girls Will Be Girls, which holds a title track under the same name as the album. It was also revealed on September 20 that all the ITZY members renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment. Moreover, the K-pop girl group is scheduled to release their second Japanese studio album, Collector, on October 8.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
