“THIS IS AN ARMIDZY WIN”: Fans react as ITZY's Ryujin covers BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next To You’ at the group’s fanmeet 

On Saturday, September 20, ITZY's Ryujin performed BTS' Jungkook's track, Standing Next To You for her solo stage during the K-pop girl group's 4th fan meeting, ITZY MIDZY, LET'S FLY! “ON AIR”. The idol was dressed in a formal black suit paired with a light blue shirt and a red tie, akin to the attire worn by Jungkook for the performance of his track, Standing Next To You.As she rolled out the performance, the audience was surprised by the unexpected cover and immediately fell in love with it. When clips of the performance landed on the internet, many fans and netizens gushed over Ryujin's dance skills. They also commended the idol for her impressive cover of Jungkook's Standing Next To You. Moreover, fans of both ITZY and BTS cherished the most out of the recent crossover. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;THIS IS AN ARMIDZY WIN IDGAF&quot; said a fannes ⁷ @ryujin4kLINKTHIS IS AN ARMIDZY WIN IDGAFMany fans and netizens continued to swoon over the idol's performance.deejay | saw yves!! @dahjaboyLINKstanding next to you the suit and the HOOPS i’m winning this week𝓶𝓷𝓲𝓐𝓭𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓮 🖤🩶 정국 @nmiadelinejkLINKMany idols have covered Jungkook's song Standing Next to You, but this is the one I like the most so far.≷ midzy_swag ≷ || 👑 ITZY + Ryeji 🖤🍬 @midzy_swagLINKThere is a collective breakdown of women happening in the qrts 🤭 Thank you RyujinMaria♠️ @solarisrieeLINKMotheredOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.ann 🫧 @_gelphiesLINKthe suit guys i’m so weakmichi @notshyitchyLINKitzy truly has THE dancers of kpop ugh shin ryujin you are EVERYTHING you think you arelinooshuu||✩ hihi ✩||#BLEEP @sclasshuLINKShin ryujin what about my mental health??nassjk @NassmaTlm8152LINKWow, I really loved it! She’s so talented 👏🏻 her dance and performance were amazing. I honestly admire her and her group a lot, and I hope Jungkook gets to see her performing his song😍All you need to know about Ryujin and her recent activities with ITZYITZY's Ryujin or Shin Ryu-jin is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019, alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She was cast by the agency during her middle school years while attending a GOT7 concert. The idol also had several other projects in the industry before her official debut with ITZY.In 2017, she participated in a reality survival competition called MixNine, and she also appeared on the first episode of the reality show that debuted Stray Kids, called Stray Kids, along with her bandmates Yejin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Around the same year, she also appeared on BTS' Love Yourself highlight reel with Yuna, and also made a small appearance in the drama film, The King.On the other hand, she debuted with ITZY in 2019 with the release of the group's first album, It'z Different, which held the song, Dalla Dalla, as its title track. Following the debut, the group garnered much attention for its experimental and addictive tracks, such as WANNABE, LOCO, Not Shy, and more.Ryujin also garnered a lot of attention for her skills in dance, rap, and vocals. The idol was chosen as Studio Choom's Artist of the Month in November 2021, where she covered Billie Eilish's Therefore I Am. Additionally, she also collaborated with her bandmate, Yejin, for another Studio Choom performance in June 2022, where the two covered Bebe Rexha's Break My Heart Myself.She continued her solo ventures with the release of a cover song of Every Second by Mina Okabe in April 2023. In December of the same year, she released her own solo track, Run Away, and its music video as part of ITZY's eighth EP, Born To Be. Ryujin also released two other covers, There Is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths in September 2024 and (The Long To Be) Close To You by The Carpenters in February 2025.Most recently, in June 2025, ITZY released their tenth EP, Girls Will Be Girls, which holds a title track under the same name as the album. It was also revealed on September 20 that all the ITZY members renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment. Moreover, the K-pop girl group is scheduled to release their second Japanese studio album, Collector, on October 8.