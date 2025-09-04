“Whitewashing a white woman is insane"– Fans slam k-media over Hunter Schafer’s alleged whitewashed photos from HAUS NOWHERE Seoul opening

The whitewashing of American actress Hunter Schafer’s photos at the opening of HAUS NOWHERE in Seoul is drawing backlash. On September 3, 2025, Schafer arrived in Seoul for the launch event held at IICOMBINED’s new space in Seongsu-dong.The Euphoria fame joined the pre-opening event in the afternoon, posing for photos during the press session. The 26-year-old was dressed in a white tube dress and tangerine pumps. She wore rimless glasses and had minimal makeup.Soon after, pictures from the scene began to surface online and caused a buzz. In several images, Schafer’s skin allegedly looked much lighter than in real life. The edits made her appear paler, raising questions about heavy retouching.The issue shifted focus from the event to the altered photos. Viewers pointed out how the images reportedly didn’t match Hunter Schafer’s actual look at the venue. Even with the debate, HAUS NOWHERE’s Seoul debut continued as a major cultural moment, blending fashion and art under one roof.An X user commented:elle 🐈‍⬛🏳️‍🌈 @giarraphoriaLINKwhitewashing a white woman is insaneMany commenters pointed out the strong colorism hierarchy in Korea, noting the irony that even someone with a naturally lighter complexion was further lightened in the photos.⭒🫘 @IJBOLDOJALINKAdding white filtering to an already white woman…. The colorism hierarchy in that country my gawddFT ☆ @fucktrendingsLINKThey white washed her to the bone. And she’s white 😭𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 @lostalleycatLINKa country so f*cked their media feel the evil need to whitewash a white person as if they’re not white enough 💀Others humorously remarked that no one is safe from &quot;idol cam&quot; whitewashing, joking that Schafer was made to look as pale as her white dress, calling the edit &quot;unfathomable.&quot;eva dently @fionasnapplesLINKno one is safe from korean idol cam whitewashing. not even a white woman 😭Sabrina 𐚁 @beyjungceLINKhow they managed to make a yt person more deadly yt is unfathomableMATRIX！ @91nevoltLINKwhyd they make her the same color as her dress 😭😭😭😭Korean media criticized for whitewashing Zendaya's Dune 2 premiere photosZendaya at Dune: Part Two Press Conference in Seoul (Image via Getty)Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler arrived in Seoul on the Asia leg of their Dune: Part Two promotions. The cast drew large crowds at the airport and later at scheduled fan events.The lead actress, who is African American, walked through arrivals in a black trench coat and was welcomed by fans. During the official press conference, she and Chalamet also wore designs by Korean label Juun.J.Zendaya was dressed in a pale peach-colored leather jumpsuit, worn without an inner layer. The outfit showcased an uneven silhouette with one sleeve hanging off the shoulder. She paired it with a delicate silver chain necklace and nude Christian Louboutin Pigalle heels.Soon after, online chatter shifted to altered images from the events. Fans flagged the changes during a viral “aegyo” clip of the cast, noting the edits reportedly didn’t match her real appearance. It was in contrast to unedited shots taken the same day. In some edits, her tone appeared whitewashed, almost identical to Chalamet’s.bri @CHATSHlRELINKThe Korean media whitewashing ZENDAYA!! They will whitewash anyone and everyone…Korean media often &quot;whitewashes&quot; idols’ skin because lighter tones have long been seen as a sign of beauty and status.