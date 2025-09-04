  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Whitewashing a white woman is insane"– Fans slam k-media over Hunter Schafer’s alleged whitewashed photos from HAUS NOWHERE Seoul opening

“Whitewashing a white woman is insane"– Fans slam k-media over Hunter Schafer’s alleged whitewashed photos from HAUS NOWHERE Seoul opening

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 04, 2025 06:32 GMT
Hunter Schafer at the opening of HAUS NOWHERE (Image via Getty)
Hunter Schafer at the opening of HAUS NOWHERE (Image via Getty)

The whitewashing of American actress Hunter Schafer’s photos at the opening of HAUS NOWHERE in Seoul is drawing backlash. On September 3, 2025, Schafer arrived in Seoul for the launch event held at IICOMBINED’s new space in Seongsu-dong.

Ad

The Euphoria fame joined the pre-opening event in the afternoon, posing for photos during the press session. The 26-year-old was dressed in a white tube dress and tangerine pumps. She wore rimless glasses and had minimal makeup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after, pictures from the scene began to surface online and caused a buzz. In several images, Schafer’s skin allegedly looked much lighter than in real life. The edits made her appear paler, raising questions about heavy retouching.

The issue shifted focus from the event to the altered photos. Viewers pointed out how the images reportedly didn’t match Hunter Schafer’s actual look at the venue. Even with the debate, HAUS NOWHERE’s Seoul debut continued as a major cultural moment, blending fashion and art under one roof.

Ad

An X user commented:

Ad

Many commenters pointed out the strong colorism hierarchy in Korea, noting the irony that even someone with a naturally lighter complexion was further lightened in the photos.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others humorously remarked that no one is safe from "idol cam" whitewashing, joking that Schafer was made to look as pale as her white dress, calling the edit "unfathomable."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Korean media criticized for whitewashing Zendaya's Dune 2 premiere photos

Zendaya at Dune: Part Two Press Conference in Seoul (Image via Getty)
Zendaya at Dune: Part Two Press Conference in Seoul (Image via Getty)

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler arrived in Seoul on the Asia leg of their Dune: Part Two promotions. The cast drew large crowds at the airport and later at scheduled fan events.

Ad

The lead actress, who is African American, walked through arrivals in a black trench coat and was welcomed by fans. During the official press conference, she and Chalamet also wore designs by Korean label Juun.J.

Zendaya was dressed in a pale peach-colored leather jumpsuit, worn without an inner layer. The outfit showcased an uneven silhouette with one sleeve hanging off the shoulder. She paired it with a delicate silver chain necklace and nude Christian Louboutin Pigalle heels.

Ad

Soon after, online chatter shifted to altered images from the events. Fans flagged the changes during a viral “aegyo” clip of the cast, noting the edits reportedly didn’t match her real appearance. It was in contrast to unedited shots taken the same day. In some edits, her tone appeared whitewashed, almost identical to Chalamet’s.

Ad

Korean media often "whitewashes" idols’ skin because lighter tones have long been seen as a sign of beauty and status.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications