"Who is this diva" — Fans visibly stunned as Jackson Wang defies gender stereotypes on Elle China's latest cover

Jackson Wang is gearing up for a comeback, and how! After resuming his solo activities in January 2025, the singer has been keeping fans engaged with teasers and updates from his schedule. Now, he has added a new feather to his cap by posing for the April 2025 cover of Elle China.

As per images released on March 18, Jackson Wang has stunned the audience by dressing up in a long flowy skirt, adorning himself with jewelry, and dressing in bold outfits.

In the photoshoot images, Wang is seen wearing leather suspenders over matching leather pants and a cowboy hat with a huge silver-colored and round-shaped adornment on it. He is standing in a room holding a wooden arm of a wooden mannequin. In another image, he is seen wearing a long coat and a hat, with what looks like a skirt. The leather pants are switched with a huge ruffled skirt in another image.

After images surfaced online, fans were in awe of the singer's dressing style and took to X to express their admiration. One fan on X tweeted:

"who is this diva"

Fans were unable to choose one favorite photo of the singer.

"Every time I think I see one that's my "favorite" another pops up" a user wrote

"bro really said no mercy" a fan replied

"aries man you are so cool" another fan wrot

From calling him a 'fine wine' to jokingly concealing their true feelings, fans had a lot to say in a few words.

"I gotta Stan him even harder now and I already stanned pretty hard" a fan commented

"THIS MAN IS LIKE FINE WINE GODDAMN" a user replied

"I will be asked to leave this app if I speak my mind" another fan wrote

The visual palette of the images is dark and brooding, matching the mood of the singer's upcoming album Magic Man 2. Jackson Wang has described the album as raw and vulnerable yet strong, and the photo shoot reflects the same.

It is unusual for a male singer to adorn outfits and accessories that are generally associated with females. Jackson Wang's choices reflect his evolving and open mindset against the rigid structures.

Jackson Wang's solo activities in the coming year

With the dawn of 2025, Jackson Wang launched into his solo activities at full speed. However, he first made a much-anticipated comeback as a member of the K-pop group GOT7. The group released its mini-album Winter Heptagon in January 2025, marking its second group music venture after departing from JYP Entertainment in 2021.

The singer turned a new leaf in his solo career with the release of High Alone from his much-anticipated upcoming album Magic Man 2. He also began making guest appearances on talk shows and reality shows.

In an interview with Elle India dated February 12, Jackson Wang revealed his plans to revisit India in May this year. He also teased a surprise collaboration with an Indian artist. His debut in India was at the Lollapalooza Mumbai in 2023, where he performed songs from Magic Man.

Further details on Jackson Wang's upcoming album are eagerly awaited.

