Who is Kyoya Honda? Japanese BL actor’s feature on TXT’s ‘Where Do You Go?’ MV leaves fans in a frenzy

Japanese actor and model Kyoya Honda stars in TXT's new music video Where Do You Go?, directed by MESS with cinematography by Kohei Shimazu. Born in 1999 in Fukui Prefecture, Honda rose to fame after being named the Top 1 Handsome Senior Student in Japan in 2016.
He has since built a career in leading roles in Japanese dramas such as Jack o' Frost, Kaze no Fukushima, Spice., A Calm Sea, Beautiful Days with You, Cinderella Again, and more. He has also appeared in films including Judenchu, Heroine no Shinyu wa Hard Schedule!!, and others.
The Japanese actor hasn’t stepped into Korean TV or cinema yet, but his name’s been buzzing there lately. In 2025, he took on the lead in Japan’s version, Watashi wa Seikei Bijin, of the hit Korean webtoon My ID is Gangnam Beauty, playing the character first portrayed by K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo.
As for the track from TXT’s third Japanese album STARKISSED, it explores breaking free from routine and societal pressure to find individuality. The MV captures that theme, showing Honda as a corporate worker escaping his monotonous 9-to-5 life. Honda’s manager shared behind-the-scenes photos of Honda on his Instagram, writing,
“Where Do You Go?” MV, writing, “Had the honour of appearing in ‘Where Do You Go?’ MV from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 3rd JP album ‘Starkissed’! It’s a song with uplifting lyrics and a refreshing, fast-paced melody. Please watch it a lot!”
Fans are sharing their excitement over the MV, with one X user commenting,
"MV for bside everyone 😭 so excited for this."
Many fans are excited to see their favorite BL actor in the music video. Notably, he previously starred in two Japanese BL dramas, Jack o’ Frost (2023) and Me, My Husband & My Husband’s Boyfriend (2023).
Others are praising the K-pop act's Japanese team efforts for doing the B-side MV.
More about TXT STARKISSED album
TOMORROW X TOGETHER is back in Japan with a major release. The five-member group (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai) unveiled their third full-length Japanese album, STARKISSED, and the music video for its title track Can’t Stop on October 20 at midnight, officially kicking off their local promotions.
The new project packs 12 songs, including Japan-original tracks Can’t Stop, Where Do You Go?, and SSS (Sending Secret Signals). It also features Japanese versions of Beautiful Strangers and Song of the Star, both originally from their Korean album Stellar: TOGETHER, which dropped in July.
The electro-funk title track Can’t Stop portrays an awakening moment of calling someone’s name to save the world, blending TXT’s powerful vocals with dynamic synth and rhythm. Its MV, out on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel, features sports-themed scenes: Soobin and Beomgyu play tennis, Yeonjun dances in a bowling alley, Taehyun boxes, and Huening Kai drums.
TXT's fourth world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT : TOMORROW, also begins with dome concerts in Saitama on November 15–16, followed by stops in Aichi on December 6–7 and Fukuoka on December 27–28.