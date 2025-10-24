Who is Kyoya Honda? Japanese BL actor’s feature on TXT’s ‘Where Do You Go?’ MV leaves fans in a frenzy

Japanese actor and model Kyoya Honda stars in TXT's new music video Where Do You Go?, directed by MESS with cinematography by Kohei Shimazu. Born in 1999 in Fukui Prefecture, Honda rose to fame after being named the Top 1 Handsome Senior Student in Japan in 2016.

Ad

He has since built a career in leading roles in Japanese dramas such as Jack o' Frost, Kaze no Fukushima, Spice., A Calm Sea, Beautiful Days with You, Cinderella Again, and more. He has also appeared in films including Judenchu, Heroine no Shinyu wa Hard Schedule!!, and others.

The Japanese actor hasn’t stepped into Korean TV or cinema yet, but his name’s been buzzing there lately. In 2025, he took on the lead in Japan’s version, Watashi wa Seikei Bijin, of the hit Korean webtoon My ID is Gangnam Beauty, playing the character first portrayed by K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo.

Ad

Trending

T

Ad

As for the track from TXT’s third Japanese album STARKISSED, it explores breaking free from routine and societal pressure to find individuality. The MV captures that theme, showing Honda as a corporate worker escaping his monotonous 9-to-5 life. Honda’s manager shared behind-the-scenes photos of Honda on his Instagram, writing,

“Where Do You Go?” MV, writing, “Had the honour of appearing in ‘Where Do You Go?’ MV from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 3rd JP album ‘Starkissed’! It’s a song with uplifting lyrics and a refreshing, fast-paced melody. Please watch it a lot!”

Ad

Fans are sharing their excitement over the MV, with one X user commenting,

"MV for bside everyone 😭 so excited for this."

⛤⋆˙GYU Panic 𓇢✭☄️ @moonbeamsgyu mv for bside everyone 😭 so excited for this

Ad

Many fans are excited to see their favorite BL actor in the music video. Notably, he previously starred in two Japanese BL dramas, Jack o’ Frost (2023) and Me, My Husband & My Husband’s Boyfriend (2023).

bella ᡣ𐭩 @lurvbeee BL actor in kpop mv. Yes we love to see it. Gonna tune in for my boi kyoya

Ad

drei @evildeadrei having a bl actor for their music video is so on brand for their group

Ad

no labels, just page.rinn @ghostingrin TXT using a BL actor in their MV, we love you

Ad

Others are praising the K-pop act's Japanese team efforts for doing the B-side MV.

No labels, just Salo 숩 ִ ࣪⛥* 🐼 @304mwa WHOA ANOTHER JAPANESE MV???? PLS ALSO THIS PROMO FOR KOREAN COMEBACKS 😭 JAPANESE TEAM IS INSANELY GOOD

Ad

No Labels,Just Me☆❤︎ꗃ @txtbluespring_ Are we dreaming? MV for b-side? Love you TXT jp team seriously.. please took over all TXT accounts

Ad

No labels, just Salo 숩 ִ ࣪⛥* 🐼 @304mwa I want the Japanese team to also manage the Korean comebacks, they're doing it insanely good

Ad

More about TXT STARKISSED album

TXT (Image via X/@TXT_bighit_jp)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is back in Japan with a major release. The five-member group (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai) unveiled their third full-length Japanese album, STARKISSED, and the music video for its title track Can’t Stop on October 20 at midnight, officially kicking off their local promotions.

Ad

The new project packs 12 songs, including Japan-original tracks Can’t Stop, Where Do You Go?, and SSS (Sending Secret Signals). It also features Japanese versions of Beautiful Strangers and Song of the Star, both originally from their Korean album Stellar: TOGETHER, which dropped in July.

The electro-funk title track Can’t Stop portrays an awakening moment of calling someone’s name to save the world, blending TXT’s powerful vocals with dynamic synth and rhythm. Its MV, out on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel, features sports-themed scenes: Soobin and Beomgyu play tennis, Yeonjun dances in a bowling alley, Taehyun boxes, and Huening Kai drums.

Ad

TXT's fourth world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT : TOMORROW, also begins with dome concerts in Saitama on November 15–16, followed by stops in Aichi on December 6–7 and Fukuoka on December 27–28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More