Who is Lee Joo-young? The chaebol heiress making waves with viral photos alongside G-DRAGON

BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON is once more drawing notice, this time linked with Lee Joo-young, a chaebol successor and fashion figure. On September 2, 2025, Lee posted fresh images on her Instagram, @julesjylee, with the caption:&quot;Labor day weekend recap.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first shot, standing alongside the K-pop idol, she held G-DRAGON’s daisy-shaped light stick. This indicates her presence at his latest Übermensch World Tour show in Las Vegas. Lee also shared an old photo from her younger days. The throwback revealed her early bond with BIGBANG as it captured her alongside GD and Taeyang years ago.As reported by The Chosun Daily, Lee's family roots place her in one of Korea’s leading business dynasties. She is the great-granddaughter of DL Group’s founder Lee Jae-jun and granddaughter of honorary chairman Lee Jun-yong. Her father, Lee Hae-chang, heads Comtech as CEO, while her uncle, Lee Hae-wook, currently leads DL Group.Outside her lineage, Lee built her own profile. She is active in fashion and earlier made headlines after admission to Georgetown University Law Center in the United States. Lee's social activities are documented on Instagram, where her account has over 139K followers.She previously gained attention in the K-pop scene by supporting Annie, the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chairwoman Lee Myung-hee, who entered the music industry as part of the AllDay Project. Additionally, Lee appears to be good friends with IVE's Wonyoung.G-DRAGON teams with PUBG for global collaborationG-DRAGON (Image via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn)BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON is jumping into the gaming world with a worldwide collaboration alongside Krafton, the studio behind PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG Mobile. The partnership launches on September 10 for PC, September 18 for console, and September 19 for mobile.PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS @PUBGLINKA world redefined by G-DRAGON. Coming to PUBG &amp; PUBG MOBILE on September.📅Launch date - PC: Sept 10 / Console: Sept 18 / Mobile: Sept 19 #GDRAGON #GD #PUBG #PUBGxGDRAGON #PUBGxPUBGMxGDRAGON #PUBGMxGDRAGONThis is the first time both PUBG titles are teaming up with a single artist at once. Fans got their first glimpse during the 37-year-old singer's Las Vegas concert on August 31, when a teaser video was shown. Krafton, headed by CEO Kim Chang-han, will drop a trailer and roll out in-game content and global events.On PUBG Mobile, exclusive battlefield features go live September 19, with further details to follow. In Seoul, a special offline event will take place at PUBG Seongsu in Seongdong-gu, offering activities for both local and international fans. Meanwhile, the rapper's agency, Galaxy Corporation, is managing the project.In August 2025, G-DRAGON carried on with the North American leg of his Übermensch World Tour, performing in Newark on August 22 and Las Vegas on August 31. In September, the tour moves to Los Angeles with a show on September 5 and is set to continue in Paris on September 20.