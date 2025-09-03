  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Who is Lee Joo-young? The chaebol heiress making waves with viral photos alongside G-DRAGON

Who is Lee Joo-young? The chaebol heiress making waves with viral photos alongside G-DRAGON

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:51 GMT
G-DRAGON and Lee Joo-young (Image via Instagram/@julesjylee)
G-DRAGON and Lee Joo-young (Image via Instagram/@julesjylee)

BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON is once more drawing notice, this time linked with Lee Joo-young, a chaebol successor and fashion figure. On September 2, 2025, Lee posted fresh images on her Instagram, @julesjylee, with the caption:

Ad
"Labor day weekend recap."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first shot, standing alongside the K-pop idol, she held G-DRAGON’s daisy-shaped light stick. This indicates her presence at his latest Übermensch World Tour show in Las Vegas. Lee also shared an old photo from her younger days. The throwback revealed her early bond with BIGBANG as it captured her alongside GD and Taeyang years ago.

As reported by The Chosun Daily, Lee's family roots place her in one of Korea’s leading business dynasties. She is the great-granddaughter of DL Group’s founder Lee Jae-jun and granddaughter of honorary chairman Lee Jun-yong. Her father, Lee Hae-chang, heads Comtech as CEO, while her uncle, Lee Hae-wook, currently leads DL Group.

Ad

Outside her lineage, Lee built her own profile. She is active in fashion and earlier made headlines after admission to Georgetown University Law Center in the United States. Lee's social activities are documented on Instagram, where her account has over 139K followers.

She previously gained attention in the K-pop scene by supporting Annie, the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chairwoman Lee Myung-hee, who entered the music industry as part of the AllDay Project. Additionally, Lee appears to be good friends with IVE's Wonyoung.

Ad

G-DRAGON teams with PUBG for global collaboration

G-DRAGON (Image via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn)
G-DRAGON (Image via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn)

BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON is jumping into the gaming world with a worldwide collaboration alongside Krafton, the studio behind PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG Mobile. The partnership launches on September 10 for PC, September 18 for console, and September 19 for mobile.

Ad
Ad

This is the first time both PUBG titles are teaming up with a single artist at once. Fans got their first glimpse during the 37-year-old singer's Las Vegas concert on August 31, when a teaser video was shown. Krafton, headed by CEO Kim Chang-han, will drop a trailer and roll out in-game content and global events.

On PUBG Mobile, exclusive battlefield features go live September 19, with further details to follow. In Seoul, a special offline event will take place at PUBG Seongsu in Seongdong-gu, offering activities for both local and international fans. Meanwhile, the rapper's agency, Galaxy Corporation, is managing the project.

Ad

In August 2025, G-DRAGON carried on with the North American leg of his Übermensch World Tour, performing in Newark on August 22 and Las Vegas on August 31. In September, the tour moves to Los Angeles with a show on September 5 and is set to continue in Paris on September 20.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications