Who is Lee Jung-lee? Fans slam rumors linking BTS’ Taehyung to Choreographer after viral concert clip

On September 18, 2025, dating rumors involving BTS’ Taehyung and choreographer Lee Jung-lee started circulating after the two were seen at Tyler, The Creator’s Seoul concert. A short clip showed Taehyung glancing to his side while Lee Jung-lee was seated nearby with her friends. When she appeared to look back, the BTS star seemed to turn away. This brief moment was enough to spark speculation.Lee Jung-lee is a 27-year-old, well-known South Korean choreographer under The Black Label. She gained fame as the youngest and only female member of the world-class dance crew Just Jerk and later became a household name through Street Woman Fighter.She has choreographed routines for K-pop giants like BLACKPINK, ITZY, and TWICE, earning a reputation for her bold style and signature “Pucca” look.Despite her professional achievements, online discussions quickly shifted to her alleged connection with Taehyung. Fans dismissed the rumors and insisted that the two have only ever had a professional friendship. Many argued that a single glance at a concert was far too little to make such claims and urged others to respect their careers.Alyn @RNalyngirlLINK@OnlyTaehyung3 The guy have eyes he can look or stare to anyoneBorahae forever 💜 @OnlyTaehyung3LINKI think Lee Jung is very pretty and also talented, and she and Taehyung have incredible chemistry. BUT, for me, Tae is looking at the people taking photos behind her. I don't think he was looking at her (at that moment).SAKY @mnithvjungkookLINKLike can you imagine both respect each other as an artist or maybe they are good frds and people are shipping them for their own deranged y/n Fantasyjeon Ayesha @she_iscookingLINK@thvmom Owhhh, I want it badly ,,and those who is making the rumors just because they looked at each other ,, bro even if he breaths he is dateing someone why? Because he just breathesSocial media was filled with posts defending both artists. Supporters highlighted their past dance collaborations and noted that shipping them based on a viral moment was unnecessary.KTH✨|| Monochrome @bangtanpowerqtLINK@thvbuns I hope people should stop shipping Taehyung whenever he’s near with girls i hope they would stop embarrassing Taehyung🍏 @thvbunsLINKtaehyung really didn’t call lee jung “dance instructornim” just for yall to se*ualize her and reduce her to being a fck buddy… istg leave her alone ????⁹⁵who🪽 @missutoo_jmLINKDo you know something call FRIENDS F R I E N D S???????!???!!!!More on Lee Jung-lee, Taehyung’s dance collaborations, and their friendshipLee Jung-lee, born on August 9, 1998, in Seoul, started her journey with dance after athletic training in swimming, skiing, and skating. She discovered her passion for performance during elementary school talent shows. Later, she trained in the United States before returning to Korea to pursue a career in dance.The Choreographer-Dancer Lee Jung-lee (Images via Instagram/@leejung_lee)When she was 17, she became the first female member of the renowned Just Jerk crew. In 2017, she represented Korea on America's Got Talent. She also performed at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Over time, she built a reputation as a choreographer and created routines like ITZY's Wannabe and BLACKPINK's Pink Venom. She also mentors idols such as BLACKPINK's Rosé, Somi, TWICE's Nayeon, and Momo. Now under THEBLACKLABEL, she leads the team NWX and boasts millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok. One of her most recent and notable projects was her role in choreographing Netflix's K-pop Demon Hunters. Lee Jung-lee and Taehyung first gained attention as a duo in late 2024. They released their viral dance video to Ludacris's What’s Your Fantasy?. Soon after Taehyung finished serving in the military, their energy and chemistry in the dance video surprised fans. The video eventually surpassed 80 million views. After his discharge in June 2025, the pair returned with more collaborations, including the “Don’t Drop That Thun Thun” challenge. It trended across TikTok and Instagram. Their synergy and creative choreography made the videos global hits, with tens of millions of views each.BTS V | PAKISTAN FANBASE | 🇵🇰 @Taehyung_PakFBLINKDancer Lee Jung mentioned #Taehyung as her role model in a recent article &quot;I think we have great synergy when we meet. He's a true role model for me.&quot; &quot;He's really humble and works harder than me, and it makes me think ‘There’s no room for compromise&quot; #태형 #뷔 #BTS #VThe choreographer recently participated in World of Street Woman Fighter. In the show, she represented Team Korea &quot;Bumsup.&quot; This further solidified her position as one of the most sought-after figures in the Korean dance industry.Lee Jung-lee has previously spoken about Taehyung’s passion for dance. She described him as a role model who works harder than anyone in the room. According to a July report by Sports Trends, she said,&quot;I think we have great synergy when we meet. He's a true role model for me. Since dancing is my profession, I can't help but love it with all my heart. But he also has to sing, and many elements reflect his personality, yet he truly loves dancing just as much as I do. Seeing him be so humble and work harder than me makes me think, 'I won't compromise.'&quot;She admired his humility and said that their bond stems from a shared love for the craft. This made their collaborations feel natural and inspiring.