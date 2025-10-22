Who is Liam Oh? Everything to know about the Korean-Irish actor and his breakout role as Ray McAffey in Netflix's hit military dramedy Boots

Liam Oh is a Korean-Irish actor born in 1999 in the outskirts of Chicago, United States. Currently Oh is getting lauded for his standout performance in the American military comedy drama television series Boots.Boots, a military dramedy set in 1990s America, is Liam Oh's breakout series. In the series he plays Ray a straight recruit and the son of a highly respected Marine.Ray is depicted as a mixed-race Korean character who faces racial prejudice during his time at boot camp. He’s subjected to ignorant remarks and stereotyping, with others questioning his ethnicity.Liam Oh in Boots (Image via Netflix)He gets subjected to derogatory slurs like &quot;Chino&quot; and &quot;Bento&quot; from a training officer. After a tense confrontation, the officer assaults Ray, leaving him in the infirmary, and is subsequently reassigned.Ray stands by Cameron Cope,(played by Miles Heizer), his best friend who is gay and conceals his sexuality during Marine boot camp. His strong presence, unwavering support, and layered personality make him central to the unfolding narrative.Since its premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2025, Liam Oh has drawn widespread attention for both his performance and his striking visuals. Viewers have flooded online platforms with praise, noting that even with his shaved head for the role his good looks stand out.His appearance and performance became a major talking point online. The combination of strong acting and screen presence helped make Ray McAffey one of the most popular characters in the series.In real life, Liam Oh was raised in a close-knit family with his parents and 3 brothers and carries a mixed heritage of Korean and Irish descent. Oh graduated from Northwestern University before moving to New York City to pursue acting. He previously appeared in The Thing About Harry (2020) and had an uncredited role in Code 3 (2025).Liam shared that his upbringing shaped much of his personality and inspired parts of his work. Speaking to TIMID Magazine, the actor revealed that his portrayal of Ray McAffey was influenced by one of his brothers.Speaking to Asian magazine TIMID, he explained that that his brother’s courage in seeking help shaped his approach to the role. It specifically inspired him while portraying Ray’s struggles with panic disorders.Liam Oh shines as Ray McAffey in Netflix’s Boots, bringing depth, vulnerability, and authentic representation to military dramedyBoots premiered on Netflix on October 9, 2025, and quickly climbed the platform’s Top 10 chart, earning praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ identity in the military. The series, based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, centers on Cameron Cope. He is a gay teenager forced to conceal his sexuality as he navigates the U.S. Marine boot camp alongside his best friend, Ray McAffey.The story is set in 1990s America, a time when serving in the military as a gay person was illegal. It follows Cam’s journey from being bullied at school for his sexuality to enlisting in the Marines.Surrounded by a hyper-masculine environment, Cam must balance the complexities of survival and secrecy. Ray’s tough, loyal, and emotionally layered character plays a crucial role in exploring masculinity, friendship, and identity within this restrictive environment.Miles Heizer and Liam Oh in Boots (Image via X/@netflix)The show has received praise for its storytelling but also stirred conversation, including criticism due to its subject matter. For Oh, portraying Ray was a meaningful experience, not just as an actor but as someone of mixed-Asian heritage representing underrepresented stories.He described playing Ray as a &quot;gift,&quot; to TIMID appreciating both the story's depth and the chance to portray a mixed-Asian character for the first time. For him, it was affirming to simply exist as himself on screen.With TIMID, Liam Oh also has spoken openly about the challenges and emotions of playing a biracial character in a military setting. While he hasn’t experienced the exact racism Ray faces, stepping into those moments was eye-opening and intense.The cast embraced authenticity by shaving their heads for their Marine roles. Oh described it as a bonding moment that brought the team closer. He also shared that the atmosphere on set was warm and supportive despite the strict military themes.Talking to TIMID, Andy Parker shared that when casting Ray McAffey, he sought an actor who could portray a straight man confidently supporting a gay best friend. He looked for an actor to potray the character with emotional intelligence, charisma, and natural leadership.He felt that Liam Oh perfectly fit the role, bringing warmth, sharpness, and vulnerability. He shared that Oh added depth to Ray’s journey and made him one of the season’s most compelling characters.Viewers can watch Liam Oh in Boots, now available on Netflix.