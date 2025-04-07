Who is Naoto Takenaka? All you need to know about the veteran Japanese actor making a comeback with Taxi Driver 3

Veteran Japanese actor Naoto Takenaka is making a comeback to K-dramas with Taxi Driver 3. After confirming the main cast of Taxi Driver 3 a few weeks ago, the drama has added a Japanese actor, as reported by SPOT TV News on April 7, 2025. Takenaka is a veteran Japanese actor who was last seen in the Korean drama Fugitive Plan B alongside Rain.

The nature of the Japanese actor's role is unknown at the moment, but his role is highly anticipated as the drama moves to Japan to film the third season. Taxi Driver 3 marks Naoto Takenaka's comeback to Korean dramas after 15 years.

All you need to know about Naoto Takenaka, who is cast in Taxi Driver S3

Naoto Takenaka is a Japanese actor known for his comedic roles. He is popular for his role in Nodame Cantabile as conductor Franz von Stresemann. The drama starred Ueno Juri and Hiroshi Tamaki in the lead and enjoyed huge popularity in Japan and South Korea.

The 69-year-old veteran actor has also lent his voice for the Japanese dub of Samuel L Jackson's character Nick Fury from Marvel's Avengers movie series. He also lent his voice for the Japanese dubs of films like Ice Age, Shrek, and Puss in Boots, and anime like Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, One Piece Film: Strongworld, One Piece: Stampede, among others.

Furthermore, Naoto Takenaka has also directed a few movies like Downfall, 119, Yamagata Scream, among others.

Takenaka was recently seen in a supporting role in Netflix's Demon City, a Japanese film released on February 27, 2025. He will be next seen in the films Flash Mob Panic and Ura Shain: Let Me Be A Spy.

All you need to know about Taxi Driver 3

Taxi Driver first premiered in 2021. It follows a former detective named Kim Do-gi who gets signed up with Rainbow Taxi Company. This taxi service is run by a group of vigilantes who those criminals to justice who have escaped the law.

The second season of the show premiered in 2023. In each season, the Rainbow Taxi Company is faced with new adversaries and new cases that challenge the vigilante group to its limits.

The cast of Taxi Driver 3 consists of Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-song, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, and Bae Yoo-ram, with the latest addition of Naoto Takenaka. Oh Sang-ho, who wrote the first two seasons, returns as the writer for the third season as well. The director who directed Dr Romantic 3, Kang Bo-seung, will be directing the next installment.

Taxi Driver 3 is slated to release sometime in the second half of 2025 on SBS.

