Who is Wang Xiaofei? Everything to know about Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband amid backlash over his social media activity following her passing

Wang Xiaofei, a Chinese businessman, has been at the center of controversy following the death of his ex-wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. Following the Meteor Garden star's sudden passing on February 4, 2025, Wang Xiaofei traveled from Thailand to Taiwan, where bowed in front of the family members who were mourning.

A video of him wandering in the rain for over 30 minutes after learning of her death surfaced online, drawing mixed reactions. Some sympathized with his grief, while others accused him of putting on a show.

Born on June 27, 1981, in Beijing, Wang Xiaofei pursued higher education at the University of Guelph and ESSEC Business School. He is the son of businesswoman Zhang Lan and Wang Zehan.

Shortly after, Wang Xiaofei left an emotional message, referring to Barbie as "Wifey" and expressing deep regret, even stating that he "should have been the one who died." However, the message was later edited to simply say, "I miss you."

His public display of mourning sparked a heated debate, with many questioning his sincerity given their past conflicts. An X user, @gongjicheols wrote,

"Wang Xiaofei that piece of sh* bought several HS to white washing himself during the moment of Barbie Hsu's death now even blame her current husband."

Many others echoed similar sentiments, particularly on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"Are you still arguing? Now that your ex-wife is dead, are you still using traffic to mock her?," a Weibo user wrote.

"It's disgusting to come out and cry in the rain and go crazy to make marketing accounts. Evildoers must be punished," another user commented.

"This guy keeps pretending to be affectionate and deliberately poses in the rain. My mom says he is just pretending," a fan wrote.

Netizens slam Barbie Hsi's ex-husband (Images via Weibo)

Some online users felt his expressions of affection came too late, while others criticized him for referring to Barbie in such a way despite his remarriage.

"How dare him cry after accusing her of being a bad mother..a cheater..accuse her of drugs and even beat her ..now he's here again using her for sympathy. So ridiculous," an X user wrote.

"Clearly doing it for the show. We all know what happens to people being brought up in an oppressive regime. Their characters are broken," another person added.

"hope he isn't allowed to step inside that home or gate even, it would be disrespectful to her soul," a netizen mentioned.

All we know about Wang Xiaofei's marriage with Barbie Hsu, their divorce, & more

Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged just 49 days after meeting, and marrying in 2011. Wang Xiaofei's high-profile marriage to Barbie Hsu lasted for a decade before they divorced in 2021.

Their relationship often made headlines due to public disputes and legal battles.Their marriage eventually ended due to irreconcilable differences, and three months after their divorce, Hsu remarried her former boyfriend, South Korean musician DJ Koo.

Wang also remarried in 2024, but despite the two seemingly moving on with their lives, they remained entangled in legal disputes.

Hsu had previously accused Wang of failing to meet financial obligations outlined in their divorce settlement, while Wang contested the payments, arguing he had continued supporting their children but was unwilling to cover additional expenses.

Their disagreements played out publicly, with both parties making allegations against each other. In the wake of Hsu’s death, discussions have now shifted to the custody of their two children, with many speculating that Wang might seek full custody.

Meanwhile, DJ Koo, Hsu’s husband at the time of her passing, has remained silent, receiving support from those who believe he is grieving privately.

As tributes continue to pour in for Barbie Hsu, her legacy as an actress, known for her roles in Meteor Garden, Mars, and Summer’s Desire, remains strong.

