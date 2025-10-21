"Whoever is chosen will be criticized" Internet divided as ALLDAY PROJECT's Annie replaces Yoona as MC for 2025 Gayo Daejejeon, after 10 years

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie will replace Girls Generation’s Yoona as the new MC for the 2025 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. Media outlet Sports Chosun on October 21, 2025, has confirmed the news. Annie's appointment to host one of the major year-end South Korean music festival has surprised many.Her appointment to this role is notable as she will be taking over the female MC position from the Girls’ Generation member who has held the role for the past 10 years. Meanwhile, Annie's profile extends beyond the music industry. She is known as a third-generation member of the family that owns the South Korean conglomerate Shinsegae Group.Her financial background, combined with her musical activities with ALLDAY PROJECT, has generated considerable buzz around the news. The decision of a rookie idol undertaking this MC role has garnered a mix reaction among netizens online.While ALLDAY PROJECT’s activities are widely anticipated, some fans are particularly curious to see Annie take on her first role as an MC. On the other hand, many netizens have expressed skepticism about the choice.Some has reflected that whoever is selected for the role is likely to face criticism, like one fan comments on the South Korean community site theqoo,&quot;It's inevitable that there will be talk of a successor for the Gayo Daejejeon because Yoona is such a symbolic image. Whoever is chosen will be criticized.&quot;Comment on theqoo (Image via theqoo)Many netizens are questioning her sudden appointment. Some express skepticism about her experience, highlighting that she is still in her debut year.They question how many individuals can secure such a role purely on their own merits without familial or industry background. Others question whether she is too new to be entrusted with such a prominent position, reflecting concerns over her suitability for the event.&quot;Yoona's place that she's been in for 10 years is suddenly filled by a new MC...? If it was a sub MC next to Yoona, the reaction wouldn't have been this bad. Besides, usually, even when rookies from big agencies do it, it's obvious that they're the push members of the group, but this one is really out of the blue&quot; says a netizen.&quot;Even if Yoona doesn't do it, it's not like anyone else, but a rookie in their first year of debut is the MC of an awards ceremony...? Honestly, how many people can say that they went in completely on their own merits without any background?&quot; comments this person.&quot;Aren't you too new?&quot; questions this theqoo user.Few netizens has defended Annie’s appointment. They note that the Girls’ Generation member has already announced her departure last year and has shared her final thoughts and behind-the-scenes footage.They also highlight that Yoona herself has began her MC career at a year-end awards ceremony, questioning why Annie’s debut in a similar role is generating so much controversy. They emphasize that everyone has a first-time experience.&quot;If she had appeared as a sub-MC next to Yoona, she wouldn't have been criticized &lt; Yoona had already said that she would only do it until last year and had even given her final commemorative thoughts and behind-the-scenes video. She's never even been an MC on a music show, so how can her first MC be at a year-end awards ceremony? &lt; Yoona also had her first MC at a year-end awards ceremony.&quot; mentions this user.&quot;The broadcasting station made the selection. It's already a hot topic. No matter how much people talk about it on social media, MBC just smiles and says, &quot;I know this is true, so I'll do it.&quot;&quot; Writes this netizen.&quot;Yoona was the MC for the first awards ceremony and did well so she made it a long time ago. Everyone has a first time, so why is it such a fuss?&quot; adds this person on theqoo.Girls’ Generation’s Yoona bids farewell to MBC Gayo Daejejeon after 10 years as hostGirls’ Generation’s Yoona officially stepped down from her role as the host of MBC Gayo Daejejeon during the 2024 Gayo Daejejeon. The show was pre-recorded and aired in 2 parts on January 29 and 30, 2025, during the Lunar New Year holidays. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Girls’ Generation member co-hosted the event alongside SHINee’s Minho and TWS’s Dohoon. During the recording, she reflected on her 10-year journey with the program, expressing both gratitude and sentiment. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on January 30, 2025, she said,“It’s my 10th year being the MC for Gayo Daejejeon. I think the last time is always a bummer. I’ll always be sure to support the show. I wish time would pass by slowly at least for today.”Annie will be joining SHINee’s Choi Min-ho and singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun as co-hosts of the show.