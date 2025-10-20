"You deserve the whole world": Netizens react as ENHYPEN's Jay emotionally responds to F1 fans joining hands to support the group at MAMA 2025

On October 19, 2025, ENHYPEN's Jay moved his fans sharing an emotional response to the support the group has been receiving from the Formula 1 fan community. ENHYPEN is nominated in the the Fans' Choice Male category at MAMA 2025.

On the day, a fan posted on Weverse that several Formula 1 fans had started coming together to vote for the group. The post mentioned that they were not only casting their votes but also creating tutorials to help others do the same.

ENHYPEN's Jay responded to the post on Weverse with a heartfelt comment. He expressed his gratitude and shared how surprised he was by the inter-fandom support. He shared that his mother had informed him of the news.

"Yea I know. My mom sent me these. I just poured my love into a culture I’ve recently grown to love, and I never dreamed I’d be rewarded like this. I’m at a loss for how I could possibly repay such grace. Whatever the result may be, I’ll never forget this. ENGENEs are working hard. Even F1 fans are supporting. I'll never give up and burn my body till the end and I'll take responsibility for this" ENHYPEN's Jay shared.

ENHYPEN's Jay's comments (Image via Weverse/ENHYPEN)

His words quickly spread across social media, with fans praising his sincerity. Many described the moment as touching, highlighting the unique crossover between ENHYPEN and the F1 fanbase.

Jay's emotional acknowledgement also quickly garnered attention across social media platforms with fans validating his commitment. Many shared that Jay's humility and dedication made him stand out, explaining that was why so many outside the K-pop scene grew fond of him. One fan commented,

"He has the purest soul oh god im so so happy he saw that he is sooooo loved not only from engenes :( jay i love you so much and appreciate you to death you deserve the whole world"

Social media platforms were flooded with fan reactions. Many expressed how touched they were by his sincerity and the crossover between the two fandoms. Fans praised Jay's personality that they deemed to be kind and genuine, calling the moment heartwarming. Others highlighted how meaningful it was to see him acknowledge the unexpected support.

trish ✰ ia 📚 @01ACEHEE jay literally has the purest and genuine soul out there no wonder numerous non kpop fandoms love him :(( u deserve all this love, jay !!!!

flower @flowerikeu Deserved DESERVED!! This is such a lovely situation😭😭 Op helping us out, jay noticing op, jay being just as shocked as op for being noticed ITS SO SWEET I LOVE F1VILLE

anie @wonfeline “i just poured my love into a culture i’ve recently grown to love, and i never dreamed i’d be rewarded like this” park jongseong, you’re the most passionate person i’ve ever known. jay will always pour his all to the things he wants to do and love. i’m just so happy for him 🥹

ENHYPEN's Jay's fans expressed how deeply moved they were by his words. Others highlighted how his warmth and authenticity continued to bring people together from different communities. They celebrated the unexpected crossover crediting Jay's passion for the sport as the bridge that connected them.

Fans were especially touched by the fact that Jay's mother shared the tweets with him, noting how proud she must have felt. Others emphasized how this reaction wasn't surprising for those who followed him for a long time.

anu @baekgumilk i’m touched beyond words oh my goodness. f1 fans you always have a home with us ♡ my heart is so warm.. jay this is all the power of how passionate and loving and authentic you are and we want to give back for your abundant efforts and how endlessly hard you work :,) everything

vee ⭒💛 @ddeonvvv In conclusion, it is not just Jay who lurks here. Also his mom. So better be mindful of your words. And Thank you Mama Park for raising Jay so well 🥺❤️🫶🏻

Sunu Dyslexic Lesbian Fan Club @sunghoonus Every single thing here makes me the happiest the fact his own mom sent him those tweets bc she must have been sooo proud too and him saying the only thing he did is genuinely show his love for the sport.. saying he doesn't know what he did to deserve all their support..

jay @jongseongsjay i absolutely love it when non-engenes get introduced to the human epitome of love park jongseong and get overwhelmed bc this is a normal day for him, giving love is all he knows

F1 and K-pop unite: ENHYPEN's Jay sparks global fan collaboration ahead of MAMA 2025

ENHYPEN's Jay’s love for Formula1 has become a defining part of his public image. This is now playing a key role in the group’s growing connection with the motorsport community.

Fan pages on X, including @Jakeyieesm, shares that several fan accounts of Formula 1 drivers such as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz Jr. have joined forces to vote for ENHYPEN at MAMA 2025. These non-K-pop communities, are actively helping to increase the group's vote count.

Over the years, ENHYPEN's Jay has often spoken about F1 during Weverse lives, interviews, and fan interactions. His has frequently mentioned his admiration for Max Verstappen. His passion for the sport has gone viral multiple times, earning him recognition not just among K-pop fans but also within the F1 fandom.

F1 fan's posts on X (Image via X/@leclercsletters and @SCUDERIAFEMBOY)

Earlier this month, on October 3, 2025, ENHYPEN's Jay along with fellow members Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon attended an F1 event in Singapore. The group toured the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage and met Verstappen in person.

In a clip shared on Instagram by both ENHYPEN and Formula 1, Jay could be seen congratulating Verstappen on his GT3 race win. The racer was taken aback to learn Jay had been following the event, to which the idol responded enthusiastically,

“Of course.”

The members also signed jerseys and caps during the visit. This became a memorable moment and the growing link between ENHYPEN and the F1 community. Moreover, both of the communities also came together to defend, when the group got backlash following their visit to the F1 event.

Meanehile, ENHYPEN has received 4 nominations in upcoming 2025 MAMA award. These categories include Album of the Year for their latest release DESIRE: UNLEASH, Artist of the Year, Best Male Group, and Fans' Choice Male.

In the Fans' Choice Male category, the group faces strong competition from major acts including j-hope, Jin, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN, TXT, CORTIS, ATEEZ, ASTRO, BTOB, Stray Kids, BOYNEXTDOOR, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, PLAVE, RIIZE, and more.

