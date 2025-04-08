"Why does this even need a male version"— 'Grand Galaxy' announcement dubbed as Netflix's male-led version of 'Hotel Del Luna' met with fan backlash

South Korean media outlet Digital Daily reported on April 7, 2025, that Netflix confirmed the production of a new Korean drama titled Grand Galaxy (working title). The Hong sisters, writers Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, will create the new series.

According to Digital Daily, Grand Galaxy is reportedly being planned as a male-led version of the 2019 series Hotel Del Luna. The 2019 series featured a hotel for ghosts run by a mysterious woman and a human manager. The upcoming series will reportedly follow a similar concept but from a male perspective and will be released as a Netflix original series.

The drama will be directed by Oh Choong-hwan, who earlier directed Netflix’s Melo Movie. Grand Galaxy's release is expected in 2026 or later, as casting and production are still underway.

The new series will reportedly follow the Hong Sisters’ earlier 2025 project, Can This Love Be Translated?, also backed by Netflix. However, talks of a male version of Hotel Del Luna sparked quick reactions online. Netizens weren't too happy about the news as many wondered why the original series needed a male version.

"Why does this even need a male version…..just make new stories 😭," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, fans continue to share their thoughts across social media, with many questioning the need for a remake.

"I like Lee Dohyun and Go Minsi, but I don't want a 2nd season of #HotelDelLuna with a male lead. Especially with his character! He got his happy ending. What's the point of bringing him back?," a fan remarked.

"HDL doesnt need a male version. Heck, all kdramas do not need a male version. Heckin heck, EVERYTHING doesnt need a male version AT ALL," a viewer noted.

"As much as I love this pairing, this plot just a no. I am also a big fan of Hotel Del Luna and discovered dohyun from this drama, but this being the male version of HDL? Just no. With Minsi latest filmo 'The Frog' and Dohyun with 'Exhuma', this plot is a no," a person said.

Most responses leaned toward disagreement with the idea of the male version of the show.

"Society has moved past the need for male version of hotel del luna," a netizen shared.

"'Male version'" hmmm i kinda dont like how it sounds," a user mentioned.

"Calling it “male version of hotel del luna” is a great way to kill the hype 🤣🤣🤣," another fan added.

Go Min-si and Lee Do-hyun reportedly in talks to lead Netflix's Grand Galaxy

Go Min-si was reportedly offered a role in Grand Galaxy this January, and she is reportedly considering it. Lee Do-hyun has also been reportedly approached and is currently reviewing the offer.

Since Lee had a role in Hotel Del Luna as the character Go Chung-myung, if he joins Grand Galaxy, it would be his second project with the Hong Sisters. The actor is also expected to complete his military service next month in May. If cast, this would be his comeback project.

Lee and Go have previously acted together, too. They played siblings in Sweet Home (2020) and later a couple in Youth of May (2021). If confirmed, this would mark their third project together. The production of Grand Galaxy is still in the casting stage. So, no official confirmation on the final lineup has been announced yet.

Back in 2019, Kim Soo-hyun made a cameo in Hotel Del Luna’s final episode. He was introduced as the new owner of Hotel Blue Moon. This sparked talks of a sequel. However, the idea was never developed further. Instead, Grand Galaxy appears to be a new story with a similar theme.

Hotel Del Luna is set in modern-day Seoul and follows a hidden hotel that caters only to ghosts. Though it looks old and abandoned to humans, it's actually a lavish supernatural place in the city center.

The hotel is owned by Jang Man-Wol (played by IU), who's stuck there as punishment for a mistake she made centuries ago. She is forced to run the hotel with no way out. She’s stylish but greedy, suspicious, and emotionally unpredictable.

Things change when Koo Chan-Sung (played by Yeo Jin-Goo) enters. A former assistant manager at a top international hotel, he’s calm, sincere, and very organized. After a sudden twist in his career, he ends up as the new manager of Hotel Del Luna.

Now surrounded by ghosts and paranormal events, Chan-Sung brings change to the hotel—and to Jang Man-Wol. Their clashing yet evolving dynamic drives the story as they manage a place stuck between life and the afterlife.

No additional information about the supposed upcoming show was released at the time of writing this article.

