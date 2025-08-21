“Will always be the standard”: Fans ecstatic as South Korean president Lee Jae-myung expresses desire for more groups like TWICE

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung recently praised the well-known girl group TWICE. The president, along with TWICE members Jihyo and Jeongyeon, appeared on Arirang TV’s special program K-Pop: The Next Chapter, which aired on August 20, 2025. During a discussion about the future of K-pop, President Lee shared his admiration, stating:
“We want to see more groups like TWICE.”
This statement was significant, coming straight from the nation’s president. His specific mention of the group highlighted the group's influence on the K-pop industry. One fan summed up the situation perfectly with their words,
Fans of the group are brimming with pride and celebrating this acknowledgment of their favorite group’s influence.
TWICE is appreciated by a South Korean president once again for their impact
On the recently aired show K-Pop: The Next Chapter, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung appeared alongside two TWICE members and Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters (KDH) director Maggie Kang. They were also joined by two additional guests: producer R.Tee and music critic Kim Young-dae.
The special episode, broadcast on August 20, 2025, explored the evolving future of K-pop and its cultural impact. President Lee acknowledged the success of the Korean cultural industry while addressing its underlying vulnerabilities.
“The government will provide a solid foundation to help Korea grow into a proud cultural powerhouse. Nurturing and supporting pure arts is the role of the government, not the market. Just as tall trees grow from well-kept grass, we must ensure the soil is healthy,” he said.
Referring to KPop Demon Hunters, which features contributions from TWICE’s Jihyo and Jeongyeon, President Lee praised its success as “close to a miracle” and hinted at increased investment in similar projects. He expressed his hope that the forces sitting beside him will someday join hands to create something special for the world of K-pop or K-entertainment.
“We need to see TWICE, Maggie Kang 2, 3, and 4 emerge in the future,” President Lee said.
The group's members, Jihyo, Jeonyeon, and Chaeyoung, have vocally contributed to the female songs in the popular animated series. The two members present even performed an a cappella version of 'Takedown' during the program. They were appreciated by everyone for their raw vocals and talent.
This is not the first time the nine-member group has received presidential recognition. Back in 2019, then-president Moon Jae-in praised the group for bringing the third Hallyu wave in Japan.
Recently, it has been reported that the group will release a documentary featuring their Lollapalooza Chicago appearance on August 2. It is said that it will be released after member Chaeyoung's solo album LIL FANTASY Vol.1, which is set to be released on September 12. Fans are excited to see what more their favorite girl group has in store for them.