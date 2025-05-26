Will there be episode 13 of 'Heavenly Ever After'? Emotional and chart-topping ending sparks fan anticipation

On May 25, 2025, JTBC's weekend drama Heavenly Ever After wrapped up its 12-episode journey, scoring its highest viewership to date. Led by Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-ku, the series' narrative followed a bond that persisted beyond mortality.

Ad

As per Nielsen Korea data, episode 12 topped the chart, scoring a national viewership of 8.3%. The figure climbed to 8.9% in the capital region, setting a new benchmark for the show.

Ad

Trending

This closing figure marked a 1.3-point rise from the prior week's 7.0%. From its starting number of 5.8%, the drama saw an overall increase of 2.5 points by its finale.

With these numbers, Heavenly Ever After ranked first among all cable and satellite programs airing in the same time window. Meanwhile, with such high ratings and an emotional ending, admirers now wish they could see more of the K-drama.

Nevertheless, there's no possibility that Heavenly Ever After will come back for episode 13, since Netflix has labeled it a limited series. In addition, the show's 12th chapter concluded without any cliffhangers.

Ad

However, fans are asking for more content after the final episode of Heavenly Ever After.

"It's a wrap and #HeavenlyEverAfter is a masterpiece! A poignant blend of life, love, & rebirth, the main highlight of the show is its characters and their different stories. Def a 10/10! The ending might not have been the best but it leaves room for interpretation," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several viewers mentioned they wanted to see the characters reincarnated and reunited as a family.

"Badly wanted to see haesook, nakjoon, and eunho (and maybe young-ae too) all reincarnated as one happy family but ykw maybe I was asking for too much," a fan remarked.

"I still have questions about this final part, but I think it landed that there is True Love, and despite the difficulties, those who have it will choose it over and over, in every circumstance," a user mentioned.

Ad

Others pointed out that parts of Heavenly Ever After's story felt unfinished and hoped for more scenes, especially about Yeong-ae's life.

"Same. I wanted SO BAD to at least have news about Eunho and that was a letdown for me. I understand the ending and it was beautiful but one scene about Eunho's new life? Was that so much to ask?," a netizen said.

Ad

"#HeavenlyEverAfterEp12 kinda disappointed. I felt so many things could have been shown. The drama did not feel complete. I wanted to see all of them reuniting as a family. I wanted to see more of Young Ae's life," a person shared.

"Today's episode was nice. I wish they showed us the other 23 lives they had or how her life was like after reincarnation or how Young-ae's life was like Overall I'd give it a 7.5/10," a viewer noted.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After's finale explained

Ad

JTBC's weekend show Heavenly Ever After broadcast its final chapter ahead of the release of the network's upcoming series, Good Boy. The Park Bo-gum starrer premieres on May 31.

Heavenly Ever After's story follows Lee Hae-sook (Kim Hye-ja), an 80-year-old woman who ends up in the afterlife. There, she runs into her late husband, Go Nak-joon (Son Suk-ku), now appearing as his younger self.

In the finale, the couple strolls through a forest path, holding hands, while staff members wave them off for rebirth. At the gate to reincarnation, Nak-joon shares a secret that it will be their 23rd lifetime as husband and wife.

Ad

He says his attachment to her has caused this cycle and tells her to live a new life without him. Hae-sook agrees. He lets her go, saying she has done well. She walks through the gate alone.

The last scene shows Hae-sook coming back to the afterlife after living that next life without Nak-joon. He then asks Hae-sook to be reborn with him. He feels guilty for making her stay in the afterworld and wants to fix things by starting fresh as a couple. So, they agree to reincarnate together.

Ad

Heavenly Ever After is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More