Will there be a Nine Puzzles season 2? End-credit scene explained as finale has fans speculating

On June 4, 2025, Disney+ drama Nine Puzzles aired its final episode, concluding the psychological thriller with a chilling twist and leaving room for a potential continuation. The series revolved around criminal profiler Yoon I-na (Kim Da-mi), who was once suspected of murdering her uncle. Though the case remained unresolved, she later joined the police force and became a profiler.

Along with her detective partner, Kim Han-saem (Son Suk-ku), I-na investigated a series of murders. All walking is linked by puzzle pieces. In the final episodes, the killer is revealed to be I-na’s psychiatrist, Dr. Lee Seung-joo, who had been avenging her mother’s death.

After Seung-joo’s final act, I-na resigned. However, the closing scene shows her returning to a new crime scene with another puzzle piece. Her silent comeback and the reappearance of a puzzle hint at a continuation. Though Disney+ has not confirmed a second season, the finale leaves the possibility wide open.

With a new murder, I-na’s transformation, and an unfinished puzzle, the story may just be beginning again.

Fans of Nine Puzzles have flooded social media with theories and calls for a second season, especially after I-na’s silent return in the final scene. An X user, @leedoohyuns, wrote,

"SEASON 2 OF NINE PUZZLES IS COMING LETS GOOOOOOOOO."

Many believe the new puzzle piece signals a fresh storyline, urging the production to continue Nine Puzzles for the next season.

"PUHLEASE let this happen, I want more of them investigating murder cases," a fan commented.

"they better give us season 2 this show absolutely fire," a netizen remarked.

"I think there going to be a season 2. The ending was kinda giving that hint. If it dose I am so here for it," another one said.

"another piece of puzzle .. possibly a copycat and hinting for season 2? I’m ready," a user added.

Viewers of Nine Puzzles have praised the show’s layered storytelling and are eager to see where I-na’s journey goes next.

"NinePuzzles was so good, intriguing and thrilling from the start until the end great writing, directing and acting sukku and dami made a great duo give me that second season," a fan commented.

"I JUST KNOW WE ARE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF NINE PUZZLES!! Ena's comeback and new murders beginning with newer puzzles!! THIS IS A SIGN!! I'M NOT DELUSIONAL," an X user wrote.

"no doubt! nine puzzles is easily one of the best kdrama of 2025, everything's literally perfect so gimme that season 2 neow," another one said.

Nine Puzzles episodes 10 & 11 recap and end-credit scene

In Episode 10 of Nine Puzzles, I-na and Han-saem trace the link between the puzzle victims to Shindonga Market’s 2012 demolition. The victims had either profited from or covered up the incident. This included police officers, prosecutors, and media personnel.

One of them was I-na’s uncle, who had received a luxury apartment in exchange for closing the case. Seung-joo, revealed to be Lee Seol, was just a child when the incident happened. Her mother, Lee Nam-suk, had refused to leave the market. She waited for her missing daughter to return.

She was crushed during the violent eviction, and the story was twisted by a journalist who painted her as mentally unstable.

Seung-joo never reunited with her mother and was raised in an orphanage. This was until she learned the truth and began her calculated revenge.

In Episode 11 of Nine Puzzles, Captain Yang, who had indirectly triggered the events through a tip-off years ago, tries to protect Seung-joo in the end. After a confrontation and shooting, he whispers a final clue to I-na: Seo-jin Diner. I-na and Han-saem eventually confront Seung-joo, who lures them to The One City.

There, she commits her last murder and sets herself ablaze at Dream Land, ending her journey where her childhood ended.

The end-credit scene shows a new body arranged with eerie precision in a public space. Detective Han-saem arrives, puzzled. Moments later, I-na appears with a new haircut and a puzzle piece in hand. She doesn't speak, but her presence signals that the game is not over.

This final scene leaves room for interpretation whether I-na is returning to chase a new killer, or whether she has a more personal reason for being there. Either way, the last puzzle may just be the beginning of something more.

