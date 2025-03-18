"Will reveal the details on the broadcast" - Garosero to reveal more on the second legal notice sent to Kim Sae-ron by Kim Soo-hyun's side

On March 17, 2025, Sports Trends reported that the YouTube channel Garosero will share more details about a second legal notice received by Kim Sae-ron from Kim Soo-hyun’s agency. Her family found the document while sorting her belongings.

The letter allegedly warned her not to contact anyone from the agency and states she could be held financially responsible for any damages.

On March 17, attorney Bu Ji-seok, representing Kim Sae-ron’s family, held a press conference at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Present at the event were Professor Kwon Young-chan and YouTuber Kim Se-ui, who have both been closely following the case.

Kim Se-ui reviewed the second certified letter and stated that it reportedly confirmed continued pressure on Kim Sae-ron. He emphasized that the document allegedly reinforced restrictions on her contacting anyone from Kim Soo-hyun’s agency and warned that further action would be taken if she uploaded more photos related to their past relationship.

Garosero further claimed that the letter suggested severe consequences, leading them to believe that she faced threats until her final days, and said:

“The existence of the second certified mail was discovered this morning. I will reveal the details on the broadcast at 7 o’clock later. However, I will only say that they threatened Kim Sae-ron until the very end. It even contained a message telling no celebrity from Gold Medalist to contact Kim Sae-ron..”

For those who don't know, the late actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged relationship has become a topic of controversy, especially with Garosero and her family's claims that they were dating while still minors. Following her passing, attention has shifted to her interactions with Kim Soo-hyun and his agency.

The actress had reportedly attempted to reach out for help after receiving the first legal notice but was met with silence. Instead, she later received a second letter that allegedly contained stronger restrictions.

More from the press conference held regarding the Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun's case

Kim Sae-ron’s relationship with Kim Soo-hyun has been the center of speculation, with reports suggesting they were romantically involved while the Bloodhound actress was still underage. Despite attempts to keep their history private, the issue resurfaced when she posted an old photo of them together last year.

After receiving backlash for posting pictures when Soo-hyun's drama Queen of Tears was at its peak, she quickly removed it. However, the situation escalated when Kim Soo-hyun’s agency allegedly responded with legal threats.

During the press conference, attorney Bu Ji-seok stated that Kim Sae-ron had initially texted Kim Soo-hyun asking for help but received no reply. Instead, she was met with a second legal notice, which reportedly accused her of causing harm and demanded financial compensation. He suggested that this action had a severe impact on her well-being. He said,

"I would like to apply the murder charge, but as everyone knows, defamation does not constitute murder, so I hope that those points are sufficiently reflected in the sentencing and that a severe punishment is carried out. After receiving the certified letter from Kim Soo-hyun, the deceased felt extreme pain and sent a text message asking to be spared."

Professor Kwon Young-chan, who was also present, explained that Kim Sae-ron had posted the photo in distress, hoping to reconnect with Kim Soo-hyun. However, instead of a response, she faced accusations of staging a publicity stunt. The legal team also raised concerns about Kim Soo-hyun’s recent statement, arguing that it does not align with the messages Kim Sae-ron sent before her passing. The attorney stated,

“We do not know how Kim Soo-hyun and the deceased broke up because the deceased has passed away. Only Kim Soo-hyun knows. However, looking at the text messages the deceased sent to Kim Soo-hyun, it is presumed that they did not break up because of a big fight.”

The bereaved family has since questioned why Soo-hyun and his agency remained unresponsive after the second legal notice and are now considering taking further legal steps.

