On May 28, 2024, BTS’s eldest member Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin's promotional character, Wootteo, returned to Instagram, posting for the first time since November 2022, a month before the BTS member enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2022.

The latest post on Wootteo's official Instagram handle, @wootteo, includes a caption that reads:

"It has been a very long time. How are you all doing?" (as translated by Google)

Fans speculate that the caption is directed toward the Epiphany singer, who is scheduled to return next month, in June 2024, after completing his military service.

Trending

For those unfamiliar, Wootteo is a cartoon character introduced to promote the idol's solo track 'The Astronaut,' a collaboration with the British band Coldplay, before his enlistment.

During the promotion, fans noticed that Wootteo's account shared the same concept and color scheme as the BTS member's album and shared behind-the-scenes footage of the song.

When fans saw the post after a long hiatus, they rejoiced and began speculating about the idol's upcoming projects once he returned from the service. They interpreted the return of the post as a hint of new work on the horizon. A user on X exclaimed:

"WOOTTEO IS BACK."

Expand Tweet

Other fans humorously took jabs at the character, asking where it had been since the Abyss singer left. They joked in the comments, suggesting that the singer-songwriter had left the character to take care of the fans in his absence, but it disappeared too and is now returning just a month before its creator comes back.

"Where were you, kid?", a user commented.

'Oh he finally decided to show up after ghosting us for almost 1 and half year," another one commented.

"SEOKJIN IS REALLY COMING BACK. ITS REAL ITS REALLY GONNA HAPPEN," a fan wrote.

"It has been a long time, and we are here waiting for you and your dad Jin, we are so happy!! We missed you," another fan wrote.

After the collaboration with Coldplay, the members of the British band were frequently seen carrying the Wootteo plushie on stage during their ongoing tour. Fans even joked that Wootteo was returning after spending time on tour with Coldplay.

"Acting like he didn’t just finished world touring with uncle Chris," a fan joked.

"THE CHEATER IS HOME AFTER GHOSTING US WHILE HIS FATHER LEFT HIM TO BE WITH US AND NOW HE'S BACK JUST BEFORE HIS FATHER HOMECOMING SO HE DOESN'T GET CAUGHT?!!?, another user commented.

"So now that ur dad coming back you are being a good kid huh?," a user wrote.

More about Jin's return, a potential collaboration with Coldplay, RJ's new venture, and more

Expand Tweet

While the Awake singer is scheduled to return next month, fans eagerly anticipate his solo debut album, following the pattern of other members who released albums before enlisting.

Recently, Coldplay has been hinting at their upcoming album 'Moon Music.' They've reintroduced Wootteo to their concerts, with Chris Martin sporting a Wootteo patch on his jacket.

The latest Wootteo Instagram post features the character sitting on a planet reminiscent of Coldplay's moon concept, leading fans to manifest a potential Seokjin x Coldplay collaboration.

Additionally, RJ, Jin's BT21 character, is reported to embark on a restaurant tour, as announced by the official BT21 account on X. Fans are ecstatic to receive two pieces of Jin-related news in one day, heightening their anticipation for his return to the spotlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback