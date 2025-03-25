"Yes! I'm sat!"— Fans react as activewear brand Alo Yoga teases an upcoming campaign with BLACKPINK's Jisoo

On March 25, 2025, Eyes Magazine shared the teaser of Alo Yoga's upcoming campaign starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo on their Instagram page (@eyesmag). They wrote under the post,

"This campaign captures Jisoo's wellness journey with Los Angeles backdrop. Before the full-fledged campaign, check out their meeting in advance through the teaser video!" as translated by Google.

Earlier in January 2024, the Flower singer joined hands with ALO Yoga as the brand's newest ambassador for the spring 2024 collection. The campaign saw the BLACKPINK member sporting a variety of ALO Yoga's core styles for the season, including cozy loungewear, a puffy winter coat and a black and pink athleisure set with matching sneakers

The featured look was launched on January 17, 2024, and was followed by additional spring color drops that were released throughout the first half of the year.

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement for the upcoming campaign. One fan remarked that they were anticipating this collaboration eagerly.

"I was actually thinking of Alo and Jisoo and then boom! Yes! I'm sat!"

Similar fan reactions surfaced on X, praising the idol featured in the teaser video and expressing their excitement. One fan also remarked that ALO effectively utilizes the singer's versatility and beauty in its campaign.

"Wow, Jisoo looks so cool and real in that Alo Yoga pic! Love how she’s rocking that sporty vibe by the SUV—totally makes me wanna grab some cute workout gear and hit the streets!" exclaimed another fan.

"OMG....HOTSOO in your area," commented another fan.

"Aside from Cartier, Alo also know how to use Jisoo beauty and versatility. I love this, she is soooo hot," remarked another fan.

A few fans also hoped for an interaction between the singer and BTS's Jin, who became the ambassador for the brand in October 2024, while another fan suggested that the fandom would be busy shopping for the latest offering from the brand.

"I think we deserve a jisoo and jin interaction in alo," reacted another fan.

"I know the fanbases don't fw each other like that but a jin nd jisoo alo campaign would move mountains..." wrote another fan.

"We will all be shopping," added another fan.

More about Jisoo's latest mini album, Amortage

The BLACKPINK's vocalist's debut solo EP, Amortage, was released on February 14, 2025, via her own label Blissoo and Warner Records. The album also marked her first solo venture since parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023.

The album features four tracks in both Korean and English, including its lead single, Earthquake. The album has been hailed as her most comprehensive work to date, symbolizing her rebirth as an artist.

The title of the EP, Amortage, is a portmanteau of the Latin word for love, "Amor," and "montage." This combination reflects the various stages of love and the moments that define a relationship. She co-wrote all the four tracks on the album along with Jordan Roman, Jack Brady and several others. The production credits of all songs go to Blissoo and The Wavys.

In other news, the Earthquake singer also appeared in the fantasy zombie comedy series Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-min. The drama aired on Coupang Play from February 7, 2025, to March 21, 2025.

