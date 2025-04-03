Yoo Byung-jae reveals on social media that IU will be the next guest star on his YouTube show 'No Laughing Birthday Party'

On April 3, 2025, OSEN reported that singer/actress IU is all set to be the guest of honor at Yoo Byung-jae's No Laughing Birthday Party on his YouTube Channel. Yoo Byung-jae announced the news via an Instagram post.

A recruitment poster has also been released, inviting participants to join the event on April 20, 2025. This event was launched by Yoo Byung-jae in 2019 for his YouTube channel, @KoreanCryingGuy, which features guests who wear outrageous makeup and costumes to the party.

The event is known for its strict "no laughing" rule. The guests who laugh once receive a yellow card and are eliminated. But if one does the same offense twice, they will earn a red card. The past attendees to the program include NewJeans' Hani and Hae-rin, Byun Woo-seok and Cha Eun-woo.

IU is all set to test her poker face on Yoo Byung-jae's infamous No Laughing Birthday Party ahead of her birthday on May 16.

More about IU and her latest drama series, When Life Gives You Tangerines

IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, is a singer, songwriter, and actress. She debuted in 2008 through LEON Entertainment at the age of 15 with the EP Lost and Found.

Her discography includes five studio albums and nine EPs, with five topping the chart on the Gaon Album Chart. IU is the first solo female K-pop artist to perform at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena during her 2019 Love, Poem concert tour. She is also the first Korean female artist to hold a solo concert, The Golden Hour, at Seoul Olympic Stadium in 2022.

Beyond her career as a singer, she is also known for her acting roles. She began her acting career with a supporting role in the television series Dream High in 2011. She went on to deliver some of the most critically acclaimed performances in My Mister and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

She earned a nomination for Best Actress in Television at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for My Mister. IU's romance slice-of-life series, When Life Gives You Tangerines, was released on March 7, 2025. The drama series was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok.

The story is set against the stunning backdrop of Jeju Island in 1951 and follows the story of spirited Ae-sun and dependable Gwan-sik. Their tale unfolds into a lifelong journey of trials and triumphs that proves how love can transcend time.

IU and Park Bo-gum were cast in the titular roles of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively. The show was the actress/singer's second collaboration with director Kim Won-seok after the drama series My Mister.

The series' original Korean title, Pokssak sogatsuda (폭싹 속았수다), is a Jeju language expression translating to "Thank You for Your Hardwork." The series' English title, When Life Gives You Tangerines, is a play on the proverb, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But the English title featured tangerines as a nod to Jeju Island's famous mandarin oranges.

The series achieved immense domestic and international success and garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. The My Mister actress and Park Bo-gum's performances were acclaimed.

Following the release of its final episodes on March 28, 2025, the drama is at No. 3 in Netflix's Top 10 Global Shows at the time of this writing.

The actress and singer is all set to star in the upcoming drama series 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife alongside Byun Woo-seok, which is scheduled for release next year.

