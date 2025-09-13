  • home icon
  You and Everything Else ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities: Does Eun-jung choose Sang-hak, or walk away from romance altogether?

You and Everything Else ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities: Does Eun-jung choose Sang-hak, or walk away from romance altogether?

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 13, 2025 05:17 GMT
You and Everything Else ending explained (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
You and Everything Else ending explained (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

Netflix premiered its new melodrama, You and Everything Else, with all 15 episodes available on September 12, 2025. The series is directed by Jo Young-min and written by Song Hye-jin. You and Everything Else stars Kim Go-eun as Ryu Eun-jung, Park Ji-hyun as Cheon Sang-yeon, and Kim Gun-woo as Kim Sang-hak.

The storyline revolves around the two girls and their journey from childhood to their 40s. It also shows a human connection that ebbs and flows between rivalry and love. The finale strikes a heavy chord as Sang-yeon, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer, reveals her plan to undergo euthanasia in Switzerland.

Not only does its emotional ending resolve Sang-yeon's tragic situation but also explores the love triangle involving Kim Sang-hak, Eun-jung, and Sang-yeon. Kim Sang-hak is a club secretary they both meet during their college years. Eun-jung eventually does not choose Sang-hak or anyone else at the end of the show and walks away from romance altogether.

Eun-jung was initially against Sang-yeon's decision to go to Switzerland, yet, she stays with her until the end. In the last scene, Eun-jung is alone, and, while she finally puts a photo of Sang-yeon on her desk and says a heartfelt goodbye.

While the first season provides some closure for Sang-yeon’s arc, the lingering ambiguity about Eun-jung's future remains open-ended for the potential for a continuation of the show. However, Netflix has not yet announced a second season.

More on You and Everything Else finale and renewal chances

You and Everything Else tells the decades-long story of Eun-jung and Sang-yeon. They are two friends bound by both affection and resentment. Across its 15 episodes, the series portrays the push and pull of their relationship, with their lives repeatedly drifting apart and coming back together.

Sang-yeon’s illness becomes the turning point, bringing years of rivalry to an emotional close as the two reconnect during her final days. Their trip to Switzerland is shown as bittersweet.

You and Everything Else is filled with humor, memories, and honesty before Sang-yeon finally makes the decision to end her suffering. Eun-jung stays with Sang-yeon when this choice is made as she is unable to leave her to face it alone.

The last shot shows Eun-jung alone after Sang-yeon dies. Her simple act of placing Sang-yeon's photo on her desk reflects how long it took her to accept the loss and, most importantly, to finally say goodbye.

You and Everything Else also complicates the relationship between Eun-jung and Sang-hak. He serves as a pivotal connection between the two women, complicating their bond further. By leaving Eun-jung’s choice between him and her independence unanswered, the series closes on an open-ended note.

Still from 'You and Everything Else' featuring Kim Gun-woo as Kim Sang-hak (Image via Netflix)
Still from 'You and Everything Else' featuring Kim Gun-woo as Kim Sang-hak (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has yet to announce a season 2, but given how the series wrapped Sang-yeon's story, it seems uncertain. However, there is a potential for Eun-jung's remaining future and the emotional ramifications, to warrant continued story.

For now, You and Everything Else stands as a deeply moving one-season melodrama, with standout performances from Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun anchoring its themes of friendship, rivalry, and loss.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

