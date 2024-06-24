Zico's agency releases statement following accusations of robbing Goo Hara's home

On June 24, 2024, Zico's agency, KOZ Entertainment, released a statement through the South Korean social media platform Wevere, as the singer was hit by accusations that he robbed Goo Hara's home after she died. The record label denied the ongoing allegations against Zico and stated in their official statement, as translated by @zicostaff:

"Additionally, we want to clarify that the recent rumors about our artist are not true, and we will respond strongly to these as well."

On June 23, an episode of SBS's investigative journalism program Unanswered Questions was released about Goo Hara's demise. The show shed light on the burglary at her home, and the thieves were accused of stealing her old phones, placed in a safe. Subsequently, a rough sketch of an accused involved in the robbery was disclosed on national television and requested the public to send any leads in identifying the lead.

According to the outlet Sports Kyung Hyang, the robber was concluded to be 170-180cm in height and was in his late 20s to early 30s. Soon, the rough sketch went viral on social media, and Netziens started drawing similarities between the accused with the singer Zico. Hence, he was hit with the allegations of being a thief who stole old phones, kept in a safe from Goo Hara's home after she died.

Zico's agency, KOZ Entertainment, to take strong action against the defamatory accusations

It should be noted that Goo Hara played a significant role in gathering information for a reporter's investigation into the Burning Sun scandal s*x crimes before she passed away. She helped unveil the identity of a corrupt police officer and died aged 28 on November 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, the rapper's rumors of his alleged involvement in stealing a safe consisting of Goo Hara's old phones have brought a backlash as he was previously accused of being connected to the Burning Sun controversy owing to his friendship with Jung Joon-young, a convicted serial r*pist.

Subsequently, KOZ Entertainment released a statement disclosing that that they would take strong legal action against the multiple malicious posts and comments that incite defamation and dissemination of wrong information and stated, as translated by X user @ zicostaff:

"We have recently identified numerous malicious posts and comments, including defamation, insults, and dissemination of false information, about our artist Zico on various online communities and social media platforms. The spread of malicious rumors and false information that have no connection to our artist has escalated to an intolerable level, necessitating strong legal action."

KOZ Entertainment elaborated that they have collected evidence regarding the ongoing accusations against the idol and submitted it to investigative agencies and stated, as translated by X user @zicostaff:

"As a result, we have collected evidence from various online communities and social media platforms and submitted complaints to investigative agencies. We will continue to monitor and collect evidence of malicious posts and file complaints regularly."

The agency further informed that there would be no clemency to the people involved in spreading malicious posts against the idol and stated, as translated by @zicostaff:

"To protect the rights and interests of our artist, we will take strict measures against those who post malicious content based on evidence collected through fan reports and our own monitoring. We will hold them accountable, no matter how long it takes, and there will be no leniency or settlements under any circumstances."

KOZ Entertainment further requested the singer's fans to take an active interest in the ongoing issues, and they would welcome any reports from them that would be helpful in their legal actions. They also state if the fandom discovers any malicious posts or illegal activities related to the artist, they should report them to the agency's official legal response account @[email protected]. The agency also added the format for reporting illegal activities in their press release.

In recent news, the rapper released a collaborative single SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK' Jennie on April 26, 2024. It became Zico's first entry on the Billboard Global 200, charting at No.24 and Global Excl. U.S. at No.8. The record debuted at number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

The rapper debuted as the leader of the K-pop group Block B in 2011 and debuted as a soloist in 2014. The idol has released songs, including Seoul Drift, Random Box, For the Love of Korea, Any Song, and others.