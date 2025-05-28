Nine Puzzles episode 7-9 recap: Why did Kim Da-mi pull Hwang Jung-Min's body from the water? Is she the real killer?

On May 28, Disney+ Hotstar released episodes 7 to 9 of Nine Puzzles, the ongoing Korean psychological thriller. The series continues to keep viewers hooked with its dark themes, intricate storytelling, and twisting timelines. Nine Puzzles is directed by Yoon Jong-bin and stars Kim Da-mi as profiler Yoon I-na and Son Suk-ku as Detective Kim Han-saem.

Nine Puzzles blends trauma, obsession, and mystery into a high-stakes investigation that only seems to grow more complex with every episode. The drama first introduced audiences to I-na’s troubled past. It was centered around her uncle’s unsolved murder and her memories.

I-na pulls Cheol-jin's body from the water in Episode 7 of Nine Puzzles, but it's later revealed that she staged the entire scene to manipulate the real killer into revealing themselves.

In Nine Puzzles, there are puzzle pieces left behind at every crime scene, each more symbolic than the last. Nine Puzzles constructs its central mystery like an actual jigsaw, piece by terrifying piece.

Even after proving herself a capable profiler, I-na remains a suspect in the eyes of many, including Han-saem. He once accused her of killing her uncle ten years ago.

Nine Puzzles episodes 7–9 recap: The puzzle thickens with a staged arrest, a death in Jeju, and a killer's cryptic confession

In episode 7 of Nine Puzzles, the story picks up with I-na discovering that Do Yoon-su owned thirteen apartments in The One City complex. He transferred one (Unit 5802) to Chi-mok, who then passed it to his fiancée, Mi-young.

I-na and Han-saem speculate that this may be a reward for a crime involving Yoon-su, Chi-mok, and Mi-young, with Dong-hoon possibly covering it up. They believe the puzzle pieces symbolically expose their roles: Dong-hoon shooting a doll, Chi-mok dancing with armbands, Mi-young whispering to a child, and Yoon-su crushing a sandcastle.

While their investigation stalls, Han-saem consults Dong-su, who praises Dong-hoon’s character but admits he became a scapegoat in the infamous Jungbu serial murder case. Meanwhile, I-na attends therapy and confesses she’s afraid of the truth about her uncle’s death.

She later runs into Sergeant Nam, who breaks down over Mi-young's death. I-na harshly points out that Mi-young’s reckless driving may have been a cry for help, and Nam could have prevented her death.

Digging deeper, I-na and Han-saem re-examine her uncle’s cases. They uncover the Myungsung Daily defamation case, tied to Lee Gang-hyun, a reporter who referred to the victim’s sister as an escort. He later died by suicide. When they find his file, a puzzle piece confirms he was the killer’s first victim. Dong-hoon dismissed the defamation case just months before his death.

Suspicion grows when I-na’s connection to Lee’s death is revealed. She was at his house the night he died, with no alibi between 11 p.m. and 12:23 a.m. A flashback shows her escaping to the rooftop after a disturbing encounter. I-na then visits Cheol-jin in Jeju, sensing he knows more. Later, Han-saem is shocked to learn that I-na has been arrested. She was caught pulling Cheol-jin’s dead body from the water.

Episode 8 of Nine Puzzles begins with I-na in police custody, silent and teasing. Even Captain Yang and Chief Hyun try to help, but she remains indifferent. Dr. Hwang and Dr. Lee, coincidentally in Jeju, try speaking with her. I-na hands them a new puzzle piece to deliver to Han-saem. This has a man in a burger-eating contest. Han-saem presses I-na for answers. She finally admits her arrest was staged. She believes the killer wants her alive. By framing herself, she was trying to lure the real killer out.

The suspect list now includes Chief Hyun, Dr. Lee, Dr. Hwang, and Captain Yang. Han-saem investigates Yang’s past and learns that on the night Dong-hoon died, Yang was missing. He claims to be helping a sibling he doesn’t have. He was also soaking wet when he returned from Jinhui Bar, just minutes away from the victim’s home.

Back in Seoul, I-na begins questioning Dr. Lee, suspecting that her attachment stems from a rivalry with her former therapist, Dr. Hwang. Meanwhile, Han-saem speaks to Yang’s former partner and learns of the lie about Yang’s sibling. Things spiral when Choi San, under hypnosis, recalls Yang pocketing a handkerchief from Yoon-su’s crime scene. Han-saem confronts Yang, who presents the same handkerchief with no explanation.

In episode 9 of Nine Puzzles, Yang shocks the team by surrendering to the police and claiming to be the puzzle killer. But he refuses to give details unless the press is involved. His sudden confession seems too convenient, especially as he has alibis and no solid evidence linking him to the crimes. During questioning, I-na brings up how Yang stood behind her the night her uncle was killed, but he avoids answering. It becomes clear that he’s protecting someone else.

The narrative then pivots to Yang, who drives to a remote field, followed secretly by Choi San. Yang knocks him out, possibly to keep him safe. Han-saem arrives shortly after. Yang confronts the mayor, only to be shot. Before dying, he mutters two mysterious names: Shindonga and Seojin. He says all the victims were terrible people, but the killings are still his fault.

As news spreads, a new puzzle piece is broadcast. It is a wizard-like man looming over children. The moment it's shown, the mayor (now in a coma) starts seizing and flatlines. The puzzle piece likely ties back to the orphans Yang cared for and possibly to The One City construction project. With just two puzzle pieces left, the game is almost over, but the final truths are still buried in secrets.

Nine Puzzles is being released in three parts. The first six episodes dropped on May 21. With episodes 7–9 now out, the puzzle is nearly complete. Nine Puzzles will conclude with episodes 10 and 11 on June 4.

