“Nothing makes sense” — Fans baffled with ‘When The Stars Gossip’ finale as Gong Hyo-jin abruptly dies in space

South Korean drama series When The Stars Gossip concluded on February 23, 2025, leaving some viewers confused and disappointed with its controversial and out-of-left-field ending.

Despite a budget of close to 50 billion won (roughly $37 million) and stars like Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin, fans were baffled to see Eve's (Gong Hyo-jin) abrupt death in the end.

In the final episode, the plot takes an unexpected twist as Commander Eve Kim gets pregnant and delivers a baby aboard the space station, but her life comes to an abrupt end after delivery due to complications from pelvic injuries sustained during childbirth.

The enormous leap from romance to tragedy was a little jarring for some viewers. The insatiability of foreshadowing and the sudden break in tone left audiences feeling unsatisfied.

Fans expressed that much of the character arcs, Eve Kim's in particular, weren't properly developed enough to support such an intense ending. Social media and online forums echoed the confusion with comments like:

"The last episode was just stupid and silly! From the fast-paced nonsense to whatever the scriptwriter wrote! Except for the cute baby, nothing makes sense! I'm angry"

Some viewers were frustrated with the ending and stated that the show writers were "cruel" for killing Eve.

"Me at the end of episode 16.. the writer isn’t seeing heavens I promise," a fan wrote.

"This is the ending for me, you can't convince me otherwise. Being delusional for my own sanity is the smartest way rn," another fan wrote.

"I saw this coming but I am still mad.. The writer is really cruel for killing eve after everything she'd been through," another fan added.

However, several other fans defended the show's ending, lauding it for its emotional storytelling and realistic arcs of the main characters.

"I can't stop crying, this drama was wonderful, i'm devastated with the end. This scene is so emotional to me, the OST, the cinematography, I can't even speak, guys, it's sad but so beautiful drama," a fan wrote.

"Eve's death was really sad, she suffered whole life, eventually as she never got her mother, her daughter also lost her mother, same fate. TBH #LeeMinHo & #GongHyoJin acting and chemistry is great, watched this drama only for reason," another fan commented.

"I'M NUMB... I'M SPEECHLESS.. IT WAS ALREADY THE LAST EPISODE WHY DID THEY CHOOSE TO MAKE US CRY EVEN MORE THAN WE EXPECTED," another fan added.

When The Stars Gossip displays realistic aspects of love amidst societal norms, work protocols, and one's safety

When The Stars Gossip is a sci-fi romance that narrates the unlikely love story between Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), an elite astronaut heading a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), an obstetrician-gynecologist arriving as a space tourist with a secret mission.

The finale starts with Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin) telling the Mission Control Center (MCC) that she is 12 weeks pregnant with Gong Ryong's (Lee Min-ho) child.

This catches the MCC staff entirely by surprise, especially considering the pregnancy had been missed in earlier health screenings.

Eve insists she intends to remain in the station throughout her pregnancy, despite giving birth in zero gravity being associated with huge risks. She enlists the help of her colleague, Dong-ha, to make the pursuits unlike any the world had seen possible.

The MCC team, under Chief Kang, wrestles with the issue, noting that no obstetric-gynecologist has been trained for space.

In turn, Ryong, being an OB-GYN by training, expresses willingness to help Eve by going to space by himself, stressing his dedication to both her and the unborn baby.

Throughout the pregnancy, it has become problematic for Eve due to the challenges posed by space, which means she can die during childbirth.

While the crew does its utmost, Eve suffers from a broken pelvic bone duirng childbirth and dies a day after delivering.

Ryong, devastated and yet uplifted, resolves to remain on the space station to raise their daughter, promising himself never to return to Earth until he can find a way to safely bring himself and Byeol back home.

Gong Ryong turns into a devoted father and takes care for their only daughter, Byeol (which translates from Korean as "star").

In a deeply touching monologue contemplating Byeol's future, Gong Ryong reflects:

"Eve did so many things before she passed. In the end, space was both her womb and a tomb for her. Goodbye, Eve. I'll see you again, someday."

When The Stars Gossip ends with glimpses of how he successfully brings Byeol back to Earth. She lives a healthy life, gets married, and gives birth to a girl.

The show's last scene shows an old Ryong in a wheelchair, staring intently at the ocean as Byeol walks towards him and kneels beside him, keeping her hand on Ryong's right hand.

Byeol's daughter is seen playing around them as Ryong recalls his days in space amidst the stars, as he had fallen in love with Eve for the first time.

When The Stars Gossip is available on Netflix for global streaming.

