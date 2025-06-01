ONE: High School Heroes- When will episodes 5-8 release and what to expect?

ONE: High School Heroes, featuring Moving star Lee Jung-ha and Wedding Impossible actor Kim Do-wan, aired the first four episodes on Wavve on May 30, 2025. One: High School Heroes illustrates the story of two friends, Kim Eui-gyeom, played by Lee Jung-ha, and Kang Yun-ki, depicted by Kim Do-wan, who go on a mission to combat high school violence.

Kim Eui-gyeom and Kang Yun-ki wear red masks to hide their identities as they face bullies in intense battles. With the first four episodes airing on May 30, 2025, the web series will have a total of eight episodes.

ONE: High School Heroes release schedule:

Episodes 5 and 6 on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Episodes 7 and 8 on Friday, June 13, 2025.

In episode 4, Kim Eui-gyeom and Kang Yun-ki set off as the two red-masked students. After tackling the brutes in their own school, they aimed to teach a lesson to Kim Nam-hyub (Hong Min-gi), a sadistic bully from another school. With this, viewers may expect a battle between Kim Eui-gyeom—Kang Yun-ki and Kim Nam-hyub.

The revelation of Kim Eui-gyeom’s brother, Kim Soo-gyeom’s story, is also anticipated. Furthermore, Kang Yun-ki is seen visiting an unconscious patient in the hospital who is seemingly his close friend. Kang Yun-ki’s background story is also expected, as he has drawn curiosity with his connection with the patient.

Additionally, fans may also look forward to Yuk Jun-seo's character, Lee Geol-jae. This drama is reported to be Single's Inferno 4 participant Yuk Jun-seo's debut acting project.

More about Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-wan’s characters in ONE: High School Heroes

One: High School Heroes is based on a webtoon of the same name, written by author Lee Eun-jae. The webtoon received 65 million views on Kakao Webtoon. The webtoon won the 2020 Today's Cartoon Award. Due to this, anticipation for the drama helmed by director Lee Sung-tae was at an all-time high.

About Lee Jung-ha’s role in the series, director Lee Sung-tae shared his thoughts in the press conference on May 28, 2025.

“Lee Jung-ha is a bright and cheerful actor who resembles the repressed character of Eui-gyeom remarkably. I was impressed by the moments when he naturally created emotions and his eyes turned scary," he said (as translated by Google Translate).

In ONE: High School Heroes, Kim Eui-gyeom depicted by Lee Jung-ha, is a bright student who stays away from the troubles happening in high school and only focuses on his grades. He has nightmares after losing his brother, Kim Soo-gyeom, who committed s*icide. Notably, Kim Eui-gyeom's father, Kim Seok-tae, coerced him to always come first and burdened his son with high expectations.

Additionally, the director also shared his thoughts on actor Kim Do-wan's skills and his character.

"I really wanted to work with him after seeing his previous works. He's a good person and a good actor. But most of all, isn't he handsome? That was the best part,” he said (as translated by Google Translate).

Kim Do-wan portrays the character of Kang Yun-ki, Kim Eui-gyeom's classmate at his new school. When Kim Eui-gyeom got into fights with the bullies, Kang Yun-ki examined his moves.

Kang Yun-ki is great at analysis and is a trained fighter himself. This helps him provide instructions to Kim Eui-gyeom in fights so that he can easily take down the bullies.

Meanwhile, viewers may catch up with ONE: High School Heroes on Wavve.

