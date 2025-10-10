Park Bo-gum announces new movie during surprise appearance on '2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show’: Here’s all we know

On October 9, 2025, Park Bo-gum made a surprise drop-in on SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show. There, the actor talked about his upcoming movie, instantly capturing fans’ attention. &quot;I’ll be appearing in a movie called (몽유도원도 / Mongyudowondo), I play the role of Prince Anpyeong, he’s someone who loves art, painting, and music. the film also features many painters and their artworks. the title comes from a famous painting by a real artist named An Gyeon. ’It’s a large piece depicting a dreamlike world and through that painting, the story unfolds,&quot; he stated. Park also shared that he would need to grow out his hair and wear a traditional hanbok for the role. He will star in Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land (also Canvas of Blood) as Prince Anpyeong, a young royal devoted to art and music. The story shows him spending his days in creative pursuits while leaving governance to his elder brothers, King Munjong and Prince Suyang. After envisioning a perfect peach grove in a dream and commissioning a painting, Anpyeong begins stepping into political affairs, aiming to make his dream a reality. Tensions rise as Suyang pursues his own goals, putting the kingdom and their brotherhood on the line.The movie draws from the historical painting Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land by An Gyeon, featuring real painters and their works. When asked about romance, Park confirmed an emotional romantic storyline is part of the film. Directed by Jang Hoon (known for A Taxi Driver, Secret Reunion, Rough Cut), the project so far lists only Park Bo-gum and Kim Nam-gil on MyDramalist. The release date remains unannounced. This follows a busy year for Park, who starred in consecutive dramas When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy. Park Bo-gum surprises fans on Cultwo Radio Show after weeks of campaignPark Bo-gum on 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show (Image via YouTube/SBS Radio)Park Bo-gum dropped by a radio show out, responding to a three-week fan campaign calling for him to appear. The hosts, Kim Tae-kyun and Kwak Beom, were clearly moved.The push started on September 22, when the show kept bringing up Park's name, saying they hoped he would stop by. Fans flooded the station with messages cheering him on. Earlier that day, Red Velvet’s Wendy, a guest on the show, backed the idea too. She even joked about treating the staff to dinner if he showed up after her segment.&quot;If you're listening, Mr. Park Bo-gum, I know you're busy right now, but please come on the most-watched 'Cultwo Show.' When you have time, after 'Cultwo Show,' at around 8 p.m., come and check out 'Wendy's Young Street' on the 11th floor. If you stop by, I'll treat you to dinner, even for the staff,&quot; she asserted (via Sports Seoul). On the show, Park admitted he had been tracking the whole fan movement from the beginning. &quot;I was wondering when I could go, and today was the perfect time, so I secretly came as a surprise guest,&quot; he added. Park Bo-gum recently appeared in a hanbok-themed shoot for Harper’s Bazaar’s October issue. Released for Chuseok on October 10, the special edition features five cover variations and a 40-page spread, showcasing Park exuding elegance in a variety of hanbok styles.