“Biggest green flag ever”- Fans praise BTS’ Jin for his loyalty as Red Velvet’s Wendy shares heartfelt story of his radio appearance

On Thursday, October 9, Red Velvet's Wendy appeared at SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show, where she shared an anecdote about BTS' Jin. During her appearance on the SBS show, the idol stated that Jin had made a promise to her that if he were to make any radio show appearance, it would be at hers, Wendy's Youngstreet.This promise was made due to her feature in Jin's first studio album track, Heart on the Window. Therefore, he had already informed his agency, BigHit Music, about his appearance and cleared his schedule for the same. Wendy continued to add that even before she could put in a request for his appearance, the agency responded that he had already decided to be on the radio show.Here's what the idol stated during her appearance at SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’clock Escape Cultwo Show:“Jin made a promise to keep his loyalty. He promised that if he ever appeared on a radio show, he would appear on mine. Since I participated in a song as a featured artist, he said he would definitely come. He told his company in advance and had them put it into his schedule. Before I could even ask, they said, ‘Wen dy-ssi, he has decided to appear.’ I was so thankful.”Following this revelation, many fans and netizens were swooned by Jin's humble and loyal personality. Several people praised the idol for his mannerisms and were also thrilled about the blossoming friendship between him and Red Velvet's Wendy. Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's anecdote about Jin at SBS PowerFM's 2 O'clock Escape Cultwo Show:&quot;Seokjin is the biggest green flag ever to exist. Considerate, attentive, empathetic, loyal gentleman&quot; said a fanSal @Sjlvr_1204LINKSeokjin is the biggest green flag ever to exist. Considerate, attentive, empathetic, loyal gentlemanMore fans and netizens reacted to the heartwarming story about BTS' Jin.Vin is HAPPY | ECHO Jin @IllbetherebyjinLINKWendy is one of the 'idol' friends who recognise seokjin voice talents. Their friendship is adoreable hope this will continueSal @Sjlvr_1204LINKi remember how packed his schedule was that day right after the fanmeeting he rushed straight to Wendy's show that same evening. if he wants to he would ladiesPink ⁷ @pinkiepiesmoonLINKHe told them in advance HES SO KIND⁷ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ @Lilybangta7LINKWhen a man truly values human relationships whether it’s friendship or professional collaboration his actions aren’t just out of courtesy, but stem from a genuine sense of commitment and gratitude.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.yapmonster ash 𐙚 SAW HOBI @biebtanbrainrotLINKin a world of boys he’s a gentleman is written about him杏里 @ichigyozaLINKthe way jin himself booked youngstreet ahead of time ohhh 😭😭😭 i love you my wendyjin🅗𝕒𝕟𝕗 @haHANIhuhuLINKI love how they respect each other 🥹🌃KATZ 🌌❄🌠 @sereneville07LINKThe satisfaction it feels to stan a person who is beautiful inside out, always keeps his promises,never gets into unnecessary drama, minds his business, loves his fans, works hard and is smart asf.cherry ♡ @chrryblondeLINKhe’s the sweetest most thoughtful person ever 😖😖😖Red Velvet's Wendy shares her thoughts on her collaboration with BTS' Jin for the track, Heart on the WindowIn November 2024, following the release of BTS' Jin's first album, Happy, he held a showcase for the same. Red Velvet's Wendy was also invited to the live performance of their collaborative track on the album Heart on the Window. After this, when a fan commented about attending the show at her radio show, Wendy's Youngstreet, she delved more into the topic.She not only talked about her nervousness while performing at the showcase, but also shared more about her collaborative work with Jin. Here's what she stated:&quot;Honestly, I wasn’t that nervous about singing at the showcase itself. But once I put in the in-ear monitors and listened to the entire interview, I started to feel so nervous. I was really shaking. And singing in front of so many ARMYs made me nervous, but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support and love you showed.&quot;The idol continued, &quot;Also, Jin-ssi’s ‘Happy’ album is really great, and I’m so thankful to have been included on the album. It was such an honor to be part of it, so thank you again. Jin-ssi, thank you so much. Thank you, sunbae-nim. Please give lots of love and support. Hwaiting!&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to more interactions and collaborations between the two K-pop idols.