  • “Biggest green flag ever”- Fans praise BTS’ Jin for his loyalty as Red Velvet’s Wendy shares heartfelt story of his radio appearance

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:39 GMT
Red Velvet
Red Velvet's Wendy and BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@todayis_wendy, @jin)

On Thursday, October 9, Red Velvet's Wendy appeared at SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show, where she shared an anecdote about BTS' Jin. During her appearance on the SBS show, the idol stated that Jin had made a promise to her that if he were to make any radio show appearance, it would be at hers, Wendy's Youngstreet.

also-read-trending Trending

This promise was made due to her feature in Jin's first studio album track, Heart on the Window. Therefore, he had already informed his agency, BigHit Music, about his appearance and cleared his schedule for the same. Wendy continued to add that even before she could put in a request for his appearance, the agency responded that he had already decided to be on the radio show.

Here's what the idol stated during her appearance at SBS PowerFM’s 2 O’clock Escape Cultwo Show:

“Jin made a promise to keep his loyalty. He promised that if he ever appeared on a radio show, he would appear on mine. Since I participated in a song as a featured artist, he said he would definitely come. He told his company in advance and had them put it into his schedule. Before I could even ask, they said, ‘Wen dy-ssi, he has decided to appear.’ I was so thankful.”
Following this revelation, many fans and netizens were swooned by Jin's humble and loyal personality. Several people praised the idol for his mannerisms and were also thrilled about the blossoming friendship between him and Red Velvet's Wendy. Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's anecdote about Jin at SBS PowerFM's 2 O'clock Escape Cultwo Show:

"Seokjin is the biggest green flag ever to exist. Considerate, attentive, empathetic, loyal gentleman" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to the heartwarming story about BTS' Jin.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Red Velvet's Wendy shares her thoughts on her collaboration with BTS' Jin for the track, Heart on the Window

In November 2024, following the release of BTS' Jin's first album, Happy, he held a showcase for the same. Red Velvet's Wendy was also invited to the live performance of their collaborative track on the album Heart on the Window. After this, when a fan commented about attending the show at her radio show, Wendy's Youngstreet, she delved more into the topic.

She not only talked about her nervousness while performing at the showcase, but also shared more about her collaborative work with Jin. Here's what she stated:

"Honestly, I wasn’t that nervous about singing at the showcase itself. But once I put in the in-ear monitors and listened to the entire interview, I started to feel so nervous. I was really shaking. And singing in front of so many ARMYs made me nervous, but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support and love you showed."
The idol continued,

"Also, Jin-ssi’s ‘Happy’ album is really great, and I’m so thankful to have been included on the album. It was such an honor to be part of it, so thank you again. Jin-ssi, thank you so much. Thank you, sunbae-nim. Please give lots of love and support. Hwaiting!"

Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to more interactions and collaborations between the two K-pop idols.

