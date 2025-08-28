  • home icon
  • BTS’ Jin, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Byeon Woo-seok win big at The 2025 Brand of the Year awards: Complete winners list

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 28, 2025 16:03 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin and BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jin, @jennierubyjane)

On Thursday, August 28, the winners of the 2025 Brand of the Year Awards were revealed. It is an annual event where the Korea Customer Council conducts a survey among consumers, which requires the participants to select a Brand of the Year among the listed options for various categories.

Naturally, the highest selected option according to the survey's cumulative results will be announced as the winner of that particular category. This year's survey was conducted with the participation of over three million people, and it took place in Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as per a report by Soompi.

Some of the winners from this year's Brand of the Year Awards are BTS' Jin for his variety show, RUN JIN, KATSEYE as the Hot Trend Artist, Park Bo-gum as the multidimensional entertainer, DAY6 under the band category, and many others.

2025 Brand of the Year Awards' complete winners list, including BTS' Jin, Park Bo-gum, BLACKPINK's Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and more, bag wins

Here's the list of all the winners of the Brand of the Year Awards 2025 for the various categories according to the surveys taken in Korea:

  • Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae-suk
  • Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do-yeon
  • Male Entertainer: Moon Se-yoon
  • Female Entertainer: Hong Hyun-hee
  • Comedian: Kim Won-hoon
  • Comedienne: Lee Eun-ji
  • MC: Park Kyung-lim
  • Announcer-Entertainer: Kang Ji-young
  • Sports Entertainer: Lee Se-dol
  • Male Multi-tainer: Park Bo-gum
  • Female Multi-tainer: Lee Young-ji
  • Female Web Variety Show MC: Jang Do-yeon's Salon Drip
  • Male Idol Variety Show Star: BTS' Jin
  • Female Idol Variety Show Star: An Yu-jin
  • Male Idol: Stray Kids
  • Female Idol: UNIS
  • Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
  • Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK's Rosé
  • Male Rookie Idol: CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts
  • Hot Trend Female Idol: KATSEYE
  • Rising Star Female Idol: SAY MY NAME
  • Male Hot Icon: WOODZ
  • Female Hot Icon: Lee Soo-ji
  • Band: DAY6
  • Male Vocalist: Lee Mu-jin
  • Crossover Group: Libelante
  • Traditional Musician: Song So Hee
  • Drama Actor: Lee Jun-hyuk
  • Drama Actress: Park Bo-young
  • Film Actor: Yoo Hae-jin
  • Film Actress: Song Hye-kyo
  • OTT Actor: Park Bo-gum
  • OTT Actress: IU
  • Rookie Actor: Cha Woo-min
  • Rookie Actress: Shin Si-ah
  • Rising Star Actor: Lee Jun-young
  • Rising Star Actress: Roh Jeong-eui
  • Hot Trend Actor: Choo Young-woo
  • Scene Stealer Actor: Choi Dae-hoon
  • Scene Stealer Actress: Lee Bong-ryun
  • Acting Idol: Park Jin-young
  • Male Radio DJ: Kim Tae-gyun's 2 O’Clock Cultwo Show
  • Female Radio DJ: Wendy's Wendy’s Young Street
  • Male Advertisement Model: Lim Young-woong
  • Female Advertisement Model: Jang Won-young
  • Male Celebrity YouTuber: Choo Sung-hoon's ChooSungHoon
  • Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Soo-ji's Hot Issue Ji
  • Male Web Variety Show MC: Kai's Jeongwaja
  • YouTube Comedy Channel: beautyfool
  • Chef: Jung Ji-sun
  • Sports Star: Faker
  • Talk Show: You Quiz on the Block
  • Observational Variety Show: Home Alone
  • Weekend Variety Show: Running Man
  • Sports Variety Show: Shooting Stars
  • Dating Show: I am Solo
  • OTT Variety Show: Kian’s Bizarre B&B
  • Competition Show: Immortal Songs
  • Travel Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 4
On the other hand, here are the 2025 Brand of the Year winners of the individual and cultural categories voted by Indonesia-based fans and netizens:

  • Male Idol: SEVENTEEN
  • Female Idol: aespa
  • Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
  • Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK's Jennie
  • Rising Star Male Idol: NCT WISH
  • Rising Star Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts
  • Band: DAY6
  • Female Vocalist: IU
  • Actor: Byeon Woo-seok
  • Actress: Go Youn-jung

The 2025 Brand of the Year Awards fan-voted categories for individual and cultural sections also took place in Vietnam. Here are the winners of the same:

  • Male Idol: TEMPEST
  • Female Idol: aespa
  • Male Solo Artist: Kim Jae-joong
  • Female Solo Artist: Jisoo
  • Rising Star Male Idol: ARrC
  • Actor: Park Bo-gum
  • Actress: IU
  • eSports Gamer: Faker
  • Korean Game: In the SEOM with BTS

Fans and netizens have been grandly celebrating and congratulating the winners of this year's Brand of the Year Awards.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Riya Peter
