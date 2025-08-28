BTS’ Jin, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Byeon Woo-seok win big at The 2025 Brand of the Year awards: Complete winners list

On Thursday, August 28, the winners of the 2025 Brand of the Year Awards were revealed. It is an annual event where the Korea Customer Council conducts a survey among consumers, which requires the participants to select a Brand of the Year among the listed options for various categories.Naturally, the highest selected option according to the survey's cumulative results will be announced as the winner of that particular category. This year's survey was conducted with the participation of over three million people, and it took place in Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as per a report by Soompi.Some of the winners from this year's Brand of the Year Awards are BTS' Jin for his variety show, RUN JIN, KATSEYE as the Hot Trend Artist, Park Bo-gum as the multidimensional entertainer, DAY6 under the band category, and many others. 2025 Brand of the Year Awards' complete winners list, including BTS' Jin, Park Bo-gum, BLACKPINK's Rosé, SEVENTEEN, and more, bag winsHere's the list of all the winners of the Brand of the Year Awards 2025 for the various categories according to the surveys taken in Korea:Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae-sukFemale Variety Show Star: Jang Do-yeonMale Entertainer: Moon Se-yoonFemale Entertainer: Hong Hyun-heeComedian: Kim Won-hoonComedienne: Lee Eun-jiMC: Park Kyung-limAnnouncer-Entertainer: Kang Ji-youngSports Entertainer: Lee Se-dolMale Multi-tainer: Park Bo-gumFemale Multi-tainer: Lee Young-jiFemale Web Variety Show MC: Jang Do-yeon's Salon Drip Male Idol Variety Show Star: BTS' JinFemale Idol Variety Show Star: An Yu-jinMale Idol: Stray KidsFemale Idol: UNISMale Solo Artist: G-DragonFemale Solo Artist: BLACKPINK's RoséMale Rookie Idol: CLOSE YOUR EYESFemale Rookie Idol: Hearts2HeartsHot Trend Female Idol: KATSEYERising Star Female Idol: SAY MY NAMEMale Hot Icon: WOODZFemale Hot Icon: Lee Soo-jiBand: DAY6Male Vocalist: Lee Mu-jinCrossover Group: LibelanteTraditional Musician: Song So HeeDrama Actor: Lee Jun-hyukDrama Actress: Park Bo-youngFilm Actor: Yoo Hae-jinFilm Actress: Song Hye-kyoOTT Actor: Park Bo-gumOTT Actress: IURookie Actor: Cha Woo-minRookie Actress: Shin Si-ahRising Star Actor: Lee Jun-youngRising Star Actress: Roh Jeong-euiHot Trend Actor: Choo Young-wooScene Stealer Actor: Choi Dae-hoonScene Stealer Actress: Lee Bong-ryunActing Idol: Park Jin-youngMale Radio DJ: Kim Tae-gyun's 2 O’Clock Cultwo ShowFemale Radio DJ: Wendy's Wendy’s Young StreetMale Advertisement Model: Lim Young-woongFemale Advertisement Model: Jang Won-youngMale Celebrity YouTuber: Choo Sung-hoon's ChooSungHoonFemale Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Soo-ji's Hot Issue JiMale Web Variety Show MC: Kai's JeongwajaYouTube Comedy Channel: beautyfoolChef: Jung Ji-sunSports Star: FakerTalk Show: You Quiz on the BlockObservational Variety Show: Home AloneWeekend Variety Show: Running ManSports Variety Show: Shooting StarsDating Show: I am SoloOTT Variety Show: Kian’s Bizarre B&amp;BCompetition Show: Immortal SongsTravel Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 4On the other hand, here are the 2025 Brand of the Year winners of the individual and cultural categories voted by Indonesia-based fans and netizens:Male Idol: SEVENTEENFemale Idol: aespaMale Solo Artist: G-DragonFemale Solo Artist: BLACKPINK's JennieRising Star Male Idol: NCT WISHRising Star Female Idol: Hearts2HeartsBand: DAY6Female Vocalist: IUActor: Byeon Woo-seokActress: Go Youn-jungThe 2025 Brand of the Year Awards fan-voted categories for individual and cultural sections also took place in Vietnam. Here are the winners of the same:Male Idol: TEMPESTFemale Idol: aespaMale Solo Artist: Kim Jae-joongFemale Solo Artist: JisooRising Star Male Idol: ARrCActor: Park Bo-gumActress: IUeSports Gamer: FakerKorean Game: In the SEOM with BTSFans and netizens have been grandly celebrating and congratulating the winners of this year's Brand of the Year Awards.