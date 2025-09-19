  • home icon
Where to follow Physical: Asia cast on Instagram? Full lineup, leaders, ages, & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:36 GMT
Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
Netflix will launch Physical: Asia this October, the first regional version of its Korean hit Physical: 100. This new version shifts from individual contests to nation-versus-nation competition, marking a first for the Physical franchise. 48 players from eight countries will take part.

Each nation sends six members, led by a captain. The rounds are built to test muscle, stamina, teamwork, and tactics. Every win adds to national pride, with athletes carrying the weight of their flag. The arena is set up with extreme challenges designed to push physical and mental limits.

Unlike earlier seasons, this edition also highlights cultural sports. Traditional forms like Muay Thai from Thailand, ssireum from Korea, Turkish oil wrestling, and Mongolian wrestling will be featured. Below is all the information about the show and where to follow its contestants on Instagram.

All eight leaders of different countries in Physical: Asia

There will be six teams in total in Physical: Asia, each led by one team leader. Below are the leaders representing each country.

1) South Korea: Kim Dong-hyun (nicknamed Stun Gun)

  • Age: 43
  • Occupation: Ex-UFC fighter
  • Instagram: @stungunkim

2) Japan: Okami Yushin

  • Age: 44
  • Occupation: MMA legend, UFC Asia record holder
  • Instagram: @_yushin_okami_

3) Australia – Robert Whittaker

  • Age: 34
  • Occupation: Former UFC middleweight champ, The Reaper
  • Instagram: @robwhittakermma

4) Philippines – Manny Pacquiao

  • Age: 46
  • Occupation: Boxing icon, 8-weight-class world champion
  • Instagram: @mannypacquiao
5) Thailand – Superbon Singha Mawynn

  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: Muay Thai world champion
  • Instagram: @superbon_banchamek

6) Mongolia – Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan

  • Age: 27
  • Occupation: Mongolian wrestling champ
  • Instagram: @b.orkhonbayar

7) Türkiye – Recep Kara

  • Age: 43
  • Occupation: 4-time Turkish oil wrestling champion
  • Instagram: @kararecep52

8) Indonesia – Igedz “Executioner”

  • Age: 36
  • Occupation: Bodybuilder with a massive physique
  • Instagram: @igedz_executioner

Full lineup, their ages, and Instagram

Each country will have 6 athletes, including the leaders. Viewers can expect participants from fields like boxing, karate, judo, rugby, baseball, volleyball, track & field, and competitions.

Team Korea

Team Korea in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Yoon Sung-bin

  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Olympic skeleton racer
  • Instagram: @top.physical

2) Kim Min-jae (Ssireum)

  • Age: 23
  • Occupation: Korean wrestling champion
  • Instagram: @minjaebull

3) Kim Jae-hong (Amotti)

  • Age: 32
  • Occupation: Winner of Physical: 100 Season 2
  • Instagram: @amottivation

4) Jang Eun-sil

  • Age: 34
  • Occupation: Women’s wrestling athlete & Physical: 100 alum
  • Instagram: @sillllling

5) Choi Seung-yeon

  • Age: 25
  • Occupation: CrossFit Asia champion
  • Instagram: @seungyeon_choi

Team Japan

Team Japan in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Itoi Yoshio

  • Age: 44
  • Occupation: Professional baseball player and Final Draft winner
  • Instagram: @itoiyoshio_7

2) Nakamura Katsumi

  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Swimmer
  • Instagram: @katsumi.221

3) Hashimoto Soichi

  • Age: 34
  • Occupation: Professional judoka
  • Instagram: @soichi_hasimoto

4) Ozaki Nonoka

  • Age: 22
  • Occupation: Amateur wrestler
  • Instagram: @nonoka_ozaki

5) Watanabe Kana

  • Age: 37
  • Occupation: Judo practitioner
  • Instagram: @kana_0821

Team Thailand

Team Thailand in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) James Rusameekae

  • Age: 39
  • Occupation: Former volleyball player
  • Instagram: @rusameekae

2) Sun Kerdkao Wechokittikorn

  • Age: 24
  • Occupation: National team rugby player
  • Instagram: @sunnysun.rs

3) Anucha Yospanya

  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: National team wrestler
  • Instagram: @anucha_104

4) Nuannaree Viste Olsen (PLOY)

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Muay Thai coach
  • Instagram: @nuannaree

5) Uracha Teerawanitsan (JaJarr)

  • Age: 32
  • Occupation: CrossFit athlete and trainer
  • Instagram: N/A

Team Mongolia

Team Mongolia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Dulguun Enkhbat

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Professional 3x3 basketball player; member of the Mongolian national team
  • Instagram: @dulguun_enkhbat

2) Lkhagva Ochir Erdene Ochir

  • Age: 37
  • Occupation: Professional contortionist and handbalancer; performer and show creator
  • Instagram: @ochir_ub

3) Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

  • Age: 36
  • Occupation: Mixed martial artist; competitor in ONE Championship
  • Instagram: @enkhorgilmma

4) Khandsuren Gantogtokh

  • Age: 28
  • Occupation: Professional volleyball player; middle blocker for the Mongolian national team
  • Instagram: @pandayo___

5) Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan

  • Age: 25
  • Occupation: Judoka; competitor in the +78 kg weight class
  • Instagram: @amarsaikhan_adiyasuren

Team Türkiye

Team T&uuml;rkiye in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Anıl Berk Baki

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Extreme sports athlete, sailor, and social media personality; winner of Survivor Turkey 2018
  • Instagram: @anilberkbaki

2) Ali Sofuoğlu

  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Turkish karateka specializing in kata; Olympic bronze medalist (Tokyo 2020), World Champion (2023)
  • Instagram: @alisofuoglu_

3) Ogeday Girişken

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Actor and fitness influencer; known for roles in Love 101, Savaşçı, and Alparslan: Büyük Selçuklu
  • Instagram: @ogedaygirisken

4) Yasemin Adar Yiğit

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Retired Turkish freestyle wrestler; 2× World Champion, 7× European Champion, Olympic bronze medalist (Tokyo 2020)
  • Instagram: @yasemin.adar
5) Nefise Karatay

  • Age: 52
  • Occupation: Actress, former model, and fitness advocate; known for appearances in Turkish television and film
  • Instagram: @nefiseekaratayy

Team Indonesia

Team Indonesia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Mrcus Gideon

  • Age: 34
  • Occupation: Retired professional badminton player; former world No. 1 in men's doubles with partner Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo
  • Instagram: @marcusfernaldig

2) Jeremiah Lakhwani

  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Model and athlete; known for his presence on social media platforms
  • Instagram: @jeremiahlakhwani

3) Glenn Victor

  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: Olympic swimmer and model; Mister International Indonesia 2024
  • Instagram: @glennvictor

4) Fina Phillipe

  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: Presenter, actress, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete
  • Instagram: @lafinaa

5) Maria Selena Nurcahya

  • Age: 34
  • Occupation: Actress, model, and former basketball player; Miss Universe Indonesia 2012
  • Instagram: @mariaselena_
Team Australia

Team Australia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Alexandra Milne

  • Age: N/A
  • Occupation: Fitness coach and influencer
  • Instagram: @alexandramilne_

2) Eddie Williams

  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: Strongman athlete; two-time Australia's Strongest Man winner
  • Instagram: @eddiejowilliams

3) Dom Tomato

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: Professional parkour athlete
  • Instagram: @domtomato

4) Eloni Vunakece

  • Age: 38
  • Occupation: Former professional rugby league footballer
  • Instagram: @elonivunakece

5) Katelin van Zyl

  • Age: 33
  • Occupation: CrossFit athlete; former Australian hockey player
  • Instagram: @katelin_vanzyl

Team Philippines

Team Philippines in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)
1) Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag

  • Age: N/A
  • Occupation: CrossFit athlete; 2020 Philippine National Champion; Semifinalist at the 2024 CrossFit Games
  • Instagram: @laraliwanag

2) Mark Mugen Striegl

  • Age: 37
  • Occupation: Mixed martial artist; former UFC fighter; SEA Games Champion; black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
  • Instagram: @markmugen

3) Ray Jefferson Querubin

  • Age: N/A
  • Occupation: Strongman, powerlifter, and weightlifter; multiple-time Philippine Strongest Man
  • Instagram: @strongman_ray06

4) Justin Coveney

  • Age: 40
  • Occupation: Rugby player for the Philippine Volcanoes
  • Instagram: @justin_coveney

5) Robyn Lauren Brown

  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Track and field athlete; 400m hurdles national record holder for the Philippines; Asian Champion 2023
  • Instagram: @runrobyn_
The release date of Netflix's Physical: Asia has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be announced soon!

