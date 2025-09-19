Where to follow Physical: Asia cast on Instagram? Full lineup, leaders, ages, & all you need to know

Netflix will launch Physical: Asia this October, the first regional version of its Korean hit Physical: 100. This new version shifts from individual contests to nation-versus-nation competition, marking a first for the Physical franchise. 48 players from eight countries will take part.Each nation sends six members, led by a captain. The rounds are built to test muscle, stamina, teamwork, and tactics. Every win adds to national pride, with athletes carrying the weight of their flag. The arena is set up with extreme challenges designed to push physical and mental limits.Unlike earlier seasons, this edition also highlights cultural sports. Traditional forms like Muay Thai from Thailand, ssireum from Korea, Turkish oil wrestling, and Mongolian wrestling will be featured. Below is all the information about the show and where to follow its contestants on Instagram.All eight leaders of different countries in Physical: AsiaThere will be six teams in total in Physical: Asia, each led by one team leader. Below are the leaders representing each country.1) South Korea: Kim Dong-hyun (nicknamed Stun Gun)Age: 43Occupation: Ex-UFC fighterInstagram: @stungunkim2) Japan: Okami YushinAge: 44Occupation: MMA legend, UFC Asia record holderInstagram: @_yushin_okami_3) Australia – Robert WhittakerAge: 34Occupation: Former UFC middleweight champ, The ReaperInstagram: @robwhittakermma4) Philippines – Manny PacquiaoAge: 46Occupation: Boxing icon, 8-weight-class world championInstagram: @mannypacquiao5) Thailand – Superbon Singha MawynnAge: 35Occupation: Muay Thai world championInstagram: @superbon_banchamek6) Mongolia – Orkhonbayar BayarsaikhanAge: 27Occupation: Mongolian wrestling champInstagram: @b.orkhonbayar7) Türkiye – Recep KaraAge: 43Occupation: 4-time Turkish oil wrestling championInstagram: @kararecep528) Indonesia – Igedz “Executioner”Age: 36Occupation: Bodybuilder with a massive physiqueInstagram: @igedz_executionerFull lineup, their ages, and InstagramEach country will have 6 athletes, including the leaders. Viewers can expect participants from fields like boxing, karate, judo, rugby, baseball, volleyball, track &amp; field, and competitions.Team KoreaTeam Korea in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Yoon Sung-binAge: 31Occupation: Olympic skeleton racerInstagram: @top.physical2) Kim Min-jae (Ssireum)Age: 23Occupation: Korean wrestling championInstagram: @minjaebull3) Kim Jae-hong (Amotti)Age: 32Occupation: Winner of Physical: 100 Season 2Instagram: @amottivation4) Jang Eun-silAge: 34Occupation: Women’s wrestling athlete &amp; Physical: 100 alumInstagram: @sillllling5) Choi Seung-yeonAge: 25Occupation: CrossFit Asia championInstagram: @seungyeon_choiTeam JapanTeam Japan in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Itoi YoshioAge: 44Occupation: Professional baseball player and Final Draft winnerInstagram: @itoiyoshio_72) Nakamura Katsumi Age: 31Occupation: SwimmerInstagram: @katsumi.2213) Hashimoto Soichi Age: 34Occupation: Professional judokaInstagram: @soichi_hasimoto4) Ozaki Nonoka Age: 22Occupation: Amateur wrestlerInstagram: @nonoka_ozaki5) Watanabe KanaAge: 37Occupation: Judo practitionerInstagram: @kana_0821Team Thailand Team Thailand in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) James Rusameekae Age: 39Occupation: Former volleyball playerInstagram: @rusameekae2) Sun Kerdkao Wechokittikorn Age: 24Occupation: National team rugby playerInstagram: @sunnysun.rs3) Anucha Yospanya Age: 31Occupation: National team wrestlerInstagram: @anucha_1044) Nuannaree Viste Olsen (PLOY)Age: 33Occupation: Muay Thai coachInstagram: @nuannaree5) Uracha Teerawanitsan (JaJarr)Age: 32Occupation: CrossFit athlete and trainerInstagram: N/ATeam MongoliaTeam Mongolia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Dulguun Enkhbat Age: 33Occupation: Professional 3x3 basketball player; member of the Mongolian national teamInstagram: @dulguun_enkhbat2) Lkhagva Ochir Erdene Ochir Age: 37Occupation: Professional contortionist and handbalancer; performer and show creatorInstagram: @ochir_ub3) Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Age: 36Occupation: Mixed martial artist; competitor in ONE ChampionshipInstagram: @enkhorgilmma4) Khandsuren Gantogtokh Age: 28Occupation: Professional volleyball player; middle blocker for the Mongolian national teamInstagram: @pandayo___5) Adiyasuren AmarsaikhanAge: 25Occupation: Judoka; competitor in the +78 kg weight classInstagram: @amarsaikhan_adiyasurenTeam TürkiyeTeam Türkiye in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Anıl Berk Baki Age: 33Occupation: Extreme sports athlete, sailor, and social media personality; winner of Survivor Turkey 2018Instagram: @anilberkbaki2) Ali Sofuoğlu Age: 30Occupation: Turkish karateka specializing in kata; Olympic bronze medalist (Tokyo 2020), World Champion (2023)Instagram: @alisofuoglu_3) Ogeday Girişken Age: 33Occupation: Actor and fitness influencer; known for roles in Love 101, Savaşçı, and Alparslan: Büyük SelçukluInstagram: @ogedaygirisken4) Yasemin Adar Yiğit Age: 33Occupation: Retired Turkish freestyle wrestler; 2× World Champion, 7× European Champion, Olympic bronze medalist (Tokyo 2020)Instagram: @yasemin.adar5) Nefise KaratayAge: 52Occupation: Actress, former model, and fitness advocate; known for appearances in Turkish television and filmInstagram: @nefiseekaratayyTeam Indonesia Team Indonesia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Mrcus Gideon Age: 34Occupation: Retired professional badminton player; former world No. 1 in men's doubles with partner Kevin Sanjaya SukamuljoInstagram: @marcusfernaldig2) Jeremiah Lakhwani Age: 31Occupation: Model and athlete; known for his presence on social media platformsInstagram: @jeremiahlakhwani3) Glenn VictorAge: 35Occupation: Olympic swimmer and model; Mister International Indonesia 2024Instagram: @glennvictor4) Fina Phillipe Age: 35Occupation: Presenter, actress, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athleteInstagram: @lafinaa5) Maria Selena NurcahyaAge: 34Occupation: Actress, model, and former basketball player; Miss Universe Indonesia 2012Instagram: @mariaselena_Team Australia Team Australia in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Alexandra MilneAge: N/AOccupation: Fitness coach and influencerInstagram: @alexandramilne_2) Eddie Williams Age: 35Occupation: Strongman athlete; two-time Australia's Strongest Man winnerInstagram: @eddiejowilliams3) Dom Tomato Age: 33Occupation: Professional parkour athleteInstagram: @domtomato4) Eloni Vunakece Age: 38Occupation: Former professional rugby league footballerInstagram: @elonivunakece5) Katelin van Zyl Age: 33Occupation: CrossFit athlete; former Australian hockey playerInstagram: @katelin_vanzylTeam PhilippinesTeam Philippines in Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)1) Lara Lorraine Deang LiwanagAge: N/AOccupation: CrossFit athlete; 2020 Philippine National Champion; Semifinalist at the 2024 CrossFit GamesInstagram: @laraliwanag2) Mark Mugen StrieglAge: 37Occupation: Mixed martial artist; former UFC fighter; SEA Games Champion; black belt in Brazilian Jiu-JitsuInstagram: @markmugen3) Ray Jefferson Querubin Age: N/AOccupation: Strongman, powerlifter, and weightlifter; multiple-time Philippine Strongest ManInstagram: @strongman_ray064) Justin Coveney Age: 40Occupation: Rugby player for the Philippine VolcanoesInstagram: @justin_coveney5) Robyn Lauren BrownAge: 31Occupation: Track and field athlete; 400m hurdles national record holder for the Philippines; Asian Champion 2023Instagram: @runrobyn_The release date of Netflix's Physical: Asia has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be announced soon!