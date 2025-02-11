Single’s Inferno 4: Couples who ended up leaving together and who ended up being single

On February 11, 2025, Single’s Inferno 4 aired its final two episodes, concluding a season filled with romance, heartbreak, and difficult decisions. The hit Netflix dating show, recognized for its unique concept of isolating contestants on a deserted island to test their emotional connections, reached its peak as the final pairings were unveiled.

The judges—Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Hanhae, Kyuhyun, and Kim Jin-young (Dex)—observed closely as the contestants made their last choices. Throughout the season, relationships evolved, tensions escalated, and unexpected bonds formed. In the end, the final couples who successfully departed the island together were:

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan Arin and Kook Dong-ho Hye-jin and An Jong-hoon Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, some contestants from Single’s Inferno 4 left the island without a partner.

Recap of the finale episode 12 of Single’s Inferno 4

As the final day of Single’s Inferno 4 dawned, emotions ran high. The contestants spent their last moments reflecting on their experiences, enjoying a day at the beach, and preparing for the final decision. While some had already made up their minds, others still faced uncertainty.

Si-an, who had found herself at the center of a complicated love triangle, spoke privately with Kim Jeong-su, reminiscing about their time together. However, Yuk Jun-seo also approached her, determined to express his feelings before the final choice.

Meanwhile, Kook Dong-ho had a heartfelt conversation with Arin, reassuring her of his feelings despite having gone on a date with Park Hae-lin earlier. In another part of the island of Single’s Inferno 4, Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan addressed the concerns that had arisen between them.

While Ji-yeon felt neglected during a previous date, Tae-hwan reassured her of his sincerity. Their discussion left her feeling more certain about their connection.

Expand Tweet

As night fell, the contestants gathered for a final conversation over drinks, during which they revealed their ages and professions—information that had been kept secret unless they won a trip to Paradise. Min-seol, still harboring feelings for Jun-seo, became emotional when he hinted that his decision had already been made. The realization that he would likely choose Si-an left her struggling to hold back tears.

On the final selection day of Single’s Inferno 4, one by one, the male contestants approached the woman they wanted to leave with. Some choices were predictable, while others surprised viewers.

Jang Theo made a beeline for Si-an, as he had liked her from the beginning.

Kim Tae-hwan chose Bae Ji-yeon, reaffirming his commitment to her.

An Jong-hoon approached Hye-jin, leading to them leaving together.

Kook Dong-ho, after much contemplation, picked Arin, who had also chosen him.

Yuk Jun-seo made an emotional confession, saying that he had never felt so dedicated to someone before, and chose Si-an.

Kim Jeong-su also stood before Si-an, hoping for a different outcome.

When it was Si-an’s turn to decide, she expressed her gratitude to all three men who had pursued her, but she ultimately chose Yuk Jun-seo as her partner. The two left together, with Si-an playfully asking if he had planned a celebration for them. In response, Jun-seo lifted her onto his shoulders, making their departure memorable.

Expand Tweet

The contestants of Single’s Inferno 4 who left the island alone included Min-seol, Park Hae-lin, Hye-jin, Jang Theo, and Kim Jeong-su. Their journeys on Single’s Inferno 4 ended without finding a romantic match, but they left with treasured memories and personal growth.

With this season now concluded, fans are already eager for what Single’s Inferno 5 might bring as the show continues to captivate audiences with its mix of romance, drama, and emotional connections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback