“Prime example of a man treating you like sh*t”— Single’s Inferno 4 fans slam Yuk Jun-seo for his alleged 'disrespectful’ attitude towards women

Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 4 has stirred intense discussions among viewers, especially regarding contestant Yuk Jun-seo's behavior towards his female co-stars. After episodes 9 and 10 aired on February 4, 2025, fans took to social media to express their frustration, accusing him of being disrespectful and dismissive in multiple interactions.

While Jun-seo initially gained popularity for his charm and confidence, many now consider his actions to be problematic, with some calling him "disrespectful."

One particular incident in the latest episodes of Single's Inferno had fans debating whether Jun-seo told You-jin to "shut up" during a game of pool. Many viewers still found his tone and past behavior concerning.

This moment, combined with his apparent indifference towards Si-an despite their connection, has solidified the perception that he lacks empathy in his relationships. An X user, @neosflash, wrote,

"Junseo being the prime example of a man treating you like sh*t once the chase is over… because once sian showed him an ounce of interest he suddenly goes around acting cold and standoffish with her THEY CAN NEVER MAKE ME LIKE YOU YUK JUNSEO."

X user reacts to Yuk Jun-seo's alleged 'disrespectful’ attitude (Image via X/@neosflash)

These concerns have led to a growing criticism from the viewers of Single's Inferno 4.

"'he's just straightforward and blunt' no that's straight up being disrespectful and rude. You don't tell someone who's minding their own business to be quiet. Literally Youjin was just being herself. Oh that really set me offff," a netizen commented.

"Why tf didn't Sian say anything??!?! How dare this mf say this to youjin .Get this man out of the show I can't stand him," an X user wrote.

"jun-seo treats women the worst on here, from petting si-an like she an animal, stringing along, and keeping min-seol around as a backup choice.. straight to hell actually," another person added.

"Also Junseo is so fuc**ng mean and needs to be humbled and told to f*ck off every once in a while. Never liked his vibes, and today's episodes were the final nail in the coffin. Trash," a fan commented

Others also stated that his treatment of women throughout this season of Single’s Inferno has been problematic.

"so no ones gonna talk about how junseo had minseol’s hope up but then still chose sian to go to paradise? im sorry but he is such a bi*ch," a user mentioned.

"Never liked him throughout the season. He's been problematic the entire season with all women," a netizen remarked.

"I swear my hatred for this guy is off the charts!!!," an X user wrote.

More about Yuk Jun-seo's alleged "red-flag" behavior in Single’s Inferno 4

One of the most controversial moments in Single’s Inferno of Yuk Jun-seo involved his interaction with Lee Si-an during a stay in Paradise. Some viewers felt he was overly forceful when he pushed her back down on the bed after she sat up.

Others pointed out his inconsistent attitude, treating different contestants in contrasting ways.

His behavior towards Kim Min-seol also sparked debate, as he seemingly led her on with the possibility of a date to Paradise, only to pick someone else, leaving her visibly disappointed.

Additionally, his lack of engagement with Chung You-jin in a shared space, followed by a dismissive remark during a date, also fueled criticism.

Outside of his interactions on Single’s Inferno, Jun-seo’s past has also resurfaced, adding to the backlash. Some fans recalled a controversial cartoon he created in 2021 that faced criticism for its offensive content.

With only two episodes left, it remains to be seen how Jun-seo’s journey on Single’s Inferno 4 will unfold. Will he attempt to redeem himself, or will the criticism continue?

Regardless, his actions have sparked wider conversations about respect and behavior in reality dating shows, making him one of the most divisive contestants of Single’s Inferno.

