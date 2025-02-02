"That's a weird thing to promote to fans" — Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's take on replacing meals with pills

BLACKPINK's Jennie has recently ignited discussions across social media following her candid remarks about her eating habits. Appearing on the YouTube talk show Hyell's Club, hosted by Hyeri on January 31, 2025, she revealed her disinterest in eating, expressing a desire for a pill that could substitute meals. This revelation has led to a polarized response from fans and the public alike.

During the show, Jennie confessed:

"I like Korean food the most. When I go abroad, the food doesn't suit my taste. So for me, I can only eat hot pot only with tomato soup base. I think I spend mostly on food expenses. Out of my income, quite a large percentage goes to eating good and tasty food."

When asked by the show host, Lee Hyeri, if Jennie doesn't "enjoy" eating, the artist responded:

"Not really. Yeah, people around me feel sorry for that, too."

The host further asked whether the BLACKPINK idol would like food replaced with some sort of food pill. In response, she stated:

"I would absolutely love to. I wonder why something like that hasn't been developed yet."

These comments elicited a range of reactions online. Some netizens expressed concern, suggesting that Jennie's remarks might influence young fans to develop unhealthy attitudes toward food. One commenter noted:

"Uhm that's a weird thing to promote to fans"

Fans were surprised to hear the BLACKPINK idol's remarks. They highlighted the impact of K-pop idols' statements regarding a healthy diet, which could influence several of their fans.

"This is crazy…I don’t like eating too but still I eat and replacing food with pills is sick…" a fan wrote.

"The korean society has brainwashed her into thinking she needs to barely eat anything (looks over health).. Rosé on the other hand loves and adores eating," another fan stated.

"Can idols be somewhat aware of the effect they have on their fands!! This is a scary thing to say. Esp when you have many young girls looking up to you," another fan wrote.

Conversely, others defended Jennie's honesty, appreciating her openness about personal challenges with cooking food and spending a lot of money on eating healthy.

"People tearing into her for this when I'll literally buy them all up if such pills exist. Wait, Jennie is richer than me. I'll need her to leave some for the rest of us," a fan wrote.

"Y’all are being weird… she never said she doesn’t eat, just that she doesn’t enjoy eating and that’s totally normal and fine? Eating and cooking take a lot of our daily time which could be used for other things and it’s ok to feel like it’s a waste even if it’s necessary," another fan stated.

"Ngl she’s so real for this (I didn’t read it) but I hate preparing/ cooking in general. Like it takes too much time like I wish there was an easier way," another fan commented.

Jennie's upcoming debut solo album Ruby marks its beginning with two pre-release music videos

Jennie is actively promoting her upcoming debut solo album, Ruby, set to release on March 7, 2025. The album comprises 15 tracks and features collaborations with prominent artists such as Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

In the lead-up to the album's release, the BLACKPINK idol unveiled two pre-release tracks. The first, ZEN, was released on January 25, 2025, accompanied by a visually striking music video that represented South Korea's Silla dynasty and paid homage to the era's warrior females known as the "Wonhwa."

Following this, on January 31, 2025, she dropped Love Hangover, a collaboration with Dominic Fike. This track delves into the emotional aftermath of a breakup and stars Riverdale actor Charles Melton.

To further promote Ruby, Jennie has announced The RUBY Experience tour, featuring intimate shows in select cities. The tour includes performances at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on March 6-7 and New York's Radio City Music Hall on March 10.

Additionally, Jennie is slated to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20, 2025.

