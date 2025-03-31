The Art of Negotiation episodes 7 & 8 recap: Did Yoon Joo-no and M&A team get fired?

The Art of Negotiation, starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, and Sung Dong-il, aired episodes 7 and 8 on March 28 and 29, 2025, on JTBC. The Art of Negotiation follows Yoon Joo-no, a merger and acquisition expert who returned to Sanin Group to pay off its 11 trillion KRW debt.

In The Art of Negotiation episode 7, Chairman Song Jae-sik (Sung Dong-il) called Ha Tae-soo (Jang Hyun-sun), Lee Dong-ju (Oh Man-seok), and Yoon Joo-no (Lee Je-hoon) to discuss how to pay off a 50 billion KRW loan for which he used his shares as collateral.

Song Jae-sik revealed that he bought a resort on Jeju Island because he was fascinated by it. Yoon Joo-no suggested they sell the resort and pay off the debt, but Song Jae-sik strictly disagreed. Yoon Joo-no and the M&A team went to Jeju and decided to conduct due diligence about the resort with potential buyers.

As Song Jae-sik learned this, he was infuriated and called the team back with their resignation letters. However, by the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 8, Yoon Joo-no's resignation was not accepted, and instead, he was offered the role of an executive at Sanin Group.

The Art of Negotiation episodes 7-8 recap: Why did Song Jae-sik offer Yoon Joo-no the position of an executive?

In The Art of Negotiation episode 7, Ha Tae-soo suggested taking a loan from PPF and paying the debt. Song Jae-sik told Ha Tae-soo and Yoon Joo-no to work on this together. However, they decided to pursue their own ways. Yoon Joo-no found out that the resort's name is Dado. The team, including Oh Soon-young, Kwak Jin-myeong, and Choi Jin-soo, went to Jeju to learn more about the resort and find out why it wasn't making profits.

Meanwhile, Yoon Joo-no met a colleague and, by fluke, found out that Song Jae-sik gifted the Dado resort to his daughter; however, this was a secret. On the other hand, Ha Tae-soo met the PPF officials, who were ready to give them an additional loan but with 15 percent interest.

In Jeju, the trio met a lady, Song Ji-ho, who had been staying in a suite at the Dado resort for over a year. She was overly friendly, but they got along. By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 7, Yoon Joo-no reached the Dado in the evening and greeted Song Ji-ho as the CEO, leaving the team in shock.

Yoon Joo-no told her they were there to sell the resort and were examining the financial situation. Song Ji-ho welcomed him and allowed him to continue his work, but she made it clear that she had no plans to sell it.

In The Art of Negotiation episode 8, Ha Tae-soo asked PPF to offer the loan at 18 percent interest, and he would get it down to 15 percent since he didn't have enough power to bring strong deals. Yoon Joo-no, along with the M&A team, met with Dolphins Hotel, which was previously interested in purchasing Dado.

The M&A wanted to sell at 60 billion KRW. However, the Dolphins were not convinced since it was not making a profit. Yoon Joo-no stated that if they didn't buy, Dado would get help from the headquarters—Sanin, and in no time, the profit would start flowing in with different offers for customers like employee discounts, etc.

Dolphins Hotel said they would buy Dado only if Sanin covers the cost of similar offers and discounts for their hotel. The previous deal between Dado and Dolphins fell through because of Song Ji-ho. The Dolphins stated they would only reconsider if this clause were added.

Ha Tae-soo told his scheme to Song Jae-sik and got scolded instead. Song Jae-sik told him to get it lowered to 10 percent. At the same time, his secretary informed him that Yoon Joo-no was in Jeju. Song Jae-sik fainted due to the shock. The M&A decided to return to Seoul the next time they booked for another night. Song Ji-ho heard from Kwak Jin-myeong about getting fired from Sanin when she was on a call with her mother.

Kwak Jin-myeong saw her and was surprised; a button of her shirt's sleeve also fell off because of Song Ji-ho. Kwak Jin-myeong perceived Song Ji-ho as someone who had everything and didn't need hope. Meanwhile, she was working hard every day to earn her living.

As The Art of Negotiation episode 8 progressed, Song Ji-ho saw the M&A team leaving and was not happy. She asked them to report on the Dado resort. They gave good reviews, but the profits were the only issue. Song Ji-ho said she didn't care about profits but only wanted people staying at the resort to be satisfied. Yoon Joo-no told her that this may lead to the resort's shutdown; however, she replied that her father would take care of it.

Kwak Jin-myeong got worked up asking about the aftermath the employees would have to face. Song Ji-ho called off the meeting, and in response, Yoon Joo-no asked if she was genuinely alright. They learned she had cancer, and it returned despite the surgery. She didn't want to undergo surgery and eventually died peacefully at the resort.

As they were leaving, Kwak Jin-myeong apologized to Song Ji-ho. In return, she asked Kwak Jin-myeong to take one of her dresses; she knew she may not be able to wear it in the future. At first, Kwak Jin-myeong accepted but later said it would suit her better. In The Art of Negotiation episode 8, Yoon Joo-no went to Song Jae-sik's office with the resignation letter. At that time, Song Jae-sik was ready to take a loan from PPF, with 10 percent and double the shares.

Song Jae-sik received a call from Song Ji-ho. Kwak Jin-myeong left a letter for Song Ji-ho with a new offer and special provision. The suit she stayed at would allow her to stay there for as long as she wanted, but if she declines, this offer will be null and void.

Song Ji-ho told her father to sell the Dado resort with conditions made by the M&A team. She was grateful to them and her father. Song Jae-sik teared up and sat down. He said he was indebted to Yoon Joo-no and offered him the role of an executive at the company.

The Art of Negotiation airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC.

