The Art of Negotiation episodes 9 & 10 recap: Did Yoon Joo-no fail the test for becoming a registered executive at Sanin? 

The Art of Negotiation aired episodes 9 and 10 on April 5 and 6, 2025, respectively, on JTBC. The Art of Negotiation follows the story of Yoon Joo-no, played by Lee Je-hoon, a master of mergers and acquisitions, who returned to Sanin Group after three years. Along with his team, Yoon Joo-no uses his negotiation skills to pay off the 11 trillion debt of the business conglomerate.
In The Art of Negotiation episode 9, Song Jae-shik gave Yoon Joo-no a chance to become an executive at Sanin Group. Yoon Joo-no agreed, but only if it's a registered executive position. The news of Yoon Joo-no's potentially early promotion spread across the company.
Yoon Joo-no wanted to become a registered executive so that he could reopen the money laundering case involving his brother. With this, Yoon Joo-no aimed to clear their names as they were wrongly accused.
His task was to sell Greenview CC, a golf course, but due to several hurdles, he failed to do so. Song Jae-shik stated that he was not qualified for the position, while confirming that he did not become an executive.
The Art of Negotiation ep 9-10 recap: Yoon Joo-no falls into the trap set by Song Jae-shik
In The Art of Negotiation episode 9, Song Jae-shik assigned Yoon Joo-no to sell out a golf company to become an executive. Additionally, Song Jae-shik met Ha Tae-soo and expressed his wish to make new apartments and get back in the construction industry.
Oh Soon-young found out that the golf company— Greenview CC— was located in Chunbuk, his hometown. The M&A team went to Chunbuk for further work on their mission. Oh Soon-young met his former school friends in Chunbuk.
Yoon Joo-no learned that former Sanin Construction CEO Lee Hoon-min was the one who was going to purchase Greenview CC. By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 9, the M&A team caught Jeong Bon-ju for embezzlement of 100 million KRW. Jeong Bon-ju, the finance manager at Greenview CC, was Oh Soon-young's childhood friend.
In The Art of Negotiation episode 10, the M&A team learned that due to the caddie drivers being neglected, Park Mun-jin, a friend of Jeong Bon-ju, committed embezzlement. Furthermore, they also learned that the current CEO of Greenview CC, Lee Hyeong-taek, embezzled 1 billion KRW.
Yoon Joo-no met the buyer, aka Lee Hoon-min, to discuss the situation. Lee Hoon-min previously demanded to remove the current CEO before the acquisition. However, now he wanted all the employees to be fired.
Later in episode 10, Yoon Joo-no met director Lee Dong-jin, and the two got the hunch that this task was a trap. They believed that through this task, Song Jae-shik wanted to test Yoon Joo-no's loyalty.
Moreover, they figured that Song Jae-shik wanted to reenter the construction industry and that he suggested Lee Hoon-min take over Greenview CC. Lee Hoon-min would help him discreetly work towards building an apartment and establish the construction company, which they had previously lost.
Soon, the M&A team fired two accomplices of Lee Hyeong-taek, minimizing the layoffs. Regarding Song Jae-shik's plans about the construction company, Yoon Joo-no decided to seek help from CEO Ji Yeon-woo, who bought Sanin Construction, since the reentry would be a big violation of the agreement, which states that one cannot work in the same industry for at least 5 years.
By the end of episode 10, the audit team conducted a sudden search at the M&A team on the allegations of using company information for third-party work.
The Art of Negotiation airs every Sunday on JTBC.