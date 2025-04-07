The Art of Negotiation episodes 9 & 10 recap: Did Yoon Joo-no fail the test for becoming a registered executive at Sanin? 

The Art of Negotiation aired episodes 9 and 10 on April 5 and 6, 2025, respectively, on JTBC. The Art of Negotiation follows the story of Yoon Joo-no, played by Lee Je-hoon, a master of mergers and acquisitions, who returned to Sanin Group after three years. Along with his team, Yoon Joo-no uses his negotiation skills to pay off the 11 trillion debt of the business conglomerate.

Ad

In The Art of Negotiation episode 9, Song Jae-shik gave Yoon Joo-no a chance to become an executive at Sanin Group. Yoon Joo-no agreed, but only if it's a registered executive position. The news of Yoon Joo-no's potentially early promotion spread across the company.

Yoon Joo-no wanted to become a registered executive so that he could reopen the money laundering case involving his brother. With this, Yoon Joo-no aimed to clear their names as they were wrongly accused.

Ad

Trending

His task was to sell Greenview CC, a golf course, but due to several hurdles, he failed to do so. Song Jae-shik stated that he was not qualified for the position, while confirming that he did not become an executive.

Ad

The Art of Negotiation ep 9-10 recap: Yoon Joo-no falls into the trap set by Song Jae-shik

In The Art of Negotiation episode 9, Song Jae-shik assigned Yoon Joo-no to sell out a golf company to become an executive. Additionally, Song Jae-shik met Ha Tae-soo and expressed his wish to make new apartments and get back in the construction industry.

Ad

Ad

Oh Soon-young found out that the golf company— Greenview CC— was located in Chunbuk, his hometown. The M&A team went to Chunbuk for further work on their mission. Oh Soon-young met his former school friends in Chunbuk.

Yoon Joo-no learned that former Sanin Construction CEO Lee Hoon-min was the one who was going to purchase Greenview CC. By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 9, the M&A team caught Jeong Bon-ju for embezzlement of 100 million KRW. Jeong Bon-ju, the finance manager at Greenview CC, was Oh Soon-young's childhood friend.

Ad

In The Art of Negotiation episode 10, the M&A team learned that due to the caddie drivers being neglected, Park Mun-jin, a friend of Jeong Bon-ju, committed embezzlement. Furthermore, they also learned that the current CEO of Greenview CC, Lee Hyeong-taek, embezzled 1 billion KRW.

Yoon Joo-no met the buyer, aka Lee Hoon-min, to discuss the situation. Lee Hoon-min previously demanded to remove the current CEO before the acquisition. However, now he wanted all the employees to be fired.

Ad

Later in episode 10, Yoon Joo-no met director Lee Dong-jin, and the two got the hunch that this task was a trap. They believed that through this task, Song Jae-shik wanted to test Yoon Joo-no's loyalty.

Moreover, they figured that Song Jae-shik wanted to reenter the construction industry and that he suggested Lee Hoon-min take over Greenview CC. Lee Hoon-min would help him discreetly work towards building an apartment and establish the construction company, which they had previously lost.

Ad

Ad

Soon, the M&A team fired two accomplices of Lee Hyeong-taek, minimizing the layoffs. Regarding Song Jae-shik's plans about the construction company, Yoon Joo-no decided to seek help from CEO Ji Yeon-woo, who bought Sanin Construction, since the reentry would be a big violation of the agreement, which states that one cannot work in the same industry for at least 5 years.

By the end of episode 10, the audit team conducted a sudden search at the M&A team on the allegations of using company information for third-party work.

Ad

The Art of Negotiation airs every Sunday on JTBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More