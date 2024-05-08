The Midnight Studio ending explained: Did Seo Ki-joo and Han Bom get their happily ever after?

The popular K-drama The Midnight Studio starring Kwon Nara, Joo Won, and Yoo In-soo aired its last episode on May 6, 2024, at 10 pm KST. It centers on a ghost photographer and his last-ditch effort to save his girlfriend from the curse.

Seo Ki-joo (Joo Won) and Han Bom (Kwon Nara) believed their troubles were over in the previous episode. However, Ki-joo was visited by the angel of death, who informed him that Ham Bom had inherited the curse from him. He decided to venture into the netherworld after episode 15 to retrieve the camera and permanently lift the curse. The last episode saw Seo Ki-joo and Han Bom get their happy ending.

The entire plot of The Midnight Studio revolves around a professional photo studio reserved only for the dead where the dead can come and meet their loved ones one last time. While Kwon Nara portrays Han Bom, the headstrong lawyer who ends up giving legal counsel to a ghost who visited the studio, Joo Won plays the prickly photographer Seo Ki-joo, who manages the photo studio.

She eventually forms a collaboration with Ki-joo's photo studio. Baek Nam-gu and Assistant Manager Go are the two additional workers at the studio in The Midnight Studio. Nam-gu is a former homicide detective who does little tasks around the business, while Assistant Manager Go is in charge of bringing in ghosts as clients.

Seo Ki-joo returns after a year and gets his happy ending with Han Bom in The Midnight Studio

In the last episode of The Midnight Studio, Han Bom (Kwon Nara) attempted to stop Ki-Joo from going into the netherworld, but he ignored her. Ki-joo encountered perilous circumstances in the netherworld. The episode showed Ki-Joo entering the netherworld while holding the camera.

He fled from the ghosts in the weird location to locate the ideal spot to leave the camera behind. To position the camera correctly, he had to battle bad spirits and get past several challenges. A group of evil spirits constantly attacked Ki-joo and snatched the camera from his hands.

Ki-joo tried his best to combat the evil spirits, then grabbed the camera and ran away. He reached near the door but couldn't find it. Nevertheless, after mustering all his courage, he took a leap of faith into the huge ditch and got transported to a dark cave. He realized that he hadn't entered the netherworld and had reached the unknown territory that falls between the world of the living and the netherworld.

Meanwhile, Ji-won, Han Bom, and Assistant Go kept watch over the entrance to the netherworld and prevented other ghosts from passing into the realm of the living. While coping with unwelcome spirits or ghosts, Han Bom and the others awaited his return.

Meanwhile, Han Bom and Ji-won (Lee Bom-so-ri) were attacked by a group of ghosts and ran away from them in an attempt to save themselves, while Assistant Go (Yoo In-soo) tried to keep the evil spirits away from her.

Ki-joo discovered the main door to the netherworld while fleeing from two other spirits who were pursuing him on the other side of the dimension. When he eventually made it into the netherworld, he saw a Grim Reaper who revealed to him that to leave that place, Ki-joo would simply have to take the camera back to the world of the living.

However, it would mean that Han Bom would have to die for him to return to the real world alive. On the other hand, Han Bom would be saved if Ki-joo abandoned the camera and sacrificed his life in the netherworld. Ki-joo decided to give himself up after failing in his attempts to stave off the Grim Reaper.

In the real world, a group of ghosts tried to kill Han Bom, and as soon as Ki-joo left the camera behind in the netherworld, the ghosts were thwarted by a magic shield that suddenly appeared around Han Bom. Contrary to reality, she assumed they had succeeded in their attempt and Ki-joo would return soon.

An entire day passed and Assistant Go informed Han Bom and Ji-won that Ki-joo hadn't returned from the world of the dead. Han Bom broke down, crying profusely in the arms of Ji-won. The last episode of The Midnight Studio then cut to a year later, portraying Assistant Go and Ji-won in a romantic relationship, while Han Bom still awaited Ki-joo's return.

Meanwhile, in the netherworld, Ki-joo came across a kid ghost named Im Yoon-hae, who helped him find the door to the world of the living. Yoon-hae told Ki-joo that he was alive and could leave the world of the dead if he wanted. Yoon-hae took Ki-joo to the doorway and opened it for him so that he could return to where he belonged.

The Midnight Studio episode 16 came to an end with the emotional reunion of Ki-joo and Han Bom as they confessed their love for one another. The pair then took one last picture with Assistant Go and his girlfriend Ji-won as Ki-joo narrated in the background how he couldn't open the door to the midnight studio ever again and returned to his mundane human life with Han Bom.

The Midnight Studio is available on Viki in selected regions and on other streaming platforms like Hulu and Plex.