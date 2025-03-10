"The representative visual of K-pop"— Fans cheer as BTS' V is crowned the 'Ultimate Male Idol That Even Al Can't Beat'

BTS' V has been named the ‘Ultimate Male Idol That Even AI Can’t Beat’ in a poll conducted on the K-pop fandom platform CHOEAEDOL. According to a STARNEWS report on March 10, the poll took place from March 1 to 8, with V securing the top position.

Following the announcement that BTS' V had won the top spot in the poll, fans took to social media to celebrate. Many highlighted his long-standing reputation as one of K-pop’s top visuals, emphasizing how his natural features continue to gain global recognition.

"“V is the representative visual of K-pop,”" one fan wrote.

"Foreign media selected #V "a Kpop idol proved pure & delicate visuals never go out of style". Pure soft visuals that transcend the times no matter what the trend is. Visuals no need to be emphasized with heavy makeup are always stylish #V's visuals're a huge topic since BTS debut" posted a fan.

"he exudes the charm of 'Kim Taehyung who became a genre'" There is only one Kim Taehyung!" read a comment on X.

"Taehyung is truly a beautiful man worthy of the nickname "CGV" [V ranked first in the poll "The Ultimate Male Idol That Even Al Can't Beat," conducted from March 1st to 8th. V is the representative visual of K-Pop, and is loved by many for his beautiful looks that even an Al couldn't make him more handsome," said one netizen.

"He took first place in the poll "The ultimate male idol that even Al can't beat" ♡ In fact, V is nicknamed CGV by fans, meaning his perfect face was created by CG. V's face is likened to a masterpiece in a museum, and it is said that "his face is a masterpiece, his personality is a fairy tale, and his life is a movie." Even plastic surgeons recognize his perfect face with golden ratios," commented an X user.

Some fans noted that V's visuals stay consistent even with minimal styling, referencing his recent military photos.

"V's beauty isn't just about looks- it's his aura, charm, and the way he carries himself. No Al can replicate that. Even with a buzz cut, no styling, and a simple military uniform, V's visuals remain flawless. His face doesn't rely on makeup or fancy styling," wrote this individual on X.

"Among the photoshopped faces, auto-tuned voices, fake heroes, there is a rare gem, Kim Taehyung!," said a fan.

"First ppl see him as a CGI, now he even won against AI...dayymmm his face card is insane!," shared another netizen.

"This title is perfect for him. His face has been a global standard for years, and he keeps proving why. He has been topping these lists for years, and it's not surprising at all. Timeless visuals. No matter the setting, he always looks effortlessly stunning," added this person on X.

BTS' V is making waves in music and influence despite military service

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is often celebrated for his striking features, earning him the nickname "CGV" among fans, which suggests his visuals are as flawless as computer-generated graphics. He has been compared to classical artworks and referred to as "Myeongdongyoung," a term that portrays his appearance as a masterpiece and his life as cinematic.

Since TC Candler named him the ‘Most Handsome Face’ in 2017, V has consistently topped lists recognizing global beauty standards. His features, frequently described as having the golden ratio, blend Eastern and Western aesthetics, capturing the attention of fans and the media.

Even during his military service, photos of BTS' V in uniform and minimal styling have created a buzz among ARMYs and beyond. Social media has been inundated with praise for his visuals.

BTS' V began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. After completing his basic training, he was assigned to the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force within the 2nd Corps' Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024.

Even while serving in the military, BTS' V has remained active in music. In 2024, he contributed to three tracks: Fri(end)s, Winter Ahead (a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin), and a remix of White Christmas featuring Bing Crosby.

Fri(end)s climbed to No. 65 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and secured the No. 5 spot on the Global 200. Winter Ahead made history as the first jazz song by a K-pop artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

His remix of White Christmas, released on December 7, 2024, dominated the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the song’s debut in 1942.

On February 26, 2025, BTS' V ranked No. 5 on HypeAuditor’s global influencer list, the highest ranking for an Asian star. He leads Instagram’s music category in the UK and ranks second in the US, just behind Selena Gomez. V is also the only Korean artist in the UK’s Top 50 most influential musicians.

BTS' V and other BTS members are expected to complete their service by June 2025.

