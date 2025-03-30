“These BTS tidbits makes it even better” — When Life Gives You Tangerines earns praise for its special end credits to production babies and messages

Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines garnered widespread praise for its heartfelt storytelling and authentic portrayal of life on Jeju Island.

As the final episode concludes, viewers are treated to a special segment in the end credits dedicated to the "production babies." This list features the names of infants born to the series' crew members during its production, affectionately acknowledging them as part of the extended Tangerines family.

The end credits carried a message as follows:

“The same sky, the same stars, etched in the same hearts.”

And included names of all the babies born, such as Kim Jong-won, Oh Ha-ru, Hong Se-jun, Lee Hye-yoon, Aal-rok, and Dal-log.

This tribute resonated deeply with the series' exploration of familial bonds and the sacrifices made for loved ones. By honoring these new lives, the production team emphasized the importance of family—a core theme that permeates the narrative of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Viewers liked the end credits special message and flooded social media with their comments. One fan wrote on X:

"This is beyond adorable! Love the drama so much and these bts tidbits make it even better."

Viewers mentioned that the project was made with "utmost integrity."

"Such a detailed and poignant project. Took a lot of time, money and much hardwork. Please make it a success without brining any ego. Let this drama be the drama of a lifetime. It’s a project made with utmost integrity," a fan wrote.

"This is so cuteee. Also since its Women's Day and Month, kudos to all the Women who worked in the production during the two years and all the mothers in the workforce giving 100% in their work while carrying a child!!" another fan wrote.

Some viewers underscored that the editing team took "time" to add the names of the babies in the end credits with a special message.

"THAT'S SO CUTE," another fan added.

"THEY REALIZE TOOK THE TIME TO EDIT IT," a fan wrote.

"This is the cutest thing eveeeer," another fan remarked.

When Life Gives You Tangerines transcends conventional storytelling by weaving together personal narratives

When Life Gives You Tangerines delves into several profound themes that resonate universally. In the context of Jeju Island's difficult geography and historical turmoil, the characters in the series reflect a sturdy resilience when facing tribulations.

This echoes the actual resilience of Jeju's people, especially the haenyeo, who are women divers. Family relationships and the personal sacrifices made for family are a central element to the story. The acknowledgment of "production babies" in the end credits serves as a meta-narrative extension of this theme, highlighting the real-life sacrifices and joys experienced by the crew.

When Life Gives You Tangerines intricately portrays the tension between preserving cultural traditions and embracing modernity. Through its characters and plotlines, it reflects on how communities navigate the delicate balance between honoring their heritage and adapting to societal shifts.

The series is rich with historical references and cultural symbolism that deepen its narrative impact. While not overtly centered on the 1948 Jeju Uprising, When Life Gives You Tangerines subtly alludes to this tumultuous period, providing context for the characters' experiences and the island's collective memory.

This historical backdrop adds layers of complexity to the narrative, representing the perpetual scars and resilience of the Jeju people. The illustrations of haenyeo divers are an evocative representation of female empowerment and community.

When Life Gives You Tangerines depicts how these women dive for seafood to harvest their resources, representing a distinct matriarchal aspect of Jeju while also allowing a subgroup of women in the community to configure independence and resilience.

The titular tangerines are an almost figurative symbol. In Jeju, tangerines represent both the culture of the island and its economic source of revenue. Here, the tangerines signal not only the sweetness and bitterness of life, but also the struggle and accomplishments of other characters.

When Life Gives You Tangerines also employs various metaphors and symbols to enrich its storytelling, such as the sea. The ocean and sea signify both livelihood and danger, serving as a metaphor for the unpredictability of life. The sea took away Ae-sun's father, mother, and her son, but also provided her family with a livelihood that kept them fed and earning money.

The arrival of each of the four seasons in South Korea symbolizes character, emotional, and relational growth. In When Life Gives You Tangerines, spring represented Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's teenage years and budding romance. Summer represented them facing unemployment and starvation due to a lack of money.

Autumn represented Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's middle age and their kids becoming adults themselves. While the winter represented losing a loved one. Gwan-sik's early and tragic death is represented by the early onset of winter in Ae-sun's life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-joon, Moon So-ri, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Jun-young is available on Netflix.

