"Too predictable and unfair"- The Devil’s Plan 2 viewers disappointed over alleged political gameplay, flawed rules, & prison division

Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: Death Room season 2 wrapped up on May 20, 2025, and the finale stirred widespread dissatisfaction among its audience. While the show promised intense psychological games and high-stakes drama, viewers walked away calling the outcome “predictable” and the execution “unfair.”

The season featured 14 contestants and several main matches, including Balance Mancala, Wall Go, Suspicion Betting, and Formula Pyramid. This set the stage for complex mind games. Yet despite the promising setup, criticism intensified as the episodes progressed. Many fans claimed the focus drifted from strategic gameplay to personal alliances, politics, and what some perceived as manipulated narratives.

The prison division twist, which split players into different living conditions, drew sharp backlash. Fans argued that this mechanic created unfair playing fields and served more as a social control device than a game element. Online discussions also highlighted complaints such as the introduction of hidden rules, lack of transparency, and perceived production interference.

Some users questioned whether the outcome was influenced by factors outside the gameplay itself. Allegations about favoritism, emotional manipulation, and unresolved narrative elements further fueled the criticism. One viewer wrote:

"Yes he's a good player but i can't root for him, season 2 was too predictable and unfair, at least on s1 we got the drama and the thrill of who's gonna win..."

Many fans criticized the show’s group-centric gameplay and the lack of impact from certain matches. The perception of limited individual agency, especially in key moments, also sparked disappointment.

"The Devil's Plan Season 2 is more likely a group competition i don't get it why they joined this kind of game but don't have the courage to take decision by themselves it they just followed all the time!!! They forgot the name of the game!" one netizen shared.

"Hyungyu played well, but the production team ruined #TheDevilsPlanS2. lots of unfair dynamics, including hyungyu’s advantage, and the prison alliance had NO SHOT at the semi-finals. they didn’t even get a chance to leave prison! sohui’s gameplay? following orders" said an X user.

"The mistake this season is not with the players because playing like this or that is part of the game but rather the fact that winning the prison games didn't change anything and that the top 5 game was the easiest thing in the world to take advantage of to stall and let the rounds pass" posted another netizen.

Many long-time fans of The Devil’s Plan have compared the show to its first season, voicing their disappointment over the latest installment’s structure and execution. Several viewers pointed to the prison matches' lack of reward, the stagnant dynamics within the main living area, and the absence of impactful twists.

"Those prison matches were some of the most intense things all season and they were worth 1 piece? This format could have worked if there was an actual opportunity for prisoners to improve their standing by surviving and getting pieces for those eliminations" mentioned this viewer.

"The devil's plan first season was so good, how did they fumble the second season so badly, like at one point it became so boring and uninteresting, just painful to watch" wrote one individual.

"Season 1 is much bearable to watch. The dramatics and the self righteousness of other players this season pisses me off. Starting on when Jiyoung or the prison team keep mentioning Sedol and Justin well in fact they are the ones who left them behind" posted one X user.

"Devils Plan had so much potential but the status quo just never changed. Those in the living area pissed me off so much, I don't like the winner. A lot of it was boring. No shock factor no matter how much editing Netflix put in" added another viewer.

The Devil’s Plan 2 sees strong viewership despite backlash

Despite the backlash, The Devil’s Plan 2 performed well in the charts. The show earned a place in Netflix Korea’s top variety list and ranked ninth globally in non-English TV content, per South Korean media outlet KBIZOom.

PD Jung-yeon, known for his intricate game formats, directed The Devil’s Plan 2. According to KbizoOm, he maintained that the series aimed to reflect Korean-style gameplay without pandering to global audiences.

“There were no special adjustments for international viewers. I wanted to highlight Korean-style rules and character depth.” he said.

For the uninitiated, The Devil’s Plan is a South Korean reality series that challenges participants with mind games, strategy, and shifting alliances. Season 2 expanded the premise to 14 contestants, a prize of 380 million won, and even complex gameplay.

Each episode of The Devil’s Plan 2 tests both intellect and social instinct. From solo puzzles to team-based matches, players must think fast, build trust, and anticipate betrayal. The ever-changing rules keep them on edge, where one misstep can cost everything. This season dives deeper into psychological warfare and complex challenges. It’s not just about being smart—it’s about staying one step ahead.

All 12 episodes of The Devil’s Plan are now streaming on Netflix.

