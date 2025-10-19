Typhoon Family - When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect

Episodes 3 and 4 of Typhoon Family were released on Netflix on October 18 and 19. The next episodes, 5 and 6, will arrive on the platform on Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26, with tvN airing them in South Korea every weekend at 10:40 pm (KST).The drama dates back to 1997, when South Korea faced a massive financial collapse. Kang Tae-pung (Lee Jun-ho), son of a wealthy businessman and head of Typhoon Trading Company, once enjoyed an easy life. But the economic crash changes everything. His father dies as the company sinks into crisis, leaving Tae-pung to step in and take charge.Now leading the firm, Tae-pung works to pull it out of debt and protect what his father built. Alongside him is Oh Mi-seon (Kim Min-ha), the firm’s bookkeeper and the eldest daughter in her family. Mi-seon’s steady attitude and hard work give her hope of one day building her career inside Typhoon Trading. Together, she and Tae-pung try to revive a business on the edge.What's ahead in episodes 5 &amp; 6 of Typhoon Family?In episode 5 of Typhoon Family, Tae-pung hits a rough patch when his home gets seized. With no other option, he and his mother relocate to Mi-seon’s suburban place, where her younger brother, Oh-beom, greets them. With no time to rest, Tae-pung jumps straight into shooting a promo clip for the company alone. In one daring stunt, he leaps through a glass panel wearing the shoes, smashing it. The next day, the risky move pays off, and a call comes in with good news. In one scene, Tae-pung is also spotted fixing Mi-seon’s bow tie, hinting at their growing closeness.Tae-pung soon figures out that Bak-ho is plotting something. He confronts Hyun-jun but feels powerless. Overwhelmed, Tae-pung breaks down in his mother’s arms, releasing all the tension. Soon after, he dives back into work with Mi-seon standing by. Typhoon Family episodes 3 &amp; 4 recapEpisode 3 of Typhoon Family starts with Tae-pung racing to stop the trucks while a crowd of protestors floods the site. Mi-seon soon learns the company’s factory has shut down, convincing Ma-jin to call off the trucks. Tae-pung stays with the drivers as the rest scramble to find a spot to store the imported Italian fabric. Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)But warehouse hunting turns tough, and the drivers start losing patience. With no other option, Tae-pung rents an open parking lot, paying per truckload, and guards the luxury goods overnight in the cold. The next morning, he meets Pyo Bak-ho, who offers them a run-down warehouse they can pay for later. That evening, Tae-pung walks Mi-seon home. She confides that she dreams of becoming a trader instead of an assistant. Meanwhile, when Typhoon Trading fails to find buyers for the Italian stock, Mi-seon suggests returning it to Italy. Even with a 30% deduction, the company would still profit due to the drop in the Korean Won’s value. Soon after, the Italians sent a fax agreeing to the deal on the condition that the goods remain intact. Later that night, Tae-pung and Mi-seon rush to the warehouse as rain leaks through holes in the roof. The whole team joins in, covering the goods with plastic sheets. After a sleepless night, they share a meal and celebrate Tae-pung's birthday with seaweed soup. It comes one day before the company’s founding anniversary.Soon, Pyo Merchant Marine suddenly seizes their goods. Manager Ha reveals that the contract only allowed 72 hours of unpaid storage. Furious, Tae-pung storms into Pyo Bak-ho’s office and realizes the move was deliberate. That night, Tae-pung rechecks the savings passbooks, all under his name, including those Jin-young left for employees. Back home, Jeong-mi surprises him with his favorite cake, bought after pawning her things. The next day, Typhoon’s staff pack up and leave, submitting the business closure forms. Tae-pung visits his greenhouse, where most plants have dried up, but he finds a few fruits still growing. Later, he meets Mi-seon and confesses that he didn’t shut down the firm. Instead, he changed the company’s representative, making himself CEO. He asks her to work with him as a trader, not an assistant. She gets teary-eyed and accepts.Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)After appointing Mi-seon as a trader at Typhoon Trading in Typhoon Family episode 4, Tae-pung sets out to revive the struggling firm. Determined to rebuild, he meets Bak-ho to discuss sending the Italian fabric back, but Bak-ho counters with an offer to buy the company himself. Tae-pung declines. Soon after, luck turns in his favor when a truck driver returns a large batch of fabric he had secretly kept safe for him. Tae-pung and Ma-jin then pull off a clever move by convincing Pyo Merchant Marine to repurchase the fabric, even though 10% of it is missing. They later force them to pay up through a deal twist. Riding that small victory, the pair travels to Busan to chase new ventures and business ties. While wandering the city, Tae-pung stumbles upon a pile of shoes and decides to sell them as a new start-up idea. As work momentum builds, Tae-pung and Mi-seon grow closer, unaware of the storm brewing back home. In Seoul, Tae-pung loses his house and is forced to leave with his mother. With nowhere else to go, they spend the night at the office. Episode 4 ends with Typhoon Family Tae-pung beginning to plan his next step after his mother falls asleep,Meanwhile, episode 3 of Typhoon Family recorded its highest viewership yet, reaching 7.39% nationwide and 7.04% in the metropolitan area!