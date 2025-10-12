Typhoon Family episodes 1-2 recap: What was in secret safe Tae-pung found after his father’s death and business takeover?

On October 11 and 12, Typhoon Family premiered on Netflix. Set in 1997 during South Korea’s financial crisis, the series follows Kang Tae-pung (played by Lee Jun-ho), the carefree son of a wealthy businessman who owns Typhoon Trading Company. When the crisis hits and his father dies, Tae-pung takes charge as CEO to save the company his father cherished.He now faces challenges with determination, fighting to protect the firm and its people. Among them is Oh Mi-seon (Kim Min-ha), the eldest daughter in her family who works as a bookkeeper at the firm. She handles everything from cleaning to organizing ledgers.Episode 2 of Typhoon Family reveals that the secret safe holds passbooks for all employees, including Tae-pung, showing his father saved 300,000 won monthly for him (now nearly 10 million) along with a heartfelt message. Typhoon Family episode 1 recap: Tae-pung’s father dies, leaving Typhoon Trading’s future uncertainLee Jun-ho in Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Episode 1 of Typhoon Family starts with Typhoon Trading, a booming local company in South Korea run by Kang Jin-young, as a TV crew films its success story. His 26-year-old reckless son Kang Tae-pung, meanwhile, is seen heading to a club.There, he accidentally enters the wrong room, crossing paths with Yu-rim and his long-time rival Pyo Hyun-jun. A fight breaks out, landing Tae-pung and his friend Nam-mo at the police station. At the same time, Oh Mi-seon, the firm’s bookkeeper, tries enrolling in a geography course to prepare for college but ends up stuck with earth science.At the station, Jin-young refuses to bail Tae-pung out, while Pyo Bak-ho (Hyun-jun’s influential father) gets everyone released. Jin-young bows low to Bak-ho, showing clear tension between the two. Later, Jin-young lashes out at Tae-pung for asking for money.The next morning, Tae-pung boards a train with a bouquet for his mom, accidentally leaving a flower behind that Mi-seon picks up. Nam-mo later ropes Tae-pung into a dating reality show as a last-minute replacement for their missing friend Yun-seong. Among the contestants is Mi-ho, Mi-seon’s younger sister preparing for a flight attendant interview.Back at Typhoon Trading, Jin-young celebrates a big deal by handing out bonuses, then agrees to a risky trade with an Italian client tied to Daebang Textile. Meanwhile, Tae-pung hears Yun-seong’s family has gone bankrupt and tracks him down. He gives him all his money and watch before letting him flee. Tae-pung then spots his father eating alone but quietly walks away.Soon after, Jin-young announces that a cheque from Gisang Chemical has bounced, freezing salaries. Moments later, he collapses in his office and is rushed to the hospital. Mi-seon takes her college entrance test as Jin-young’s condition worsens. He regains consciousness briefly and mentions Tae-pung to her.Tae-pung, misled by a fake message from Hyun-jun, rushes to a club only to find it was a cruel prank celebrating his family’s downfall. Nam-mo suddenly arrives with urgent news that Jin-young has collapsed again. As the Asian financial crisis breaks out, Tae-pung runs to the hospital but arrives too late. His father has already died in Typhoon Family.Typhoon Family episode 2 recap: Tae-pung takes over his father’s business and discovers a secret safe in the officeEpisode 2 of Typhoon Family opens with staff mourning CEO Kang Jin-young’s death. Tae-pung is also seen recalling his childhood moments with his father. At the funeral, Jin-young’s old business partner tries to take the condolence money, claiming it’s repayment for debts.Tae-pung tells him to take it out of pity, but Mi-seon steps in and declares there’s no pending debt. Then, Bak-ho arrives and donates a large condolence sum. A flashback shows him visiting the unconscious Jin-young, asking for something that remains undisclosed. Mi-seon had secretly witnessed that visit.Later, Tae-pung sits alone, watching the news about the IMF crisis that’s left South Korea in debt. Mi-seon comforts him, urging him to stay strong. Across the country, layoffs continue due to the financial meltdown. Back at Typhoon Trading, employees fear losing their jobs when Tae-pung shows up. He is dressed funky, ready to handle his late father’s company.The same business partner storms in again, causing chaos, but even Tae-pung can’t resolve it. Mi-seon then hands Tae-pung an employment form, suggesting he officially join the company. At home, Mi-seon burns her textbooks. Her sister, Mi-ho, arrives upset, asking why she skipped her exam.Mi-seon admits she couldn’t afford it. Mi-ho cries, blaming her for giving up. But Mi-seon hugs her, saying everything she’s learned is still in her mind. That night, Tae-pung finds a key in his father’s office that unlocks a secret safe. During drinks with Nam-mo, he mentions the key. Meanwhile, Hyun-jun, who's also present there mocks Tae-pung, though he ignores it.The next day, during a team meeting, Tae-pung asks for the company’s most important digits. Everyone walks off, but Mi-seon later tells him “2072,” explaining Jin-young’s dream was for the company to grow for 100 years. That night, he tries several combinations to open the safe but fails until he enters “2072.”It opens, revealing passbooks with savings accounts for every employee, including himself. His father had been saving 300,000 won monthly for him, now totaling nearly 10 million won. Inside the passbook, Jin-young left a heartfelt message. Deeply moved, Tae-pung changes overnight. Over lunch, Mi-seon also reveals that Tae-pung’s father had also asked her to help him. It is the detail missing from Typhoon Family's episode 1.The next day, he arrives at work in a formal suit. Later, he and Mi-seon visit Daebang Textile but discover something suspicious, the fax machine unplugged. Sensing trouble, Tae-pung chases down a truck carrying company fabric and lies in front of it to stop the shipment. The driver tries to move forward, thinking Tae-pung will get out of the way but the Typhoon Family episode ends on that cliffhanger.The next two episodes of Typhoon Family will air on October 18 and 19 at 9:20 pm KST on tvN and stream on Netflix worldwide.