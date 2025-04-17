"Well deserved" — Fans react as NCT Mark reportedly becomes owner of W5 billion Gangnam apartment after half-million solo debut

NCT’s Mark Lee, aka Lee Minhyung, reportedly purchased a high-end apartment in one of Gangnam’s most exclusive complexes, Brighton N40, following the success of his solo debut, Firstfruit. Korea Economic TV cited reports from the real estate industry and the Supreme Court’s registry office on April 17, 2025, and reported that Lee acquired 126㎡ units in July 2024.

The unit is situated in Brighton N40, Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, with a price tag of 5.05 billion KRW. He completed the registration two months later. The property included a leasehold (jeonse) agreement valued at ₩3.1 billion.

This suggests that the NCT member likely made the purchase through a gap investment, contributing around ₩2 billion in cash. The leaseholder was reported to be Bando Construction chairman Kwon Hongsa.

Lee’s property acquisition came just months after his first solo album, Firstfruit, achieved half-million seller status. Mark made his solo debut with the release of his full-length album, The Firstfruit, featuring 13 tracks, on April 7, 2025. The album marked a significant milestone in his career, coming nine years after his debut. According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold an impressive 544,470 copies in its first week.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the artist’s accomplishments and celebrating his triumphs. They applauded the rapper for his success both musically and financially, with one fan commenting,

"Well deserved"

Many highlighted the NCT member’s years of dedication, celebrating his latest milestone as a symbol of financial success and a reward for his hard work and perseverance.

"After over a decade of relentless hard work, dedication, and consistency, he’s simply reaping the rewards of everything he has sown. This isn’t just success; it’s earned. Totally deserved it! Congrats Mark," said another fan.

"Buying a 5 billion won apartment with your own hard earned money at JUST 25 oh mark lee DESERVED," posted a netizen.

"Congrats mark !!! S**t another achievement in his new apartment YOU DESERVE IT KINGGGG," read a commentfrom a fan.

As more details emerged about Lee’s real estate purchase in Gangnam, fans continued to flood social media with praise and admiration. While many expressed pride and happiness for the idol’s milestone, others offered practical viewpoints on the purchase.

"Mark bought a new apartment? that's amazing wishing him lots of happiness in his new home be happy forever," posted an X user.

"Mark Lee purchased a 126㎡ unit in 'Brighton N40' in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul for 5.05 billion won in July of last year and completed the registration two months later in September. Our Young,Rich, Generous, & super hardworking, Mark. Deserved!" commented one fan.

"Isn't it expensive for 126 m2? When you think about it, it is expensive. It's not a big house, but when you think about it, what would a big house be for someone who lives alone?" shared this netizen.

Amid the flood of congratulatory messages for Lee, some fans expressed concerns about the disclosure of his apartment’s exact location. While they celebrated his achievement, they also questioned the need to make such detailed information public, citing privacy and safety issues.

"Congratulations Mark, you deserves this & so much more! I'm so excited for you. However, why tell where this apartment is? I would think that his safety and privacy would come fifirst," wrote an individual on X.

"Maybe i'm too woke but i dont think i should know which apartment complex mark lives in," added this fan.

More about NCT's Mark’s Brighton N40: The exclusive Gangnam complex attracting celebrities with luxury residences and top-tier amenities

According to South Korean media outlet Wow TV, Brighton N40 is a premium residential complex consisting of five buildings and 148 units. The sizes of the apartments range from 84㎡ to 176㎡, while the eight penthouse units range from 171㎡ to 248㎡.

The complex, designed by the world-renowned French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, is located at 40 Nonhyeon-dong. It features four underground levels and up to ten floors above ground. Each residence includes at least two parking spaces, and the total capacity is 326 vehicles.

The apartments boast high-end interiors, including marble flooring, open-concept kitchens ideal for hosting, separate laundry rooms, walk-in closets, and integrated storage systems. Some units also offer scenic forest views, enhancing their exclusivity.

According to the outlet, the property has attracted attention not only for its design and amenities but also for its strong appeal among celebrities. This is partly due to its convenient access to central Seoul, views of the Han River and Nodeul Island, and enhanced triple security measures.

Brighton N40 gained media attention when popular television host Yoo Jae-suk was reported to have purchased a 199㎡ penthouse for approximately ₩8.66 billion. According to Wow TV, other well-known celebrity residents include SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, actress Han Hyo-joo, INFINITE’s L, and TWICE’s Nayeon.

Meanwhile, The Firstfruit's title track, 1999, reflects his personal journey, starting from his birth year and leading to his emergence as a solo artist. The album is structured around four cities that have played pivotal roles in Lee's life—Toronto, New York, Vancouver, and Seoul. Each city symbolizes a different chapter in his story, which he shares through his music.

Before the official album release, the rapper dropped the pre-release track +82 Pressin on March 19, 2025. Following the album's launch, The Firstfruit quickly achieved success, reaching the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 14 regions. It also topped the digital album sales charts on QQ Music in China and the real-time rising chart on AWA in Japan.

