Where was The First Frost filmed? Locations explored

The 2025 Chinese romantic drama The First Frost, starring Bai Jingting and Zhang Ruonan, is adapted from Zhu Yi’s novel of the same name. The series has captivated drama fans, recording over 48 million live viewers per episode on Youku.

Ad

Filmed mostly in Chongqing city in southwestern China, the series has not only gained popularity but also fueled interest in the city's scenic spots. These spots include Central Park, C97 Cultural and Creative Park, Nanbin Park, Jingzhong Restaurant, Beiyu Memory Noodles, and more.

As reported by media outlet Tonboriday in March 2025, filming took place over four months, from February to June 2024, before The First Frost premiered on 18 February, 2025. The production brought the characters' story to life amid Chongqing's distinct urban charm, creating memorable moments for both the cast-crew and the audience.

Ad

Trending

According to the media outlet, local residents were thrilled to see their everyday surroundings featured on screen. Many now hope the drama’s success will attract more visitors to their city, though some remain concerned about the impact on daily life.

The First Frost filming locations: Exploring the stunning Chongqing sites featured in the drama

From famous landmarks to hidden gems, The First Frost captured Chongqing’s essence. Here is a list of where some of the most memorable scenes of the drama were filmed:

Ad

1) Central Park

The breakup scene (Image via Netflix)

The emotional breakup scene in the rain between Wen Yifan and Sang Yan was filmed at Central Park. This moment, set against the backdrop of pouring rain, adds emotional weight to the storyline and leaves a lasting impact on viewers.

Ad

2) C97 Cultural and Creative Park

Expand Tweet

Ad

The restaurant bar scene in episode one, where Wen Yifan meets Sang Yan at his own bar, was filmed at C97 Cultural and Creative Park. This pivotal moment sets the stage for their complex relationship, with the creative atmosphere enhancing the scene.

3) Sipai Fang Primary School

San Yan and Wen Yifan in front of the school (Image via Netflix)

A symbolic scene takes place at Sipai Fang Primary School, representing the evolving connection between Wen Yifan and Sang Yan, as they walk around the school on their way home after school.

Ad

4) Nanbin Park

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Year’s Eve fireworks scene has been filmed at Nanbin Park. Wen Yifan is assigned to cover the celebration, and unexpectedly reunites with Sang Yan under the dazzling fireworks. This visually stunning sequence captures a mix of emotions against the vibrant backdrop of twinkling lights.

5) Jingzhong Restaurant

The dinner scene in episode 2 takes place at Jingzhong restaurant. A cozy and heartwarming moment, it shows six characters— Wen Yifan, San Yifan, and their four friends, gathering to share a meal and a conversation, adding a pivotal moment to the narrative.

Ad

6) Beiyu Memory Noodles

Sang Yan and Wen Yifan at the noodle shop (Image via Netflix)

The noodle shop scenes were filmed at Beiyu Memory Noodles. This emotionally rich moment features Wen Yifan and Sang Yan sharing bowls of traditional Chongqing noodles during the earliest days of their growing feelings in high school. Later, the scene of Sang Yan flying down from Nanwu to see Wen Yifan when she went to Beiyu for work was also filmed here.

Ad

7) Shuangbei Street

Sang Yan and Wen Yifan on the street (Image via Netflix)

The subtly romantic moment when Wen Yifan, after school, was walking behind Sang Yan, was filmed on Shuangbei street. This scene reflected the slow-burning tension and earliest days of emotions developing between them.

Ad

8) Xuanhua Middle School

Sang Yan and Wen Yifan at the school (Image via Netflix)

The vibrant high school scenes were filmed at Xuanhua Middle School. These moments were filled with youthful memories, and showcased a lively school life, full of friendships and first loves.

Ad

9) Jiangjin Government Building rooftop

The rooftop dance scene takes place at the Jiangjin Government Building. In this moment, Sang Yan watches Wen Yifan dance, with the skyline framing the scene.

10) Yuchai Hot Pot

The hot pot gathering in episode 9 was filmed at the Yuchai Hot Pot. A classic Chongqing experience, this scene shows four friends— the four main characters— coming together over a steaming pot of spicy broth, sharing meaningful conversations.

Ad

11) Xiaozuo Courtyard Coffee shop

The episode 11 cafe scene was shot at Xiaozuo Courtyard Coffee shop. In this scene, Wen Yifan interviews a victim for a news she was covering.

12) Bing Kee Cha Dong

This food shop was the location where, after going to Hong Kong, Sang Yan takes a job as a worker. Coincidentally Sang Yan also visits this spot but they do not meet each other.

Expand Tweet

Ad

13) Yangtze River Cableway

The romantic red cableway ride scene features the iconic Yangtze River Cableway in the end credits of every episode of The First Frost. Capturing the essence of Chongqing’s landscape, the parallel cable cars reflected the lives of the main leads.

The First Frost boosts Chongqing tourism as city launches special campaign for drama fans

The First Frost’s picturesque views showcasing the beauty of Chongqing have inspired many fans to plan visits to the city. Each location, carefully chosen and beautifully portrayed, contributes significantly to The First Frost’s lasting impact.

Ad

As per Tonboriday, following the popularity of The First Frost, Chongqing’s tourism board has introduced a special campaign called Being Coaxed by Chongqing’s Unique Romance. The initiative invites fans and visitors to explore the drama’s filming locations, turning these spots into popular tourist attractions.

While locals welcome the growing attention, some have expressed concerns about potential disruptions to their everyday lives due to the rising number of tourists. Still, the drama has firmly established Chongqing as a romantic destination, offering the perfect setting for stories of love.

Ad

The First Frost tells the story of Sang Yan, known to viewers as Sang Zhi’s older brother from Hidden Love. The drama explores his enduring connection with Wen Yifan, his first love from childhood.

Spanning years of missed chances, emotional struggles, and a journey toward rekindled feelings, the series captures their complicated relationship. The First Frost is currently streaming on Youku and Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback