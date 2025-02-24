Who is Isaac Dunbar? All we know as NJZ’s Danielle’s sister Olivia Marsh faces plagiarism accusations from the artist

NJZ's Danielle's sister, Olivia Marsh was recently caught in a controversy. Isaac Dunbar, a 21-year-old singer, alleged that her latest song, Backseat, closely resembled his 2019 track Onion Boy. The issue came to light when Dunbar expressed frustration over the similarities between the two songs on his X account on February 23, 2025.

Soon his posts went viral online. Both Olivia and her agency, MPLIFY had to address the claims. On the artist's X account, @livvy__marsh, they released a statement where they stated that they were reviewing the matter.

Isaac Dunbar is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from Barnstable, Massachusetts. He started making music at the age of nine and was inspired by Lady Gaga and producer Madeon. He was born on March 17, 2003.

His breakthrough came when his song Pharmacy in 2017, which drew attention to his work. In 2019, he signed with RCA Records and released his debut EP Balloons Don’t Float Here, followed by Isaac’s Insects in 2020.

Later, he gained a loyal fanbase, with his music being featured on platforms like Billboard and The Fader. Recently, he announced his departure from his record label to pursue independent music.

All we know about the latest controversy surrounding Olivia Marsh & Isaac Dunbar

The controversy began on February 21, 2025, when Olivia Marsh released Backseat. Shortly after, Dunbar shared a series of now-deleted tweets, accusing Marsh of copying his song Onion Boy, which he had written and produced when he was 17.

He expressed his disappointment, calling the situation a case of stolen work. In multiple now-deleted posts, he reportedly wrote,

"Completely stole my song. My nachos... girl my 17 year old 2019 nachos... as i JUST LEFT MY MAJOR LABEL!! Okay girl take those nachos I wrote and produced onion boy by myself in my bedroom in 2019. i was 17."

The backlash eventually led to Olivia’s agency, MPLIFY, releasing an official statement acknowledging the issue. They assured the public that they were conducting a thorough review to ensure artistic integrity and originality.

Amid the growing controversy, Olivia personally reached out to Isaac Dunbar through Instagram, apologizing for the situation. She wrote that she had no idea of the similarity when she received the beat.

She also told him that she never intended to disrespect his work and promised to be more cautious in the future. Her text reportedly read,

"Apologies for the late reply. I'm very sorry about this whole situation. I had no idea about the similarity to your song when I received the beat... As a fellow musician I would have been devastated hearing something that sounds so similar to my music and I know now to be even more careful about what I release in the future."

She continued,

"I did not intend to disrespect your art in any way. I hope that I get a chance to express how sorry I am. Please let me know if there's anything I can do."

Dunbar also replied to her message, where he acknowledged her apology. Isaac also explained that his reaction stemmed from shock. Moreover, explaining his reaction, he said that the alleged plagiarism occurred on the same night as his first independent release after leaving his major record label.

"Hi Olivia, I really appreciate your apology. It was just such an initial shock to hear the songs sounding the same, especially on the same night as my first release as an independent artist. I apologize for any backlash you may have gotten, it was never you who I showed my initial distastes with, it was those who recreated the stems of "onion boy"," Isaac replied.

Isaac also apologized for the backlash that Olivia had faced after his posts. He explained that his frustration was for those who recreated his song’s composition, rather than her personally.

Despite the controversy, the exchange between the two artists appeared to end on a respectful note.

