Who is Justin H. Min? All we know as American star gains popularity following Netflix's The Devil's Plan season 2 premiere

Justin H. Min is making waves in Netflix's latest reality show, The Devil's Plan: Death Room season 2. The show is known for its cutthroat strategy games and high-stakes competition. It has captured audiences with its mind games and unpredictable eliminations. This season brings together 14 contestants from various backgrounds.

The cast ranges from actors and idols to scientists, models, and lawyers, all of whom joined the show for a grand prize of 500 million won. Justin H. Min is a Korean-American actor, and is not new to the spotlight. He is best known for being Ben Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy (2019–2024) and the lead role in After Yang (2021).

Justin H. Min is a Cornell University graduate with a degree in Government and English. He was first a journalist and then became a photographer before transitioning to acting in 2012. His early work included appearances in Wong Fu Productions’ short films and the TV series Faking It, CSI: Cyber, and Pure Genius.

In The Devil's Plan 2, Justin H. Min's strategic mind has quickly become a focal point of the game. Alliances formed and betrayals unfolded, but he managed to navigate the challenges with sharp instincts and smart gameplay.

His ability to read the room and make calculated moves has earned him praise from fans. Justin H. Min emerges as a strong competitor in the initial episodes. Fans of the show have taken to social media to express their support for Justin.

"my man justin min keeps on making big risks and getting big rewards i almost had heart attack everytime," an X user wrote.

Many are rooting for him to go all the way in the competition. They praised his quick thinking and strategic prowess. They also mentioned how he wins despite being sidelined by others.

"i’m really glad to see him win especially cause of how differently everyone treats him cause he doesn’t speak korean that well," a fan remarked.

"Not them stealing Justin’s strategy in the 2nd prison game. But it’s ok he thought of another strategy and still survived," another person added.

"Forget who i was rooting for before, Justin Min I hope you win Devils Plan. Atleast survive until Harin gets eliminated. And please smile when she does," an X user wrote.

"I just finished watching Devil's Plan episode 4 and I just wanna say that everyone in the prison gang sucks except for Justin Min. I hope they all get eliminated and Justin joins the other team, he deserves better," a user remarked.

There were also comments about how Justin H. Min's plot armor seemed to be in full effect. They noted his resilience in prison games and cunning in main matches.

"SPOT THE DIFFERENCE TYPE SH*T. The greatest (and only) game of hold ‘em I’ll ever see. Justin H. Min’s plot armour is working on overdrive. God this season of The Devil’s Plan f*cks so much harder than the previous," a fan wrote.

"JUSTIN MIN U'RE CRAZY," a fan commented.

Devil's Plan season 2: A fierce battleground, other cast, along with Justin H. Min

The second season of The Devil's Plan brings a more competitive and suspenseful atmosphere compared to its predecessor. With 14 sharp-minded contestants, the games are designed to push their mental and strategic abilities to the limit. Each episode features main matches and prison matches, where those with the fewest pieces face off for survival.

One of the standout twists this season is the introduction of secret rooms and hidden stage games. It adds layers of mystery and strategy to the competition. In the early episodes, alliances formed quickly, with top players like Tinno, Kyuhyun, Ki-Young, So-Hui, Hyun-Gyu, and Sang-Yeon teaming up to dominate the games.

Justin H. Min has proven his mettle despite facing significant setbacks. In episode four, he was cornered by alliances that excluded him. This forced him to strategize on his own.

The second season of The Devil's Plan: Death Room brings together the following cast:

Justin H. Min Kyuhyun Kang Ji-yeong Jeong Hyun-gyu Yoon So-hui CHUU Choi Hyun-joon 7high Son Eun-yu Tinno Kim Ha-rin Park Sang-yeon Lee Se-dol Lee Seung-hyun

These contestants come from a wide range of professions and add different layers of strategy and intellect to the high-stakes competition.

