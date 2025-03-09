Why doesn't BLACKPINK have a designated leader? Jennie gets candid about her influence on the group

BLACKPINK is one of the few K-pop groups without a leader. Since its debut in 2016, the four members - Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa - have collectively made decisions for the group. According to the founder of YG Entertainment, the K-pop group does not have a designated leader due to its members' dynamics with each other.

Ad

Jennie released her solo studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025. The 15-track album features several artists as collaborators, but the singer's evolving identity as a musician is central to the album.

Before the album's release, she made an appearance on Apple Music's talkshow with Zane Lowe on March 5, 2025. Titled, JENNIE: The Ruby Interview with Zane Lowe, the singer also mentioned her formative years as a part of BLACKPINK.

Jennie reveals why BLACKPINK does not have a designated leader

Ad

Trending

In the interview, Zane Lowe asked Jennie if she ever felt like being the leader of BLACKPINK or was protective towards the group. She steered clear from giving a definitive answer.

However, she mentioned that back in her days as an active BLACKPINK member, she always felt herself leaning into the role as she had a clear idea of how to handle the responsibilities. She also mentioned that the members trusted her enough to follow her.

Ad

According to an old report by Allkpop, during the showcase of the group's first single album Square One, Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG had mentioned:

"There were many groups that YG birthed, and we decided to go without a leader for Black Pink. The group never had a leader from the get-go. Because the four of them spent such a long time together, whenever a project is suggested to them, they discuss it together for the results."

Ad

Jennie opens up about her first studio album Ruby

Ruby is Jennie's first album with her new label Odd Atelier. The singer left YG Entertainment to pursue her solo career, but she continues to be a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Speaking about her experience in preparing for the album in the Zane Lowe interview, she stated:

"The greatest part of this solo project for me was having time with myself—something I never really had before."

Ad

She continued:

"Understanding my value and believing in that is, for me, that was the biggest learning ... To tell myself that I love myself, that I'm worth it, that I'm so proud of myself."

The song like Jennie was released as part of the album. Prior to the song's release, the Mantra singer had come under fire for allegedly copying Rani's Intro Theme composed by Pritam for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Shortly after the issue went viral, Pritam came forward and refuted the claim. He urged fans to enjoy the music as it was presented.

Ad

The album Ruby contains tracks featuring collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and FKJ. These collaboration tracks, however, feature only in the digital version. The physical version contains solo tracks sung by the Love Hangover singer.

The ZEN singer had also hosted listening parties in various countries prior to the album's release. She also embarked on a concert The Ruby Experience in the U.S. and South Korea. She has pledged a portion of the LA concert proceedings to the wildfire relief fund.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback