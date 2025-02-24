Why does Lee Je-hoon have white hair in ‘The Art of Negotiation’? The actor explains the deep meaning behind his transformation

On February 24, 2025, Lee Je-hoon spoke to Soompi about why he sports white hair in the upcoming JTBC drama The Art of Negotiation. In the series, the actor plays Yoon Joo-no, a legendary M&A expert known for his silver hair.

Ad

Lee's hairstyle in the workplace drama was a deliberate choice to reflect his character. Described as the “White Snake” in the negotiation world, the character’s look was designed to emphasize his professionalism and mystery. As the Korean star explained:

“I wanted to visually convey Yoon Joo-no’s near-perfect precision as a negotiator at first glance. This styling helped me fully embrace him as a distinct and extraordinary character.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Director Ahn Pan-seok pushed for Yoon Joo-no’s silver hair to make the 40-year-old stand out in the world of corporate negotiations. Initially met with uncertainty, the bold choice was finalized with the director’s insistence and the styling team’s efforts. Lee recalled initial doubts about the look, saying:

“At first when he [Ahn] first suggested it, both I and those around me were unsure if it would work. But the director strongly recommended it, and with the meticulous efforts of our makeup and costume teams, I was able to fully commit to it."

Ad

In the same interview, Ahn told the outlet that Lee Je-hoon's character's silver hair served a symbolic purpose. The Over the Border filmmaker stated:

“Since he constantly negotiates with influential figures, I didn’t want him to come across as just a young man—he has to look equal to those around him. The original script described his silver hair as a visual device that makes it difficult to determine his exact age, which I thought was a nice idea."

Ad

The 63-year-old also referenced real-life examples of premature graying, noting that one consultant had gone completely gray in their early 30s. Drawing a parallel to historical accounts of Marie Antoinette’s hair turning white overnight, the director aimed to give Yoon Joo-no a mysterious presence.

Lee Je-hoon’s reason for joining The Art of Negotiation

Lee Je-hoon in The Art of Negotiation (Image via YouTube/JTBC Drama)

In a separate interview with Soompi on February 5, Lee Je-hoon disclosed that chose to star in The Art of Negotiation because he found the story “fascinating.” He was drawn to the drama’s focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), a topic rarely explored in TV shows. Moreover, the Hyoja-dong native said:

Ad

“I was especially eager to see what I would look like taking on the role of Yoon Joo-no.”

Lee also explained how he prepared for his role. He added it was important to understand the world of M&A to show Yoon Joo-no’s expertise. To get into character, he adjusted his mindset to think like Yoon and get as close to that world as possible. The Art of Negotiation, starring Lee Je-hoon, will premiere on March 8 at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC.

Ad

In other news, Lee Je-hoon returns as Kim Do-gi in Taxi Driver 3, airing in late 2025. In the series, the vigilante taxi service continues seeking justice. He also reprises his role as Park Hae-young in Signal 2, set for release in 2026, featuring crime-solving across time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback