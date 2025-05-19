Will Resident Playbook get season 2? End credit scene explained

Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung and Kang You-seok, has become one of the most talked-about dramas in recent weeks. It aired from April 12 to May 18, 2025, on tvN and was later streamed on Netflix. Resident Playbook shed light on four 1st-year residents at the Yulje Medical Center in Jongno. The drama showcased how they navigate hectic schedules as rookies facing new trials and learning new lessons every day at the hospital.

By the end of Resident Playbook, Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) dropped Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) off near the residents' lounge, where she accidentally ended up at the 1st-year residents' lounge, which was completely empty.

She then went to the second-year residents' lounge, where Pyo Nam-kyung, Um Jae-il, and Kim Sa-bi were waiting for her. She realized that nothing had changed between them and was happy to see the scene before her. She received a call, and while answering it, introduced herself as “2nd-year resident Oh Yi-young.”

Resident Playbook wrapped up with Oh Yi-young and her fellow residents completing their first year, leaving no room for further queries. It also marked the start of their second year, which promises to be even more chaotic. However, if the creators wish to further explore the story, there is a possibility of a second season focusing on other characters' love lives, future clashes, and the bonds between residents and other medical professionals.

Notably, the platform has made no announcements regarding a second season of Resident Playbook so far.

Resident Playbook ending: Beginning of new romance as residents complete 1 year at Jongno Yulje

In Resident Playbook episode 12, Ku Do-won's romance with Oh Yi-young flourished as he gifted her a matching couple's ring on the first day of the new year. Besides the 1st-year residents, nurses Hong Min-ju and Lee Chaer-young, anesthesiology resident Ham Dong-ho, and Professor Ryu Jae-hwi are all aware of their secret relationship. However, their siblings Oh Joo-young and Ku Seung-won still could not figure out that they were dating.

Meanwhile, Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji), who prefers to clear up uncertainties, directly asked Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) if he liked her. He finally admitted and confessed his feelings for her. Though hesitant about starting a new relationship, Sa-bi acknowledged that she was interested in Jae-il and wanted to take things slowly.

Intern Tak Gi-on (Choi Jin-su) told Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) he would join the OB-GYN department, which excited her. They shook hands, looking forward to their partnership in the future, but Tak Gi-on was not ready to let Pyo Nam-kyung's hands go as his gaze softened, hinting at his feelings for her.

Chu Min-ha and Yang Seok-hyung's comical romance as a married couple

Additionally, Chu Min-ha (Ahn Eun-jin) joined the department as a new professor in the final episode of Resident Playbook. Notably, Myung Eun-won was not happy about Chu Min-ha's arrival, as she could not secure the appointment. She was collectively selected by veteran professors Kong Ki-sun and Seo Jeong-min for her skills and based on fellow workers' testimonies.

Chu Min-ha was welcomed to her new office at Jongno Yulje Hospital by Kong Ki-sun, Myung Eun-won, and Ku Do-won. Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung), unaware that people were there in Chu Min-ha’s cabin, entered the room in his classic dramatic manner, hiding his face behind the flowers.

He was embarrassed and immediately left the room when he saw other doctors. Chu Min-ha explained that her husband was sweet and would do such events from time to time.

Viewers can catch all episodes of Resident Playbook on Netflix.

