Zombieverse Season 2: Ending explained and Season 3 renewal possibilities explored

Netflix's zombie-themed reality variety show Zombieverse released all seven episodes of season 2 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The show is set on the premise of the world being hit by a zombie apocalypse, where the cast members face several hindrances in the form of missions to survive.

The second season, titled Zombieverse 2: New Blood, gives the survivors hope for a new life, as infected survivor Roh Hong-chul's blood type may help create an antidote to stop the spread of the zombie virus. Season 1 survivors Dex, Lee Si-young, Yiombi Patricia, Fukutomi Tsuki, Roh Hong-chul, and DinDin, return in this season, and are joined by new faces.

SNSD's Taeyeon, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi, Code Kunst, Kim Seon-tae, Jo Se-ho, André aka Chef Rush, Justin Harvey, Defconn, and BTOB's Yook Sung-jae face the zombies for the first time in Zombieverse 2: New Blood.

At the end of season two, the survivors of the deadly apocalypse find a way to bring the pink-colored new blood to the National Medical Center to produce an antidote. There also seems to be a possibility of renewal for season 3, due to the whereabouts of infected survivor Ro Hong-chul.

Zombieverse 2 ending explained: Lee Si-young, Dex, and more learn a shocking truth about Shin Hyun-joon

In Zombieverse 2 episode 6, after Ro Hong-chul appeared to be dead, Lee Si-young, Dex, Justin Harvey, Defconn, Kwon Eun-bi, Yook Sung-jae, Jo Se-ho, Taeyeon, Code Kunst, and DinDin, started to move towards National Medical Center. Justin Harvey made a surprising move by stealing the box with Ro Hong-chul’s blood samples with him to an unfamiliar place.

The cast members ran behind him and were separated from each other. Dex, Yook Sung-jae, Defconn, Code Kunst, and Kwon Eun-bi chased Justin Harvey to a gymnasium, filled with Zombies. Their new quest was to take back the sample, making sure it didn't get destroyed.

Meanwhile, other Zombieverse 2 cast members Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, DinDin, and Jo Se-ho ended up at an auditorium, where zombies were seen playing musical instruments who had other zombies as their audience. A suspicious man was leading those zombies— Lee Si-young recognized him to be South Korean actor Shin Hyun-joon, who was acting strangely.

Coming back to the Gymnasium, Justin Harvey revealed that he was backed by a powerful man and was not alone. He threw the remaining two samples, which got lost in the foam square pieces, making the other cast members anxious. At the same time, Shin Hyun-joon took the other four survivors to a secret room, stating that he knew Justin Harvey and would take them where he was.

The Zombieverse 2 members were surprised to see André, who had become a powerful zombie, was all geared up to attack them. Shin Hyun-joon looked at the door from outside and went to the balcony of the room to observe them turn into zombies. André was tied to a heavy tyre, so his movement was limited.

By the end of Zombieverse 2 episode 6, Justin Harvey unveiled a giant zombie from a box, who first attacked and bit him. Dex, Yook Sung-jae, and other survivors faced a giant zombie, who then bit Defconn as they were looking for the blood samples.

In episode 7, they tried to hold back the giant zombie by tying him up to the aerial silk, and in the process, Yook Sung-jae was bitten. Survivors with Shin Hyun-joon were looking for a way out, but seemed to be trapped as the door was locked. DinDin and Jo Se-ho were bitten by André, and Lee Si-young figured out that the walls were breakable. Lee Si-young and Taeyeon strategized to lure André and break the wall to escape the place.

As André broke the wall, he passed out and started snoring. The survivors in the gymnasium came to the hidden space where Lee Si-young and others were. Defconn revealed that when he contacted the National Medical Center, they told him that the pink-colored blood of Ro Hong-chul may be effective in saving humans from turning into zombies.

The Zombieverse 2 members voted and decided to vaccinate DinDin with the blood and save him. DinDin and Taeyeon revealed another sample they had hidden all along, and after another round of voting, Jo Se-ho was saved.

Lee Si-young, Dex, Jo Se-ho, Kwon Eun-bi, Taeyeon, DinDin, and Code Kunst left the place, reaching the rooftop and being chased by zombies. They hopped on a bridge but the bridge led to a dead end and the zombies started to follow them behind. The survivors decided to shake the bridge so the zombies would fall down.

Amidst the chaos, DinDin, Yook Sung-jae, Justin Harvey, the giant zombie, Defconn, Jo Se-ho, André all fell off the bridge and seemingly died. Shin Hyun-joon climbed the bridge to take away the only sample left, and he was successful in doing so. However, he jumped off the bridge and was hit by a sharp object.

Zombieverse season 3 renewal possibilities explored

In the final episode, as the survivors came down, they saw that the sample was destroyed, and were shocked to see that Shin Hyun-joon was bleeding pink-colored blood. Lee Si-young figured he was an infected individual who had a unique blood type like Ro Hong-chul.

At the subway station, the Medical Center staff saw Roh Hong-chul's body go missing. The variety show's second season ended with a scene where the survivors were running towards the Medical Center. With Roh Hong-chul, who seemed to have died, now missing, the possibilities of a season 3 rise.

If Roh Hong-chul is alive, infected survivors DinDin and Jo Se-ho who were vaccinated with his blood may also be alive. However, Netflix has yet to confirm whether Zombieverse season 3 will be produced or not.

Fans may catch up with all seven episodes of Zombieverse 2: New Blood on Netflix.

