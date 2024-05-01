SNSD's Taeyeon confirmed to make an appearance on Netflix’s original series Zombieverse season 2

On April 30, 2024, South Korean singer-songwriter Taeyeon, a member of SNSD, was confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix original series Zombieverse season 2. The singer-songwriter has wrapped up filming for the next Netflix original series, according to official reports.

Owing to popular demand, Zombieverse was reprised for season 2. Released in August of last year, the Netflix original series quickly became popular for offering novel entertainment in the form of a zombie action genre that blends Korean variety and zombies.

Now, expectations have been raised by the revelation that Girls' Generation aka SNSD's Taeyeon would be joining the cast. Previously, it was also revealed that Dex (Single's Inferno season 2) would appear in the second installment of the popular series.

Netflix's Zombieverse season 2 heightens anticipation with the arrival of SNSD's Taeyeon

In August 2023, Zombieverse, an entertainment variety show set in a zombie universe, was released. The show comprises players, who must live while completing missions in the Seoul region, which unexpectedly transformed into a zombie world.

Netflix's Zombieverse gained popularity amid a number of well-known Korean variety shows by playing with a dystopian scenario in which the end of the world happened in the heart of Seoul. The show's distinctive USP, which distinguishes it from other television series, is that it immerses its players in a real-life zombie apocalypse where each action, choice, and survival strategy is left up to chance.

Reportedly, season 2 of the show is going to be much more intricate, and SNSD's Taeyeon is set to add a new flair to the show, which has heightened viewer's expectations and online fervor. A new cast, improved adventures, scarier zombies, and an extended world were hinted at by Netflix when they announced the renewal of the upcoming second installment.

However, while the production team has formally confirmed the release date for Zombieverse's second season, no date for the formal release has been set yet.

A new cast of characters and a more exciting narrative are promised for the next season. While SNSD's Taeyeon's involvement in the upcoming Netflix project has caused enthusiasm to spread throughout the fan community, it was also announced that Dex, a character from the first season, is coming back.

Alongside Gyeongseong Creature season 2, Parasyte: The Grey, Badland Hunters, Happiness, and All of Us Are Dead, Zombieverse 2 is the latest addition to Netflix's collection of dystopian stories.

Filming for the new season has already concluded, so fans won't have to wait long to relive the heart-pounding experience of the popular Netflix show, with Taeyeon spearheading the show's bold new direction.

Netflix variety show Zombieverse was well-received and ranked well both nationally and internationally upon its release. It also ranked in the top 10 lists of 13 other nations, including Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Today's Top 10 series in Korea. The primary cast lineup of the season 1 of the popular Netflix series comprises:

Lee Si-young

Noh Hong-chul

Park Na-rae

DinDin (Lim Cheol)

Dex

Tsuki

Jonathan

Patricia Yiombi

Yoo Hee-kwan

Kwachu-hyung: (Hong Seong-woo)

More about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Member of the girl group Girls' Generation, Kim Tae-yeon, well known by her stage name Taeyeon, debuted professionally in August 2007. The girl group went on to become one of the most well-known K-pop groups globally and one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Several other members such as Yoona and Sooyung also ventured into the acting industry.

Taeyeon's first mini-album I debuted in 2015, and its lead track peaked at #1 on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. Her second EP, Why, reached the top of the Gaon Album Chart, and was published in 2016, the same year she released the No.1 song Rain as part of the SM Station initiative.

Furthermore, the All About You singer also presented in Mnet's reality competition series Queendom 2 (2022) and starred in reality programs We Got Married (2009) and Begin Again (2019). Currently, she is a cast member of the variety show Amazing Saturday (2020–present), where hosts and guests come together to interact and play various games.

The South Korean singer and songwriter has also composed music for a number of movies and television shows. These include the hit songs If for Hong Gil-dong (2008), Can You Hear Me for Beethoven Virus (2008), and the No.1 charting song in South Korea All About You for Hotel del Luna (2019).

One of the best-selling solo singers in South Korea as of 2021, Taeyeon has sold over a million physical albums and 20 million digital singles. She has also been nominated for and won several honors, including four Mnet Asian Music honors, three Melon Music Awards, six Golden Disc Awards, six Seoul Music Awards, and five Circle Chart Music Awards.