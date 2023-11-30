Fans stunned with Girls’ Generation star Sooyoung’s look for the 2023 MAMA Awards: "Breathtaking"

Choi Sooyoung, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, was present at the second night of the 2023 MAMA Awards. She was one of the presenters on the second night of the event at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.

Other presenters of the event held on November 29, 2023, were Uhm Jung-hwa, 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, Hwang Min-hyun, and Kim So-hyun.

Girls’ Generation star Sooyoung appeared at the event wearing a beautiful dress which won the hearts of her fans. Various media outlets shared her look for the night, with the Korean actress and singer also sharing her photos from the event via her official Instagram handle.

Fans and netizens are overwhelmed by her visuals, saying that her look at the event was breathtaking.

"She’s the queen of the red carpet!": Fans are amazed by the look of Girls’ Generation Sooyoung for the 2023 MAMA Awards

Since her debuted in 2007, Sooyoung has captivated audiences with her undeniable talent, versatility, and stunning visuals. She has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry as a member of Girls' Generation and as an actress and songwriter.

In the entertainment industry in Korea, she is mainly known for being a member of the Girls' Generation group. However, internationally, she has gained popularity due to her works in K-dramas such as Run On, So I Married an Anti-fan and If You Wish Upon Me, among many others.

Sooyoung has won several awards for her acting roles, including the “Best Actress in a Miniseries” award at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards and the “Excellence Award for Actress” at the 2015 Korea Drama Awards.

Outside of her acting and singing career, the Korean star is also a successful songwriter. She has written songs for several artists, including fellow Girls' Generation member Taeyeon and EXO member Baekhyun.

At the 2023 MAMA Awards, she graced the red carpet in a beautiful Alex Perry Halterneck Cutout Satin Gown in light teal, showcasing her stunning visuals and sophistication.

As an all-rounder idol and actress, the presence of the Korean actress and singer at the event was highly anticipated. Her fans and netizens were highly satisfied with her look at the event. According to the fans, she’s the queen of the red carpet.

Fans are saying that Sooyoung's beauty is breathtaking and she serves like there's no tomorrow. Here is some evidence from X (Formally Twitter) where fans' comments show that her charm mesmerized them.

Sooyoung's latest work is a Television Series which is Not Others. It is available to watch on platforms like Rakuten Viki and HiTv. She recently also hosted a reality TV show, named R U Next? It is also available via JTBC Network.