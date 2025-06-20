28 Years Later ending explained: What happens to Isla?

Jodie Comer's Isla is one of the most significant characters in the recently released film, 28 Years Later. She is Spike's mother and Jamie's wife. However, outside of her relationship with these individuals, she is also one of the strongest soldiers in the fight against the Infected and the Rage virus, at the centre of the film's narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

However, Isla also grapples with a mysterious illness that she has been dealing with since the beginning of the film. As the story of 28 Years Later progresses, her condition worsens. After consulting Dr. Ian Kelson, she discovers that she has terminal cancer. Faced with the fear of relentless suffering from her condition, she ultimately decides to choose euthanasia, leading to her death.

Isla chooses euthanasia to end her suffering in 28 Years Later

When 28 Years Later first introduces Isla's character, she is depicted as suffering from an unknown illness. As the film's story progresses, she is shown to encounter several symptoms that highlight the seriousness of her condition.

Eventually, when Spike and Isla meet Dr. Ian Kelson, he diagnoses her with cancer. Unfortunately, the disease had spread all over her body and reached her brain, rendering it no longer treatable.

Realizing the suffering she would have to endure and the effect it would have on Spike, Isla decides to choose euthanasia. To prevent Spike from stopping her from taking the step, Isla allows Kelson to drug him before saying her goodbyes.

She follows Kelson into the darkness, following which he returns with a skull, a new addition to his Memento Mori tower. In a heart-wrenching moment from the film, Kelson lets Spike pick the location of his mother's skull. He climbs to the top of the structure and places her skull in a position that is visible to all, highlighting her importance in his life.

Spike is saved from the Infected by Jimmy in 28 Years Later

The opening sequence of 28 Years Later shows a man seemingly surviving an attack by the Infected. After that, his story isn't explored further. However, he once again appears towards the end of the film.

After Isla's passing, Spike embarks on a difficult journey. He leaves the sheltered island life behind and ventures to the mainland, much to his father, Jamie's, disappointment.

During his journey, he experiences a lot of anxiety surrounding the Infected getting to him. His worst fears come true when he is located by them while going about his daily activities. However, he is saved by a man with extremely unusual looks, who is revealed to be the same man who escaped the Infected attack at the beginning of the film.

After encountering him, Spike learns that his name is Jimmy and that he is accompanied by several others. All of them functioned under the same mission of defeating the Infected and saving those under their threat.

Spike, who was used to people looking a certain way, was completely enchanted by the appearances of the new group. Realizing his curiosity, Jimmy asks Spike if he would like to join their group. The film does not reveal his answer and ends there, keeping the audience hopeful about his decision.

28 Years Later was released in the United States on June 20, 2025. It stars Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell.

